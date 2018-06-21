There’s a growing belief Celtics will stay where they are in the draft
Boston has had discussions with numerous teams about moving up.
It is unlikely there will ever be a time that this Celtics front office is not looking at options to trade up or down in a draft, and this year is no different.
Several reports Wednesday night indicated that Boston is among of a large group of teams seeking to acquire either the No. 3 pick from the Hawks or the No. 4 pick from the Grizzlies. Boston has had discussions with numerous teams about moving up, just like in just about any other year.
But according to a league source, the growing belief was that the team would ultimately stand pat and select a player with the 27th overall choice.
