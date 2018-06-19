Morning sports update: The Celtics are reportedly interested in signing international star Brad Wanamaker

At the World Cup, Brazil drew with Switzerland 1-1, Sweden beat South Korea 1-0, and Belgium breezed past Panama 3-0. The Red Sox face the Twins in Minnesota on Tuesday at 8:10 p.m.

The Celtics are reportedly interested in signing international star Brad Wanamaker

Last summer, Danny Ainge looked across the water and found two key additions to Boston’s bench. Daniel Theis was coming off his third-straight German League championship, while Shane Larkin had revitalized his career with a season in Spain. Now, the Celtics are reportedly eyeing another overseas talent to bolster their reserves.

David Pick, the “top information merchant” in international basketball, reported the Celtics are interested in bringing Brad Wanamaker back stateside. The former University of Pittsburgh standout, who played in Italy, France, Germany, and Turkey since graduating in 2011, could provide depth in Boston’s backcourt — where Larkin and Marcus Smart are free agents and Terry Rozier is a possible trade chip.

I'm told the Boston Celtics are giving strong considering to bring over Euro star Brad Wanamaker – MVP of the Turkish finals with Fenerbahce. Other NBA teams with interest: ORL, BRK, PHI and MIA. — David Pick (@IAmDPick) June 18, 2018

Wanamaker most recently led Fenerbahce to the Turkish League title and the Euro League championship game. The combo-guard averaged 14.9 points on 36.3 percent three-point shooting during his three Euro League seasons, enough to draw a $3.8 million contract offer from Barcelona and interest from several NBA teams.

Pick reported the Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, and Philadelphia 76ers are also interested in acquiring the Philly native’s services. He added that Wanamaker will stay in Europe and take Barcelona up on their offer if the rumored interest does not materialize into an NBA contract.

