Celtics rumor roundup: The latest on Boston’s plans for the 2018 NBA Draft

Will the Celtics trade up?

Danny Ainge
Danny Ainge speaks during a news conference in Waltham. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
By
8:52 AM

The Celtics currently hold the 27th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

What might the team do with that pick?

Here’s a look at the latest buzz surrounding Boston’s plans:

The Celtics are reportedly among a group of teams interested in trading up for the fourth overall pick: According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, the Memphis Grizzlies are in discussions to deal the fourth overall pick. Interested teams reportedly include: the Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers.

Givony said forward Chandler Parsons is likely to be included in any trade. He also reported the Grizzlies are not looking to move out of the lottery altogether. If Memphis is steadfast on staying within the top 14, that contingency hampers the Celtics chances — or necessitates a third team also get involved.

As The Athletic‘s Jared Weiss reported, the Celtics would also want to find a third team so that they do not have to take on the $49.2 million remaining on Parsons’s contract. Parsons has been battling extended soreness in his right knee.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor calls the Celtics the “dark horse” to trade up for the third overall pick: O’Connor reported Wednesday six teams are exploring trades with the Atlanta Hawks to acquire the third overall pick. Per O’Connor, interested teams include: the Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, and Los Angeles Clippers — all of which are reportedly also interested in the fourth pick, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

O’Connor reported the six teams are interested in trading up to select Texas center Mo Bamba or Slovenian point guard Luka Doncic. The Athletic‘s Jared Weiss corroborated O’Connor’s report and added Michigan State center Jaren Jackson Jr.’s name to the mix for the Celtics.

Are the Celtics interested in Texas center Mo BambaAfter an initial report about the Celtics’ interest in Bamba was shot down in early June, Boston appears to have re-entered the conversation a couple weeks later. Multiple reports list the Celtics as one of the several teams trying to trade into the top five.

Bamba told the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach he hasn’t interacted with the Celtics since chatting with them at the 2018 NBA Combine in May.

“I spoke to them at the combine,” he said. “I knew they’d always be a team that was kind of targeting me. I haven’t heard much from them lately, but we’ll see.”

Ryen Russillo said the Celtics and the Los Angeles Clippers are the two teams he’s heard that are “the most aggressive” trying to get in the top 10: The Clippers hold the 12th and 13th overall picks.

Related Links

Villanova head coach Jay Wright told the Boston Globe‘s Adam Himmelsbach the Celtics were the first team to show “a high level of interest” in guard Donte DiVincenzo: “I think [president of basketball operations Danny Ainge] might have been the first guy I talked to about Donte,” Wright said. “They saw something in him really early. They liked his competitiveness and his ability to shoot the ball.”

DiVincenzo was a member of both the 2016 and 2018 NCAA national championship teams. He played three seasons at Villanova and averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists his junior year. He also earned Big East Sixth Man of the Year honors.

“They obviously had watched him before, because they knew a lot about him,” Wright told Himmelsbach. “I think they questioned a bit how good could he be defensively, but they really liked him.”

DiVincenzo worked out for the Celtics, but he is unlikely to be available at No. 27.

Miami shooting guard Bruce Brown will work out for the Celtics a second time: As first reported by Keith Smith of Real GM, the Boston Globe‘s Adam Himmelsbach confirmed Brown worked out for the Celtics Wednesday.

Brown — who is a Boston native and attended Wakefield High before transferring to Vermont Academy — played two seasons at Miami. His sophomore season was cut short due to a left foot injury that required surgery. Through 19 games, he averaged 11.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.

Did Cincinnati shooting guard Jacob Evans have a second workout with the Celtics? Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reported last week Evans will work out for both the Celtics and the Golden State Warriors a second time before the draft. Bryan Kalbrosky of USA Today, however, reported Wednesday the Warriors were the only team Evans met with twice. According to Kalbrosky, the Celtics showed interest but did not hold the second workout.

Evans averaged 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists over the course of his three seasons at Cincinnati. He shot 47.3 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from three his sophomore season.

