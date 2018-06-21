What Brad Stevens had to say ahead of the 2018 NBA Draft

He also gave a brief update on Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving.

Brad Stevens during the Eastern Conference Finals.
Brad Stevens during the Eastern Conference Finals. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
June 21, 2018

ALLSTON — So on a night like tonight, does your head spin?

“Not mine,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens told reporters Thursday, just hours before the Phoenix Suns were slotted to make the first pick in 2018 NBA Draft.

Stevens — who was at the West End House Boys and Girls Club to unveil a newly renovated gymnasium — said he’s tried to “catch up as much as possible” with the prospects on the team’s radar. The Celtics hold the 27th pick in the draft, which as Stevens put it, can be challenging because of the uncertainty leading up to the selection. But confidence is high, regardless of Boston’s position on the draft board.

Advertisement

“Our staff does a great job,” Stevens said. “[President of basketball operations] Danny [Ainge] works really hard, like he is at games all over the country all the time. If he feels like he needs to go back out to west coast to watch a game, he doesn’t blink, he just does it. His work ethic is something that has been a sight to behold.”

“I think everybody on the staff follows suit, so we have our bases covered,” he continued. “That’s why, when we were done with our season — like I missed our first few draft workouts because we were still playing — I don’t worry about it too much. He tells me who to watch and asks my opinion. I trust everything those guys do because of how hard they work.”

Stevens said Boston’s biggest need is actually independent of Thursday’s course of events. While the Celtics are always looking to add “competitiveness, versatility, and shooting,” Stevens noted it’s more important for the team to “come back healthy” and “come back full.” Boston is anticipating healthy recoveries from both point guard Kyrie Irving and forward Gordon Hayward.

According to Stevens, Irving and Hayward are “well on their way to being cleared.” The two starters had missed the entirety of the Celtics’ playoff run.

Advertisement

“I think it’s just a matter of time,” he said. “My assumption, from having talked to both of them — and it’s very much an assumption — you’re probably talking mid-August.”

Stevens also addressed the growing speculation surrounding Irving’s future. Several reports have questioned Irving’s intention to stay in Boston beyond the upcoming season, but Stevens indicated all seems to be well.

“He’s been great for us,” Stevens said. “We’re excited about what he brings to the table. To us, he’s been nothing but awesome. At the end of every year, guys have the right to make their own decisions. All we can do is do the very best we can, and I feel really good about our situation.”

In the meantime, the Celtics will be looking to finalize their Summer League roster — which will have its first practice July 1 in Waltham. Starting July 1, Boston will also have to make decisions on a handful of free agents, including guard Marcus Smart.

“We’ll see how all these next few weeks play themselves out,” Stevens said.

TOPICS: Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
2018 NBA Draft
Celtics
Live updates from the 2018 NBA Draft June 21, 2018 | 6:30 PM
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 21: Rick Porcello #22 of the Boston Red Sox delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of the game on June 21, 2018 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Porcello allows 1 hit through 7; Red Sox beat Twins 9-2 June 21, 2018 | 4:29 PM
Danny Ainge announcing free agent Gordon Hayward joining team.
Celtics
The Celtics can do almost anything tonight, but they shouldn’t June 21, 2018 | 4:00 PM
Devin McCourty
Patriots
Devin McCourty adds his voice to NFL players calling for Trump's help in addressing systematic injustices June 21, 2018 | 12:53 PM
Boston, MA - 6/20/1975: Eusebio and Pele pose together at Nickerson Field at Boston University in Boston on June 20, 1975. (Dan Goshtigian/Globe Staff) --- BGPA Reference: 140530_MJ_021
Soccer
'Those people were wild': Remember the time rowdy Boston fans injured Pelé? June 21, 2018 | 12:42 PM
David Ortiz
David Ortiz
David Ortiz, Torii Hunter to manage in All-Star Futures Game June 21, 2018 | 12:36 PM
Fall River's soccer team during the 1920s.
Soccer
American Menace: When Fall River ruled U.S. soccer June 21, 2018 | 11:54 AM
Boston Celtics
Celtics
There’s a growing belief Celtics will stay where they are in the draft June 21, 2018 | 10:54 AM
Willie McGinest Patriots
Patriots
Willie McGinest thinks Tom Brady will 'walk-off' and retire if the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII June 21, 2018 | 9:27 AM
Jack Edwards NESN
Media
Jack Edwards to remain with NESN as Bruins play-by-play voice June 21, 2018 | 9:18 AM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
Here's the latest on the Celtics' plans for tonight's NBA Draft June 21, 2018 | 8:52 AM
Eric Decker
Patriots
'I think the Patriots would be a good fit' June 21, 2018 | 8:00 AM
Phillies fan
MLB
Flying hot dog launched by mascot injures fan June 21, 2018 | 6:29 AM
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 20: David Price #24 of the Boston Red Sox reacts to giving up a solo home run to Robbie Grossman #36 of the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of the game on June 20, 2018 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Two homers off of David Price help Twins beat Red Sox, 4-1 June 20, 2018 | 11:33 PM
Luka Doncic
NBA
A look at Luka Doncic, the top international prospect in the 2018 NBA Draft June 20, 2018 | 8:18 PM
Cordarrelle Patterson
Sports Q
Which sleeper will be a major contributor to the Patriots? June 20, 2018 | 3:17 PM
Croatia
Soccer
Croatia coach says playing against Lionel Messi and Argentina will be the 'easiest game for us' June 20, 2018 | 3:04 PM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
Marcus Smart: 'There are more important things than basketball' June 20, 2018 | 3:04 PM
US Open Golf Phil Mickelson
Golf
Phil Mickelson apologizes 4 days after hitting moving ball June 20, 2018 | 2:58 PM
Soccer
England coach dislocates shoulder while running June 20, 2018 | 2:47 PM
Austin Watson
NHL
Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson charged with domestic assault June 20, 2018 | 1:59 PM
Nicklas Backstrom, Brett Connolly, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Alex Ovechkin
Bruins
Capitals will raise their Stanley Cup banner on Oct. 3 against Bruins June 20, 2018 | 1:31 PM
John Oliveira, the first eSports competitor to officially represent the New England Revolution in the FIFA video game.
Soccer
How a local student became the Revs' first eSports FIFA competitor June 20, 2018 | 12:41 PM
Rodney Harrison
Patriots
What Rodney Harrison had to say about Julian Edelman's PED suspension June 20, 2018 | 11:38 AM
Kevin Garnett Mo Bamba
NBA
'For me to not only be able to talk to KG, but to work out with him, it means the world to me' June 20, 2018 | 11:18 AM
Dwight Howard
NBA
Hornets reportedly agree to trade Dwight Howard to Nets for Timofey Mozgov June 20, 2018 | 11:14 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
NBA
The NBA will return to London in January June 20, 2018 | 11:00 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Did Tom Brady give an insinuation about his retirement plans? June 20, 2018 | 9:36 AM
Patriots Fans
Patriots
Is it still fun to be a Patriots fan? June 20, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Paul Pierce draft
NBA
The all-time NBA draft: The best pick from every slot June 20, 2018 | 2:29 AM