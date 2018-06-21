FROM

There’s a growing belief Celtics will stay where they are in the draft

Boston has had discussions with numerous teams about moving up.

Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics new practice facility, the Auerbach Center on Guest Street. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
By
10:54 AM

It is unlikely there will ever be a time that this Celtics front office is not looking at options to trade up or down in a draft, and this year is no different.

Several reports Wednesday night indicated that Boston is among of a large group of teams seeking to acquire either the No. 3 pick from the Hawks or the No. 4 pick from the Grizzlies. Boston has had discussions with numerous teams about moving up, just like in just about any other year.

But according to a league source, the growing belief was that the team would ultimately stand pat and select a player with the 27th overall choice.

Advertisement

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Willie McGinest Patriots
Patriots
Willie McGinest thinks Tom Brady will 'walk-off' and retire if the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII June 21, 2018 | 9:27 AM
Jack Edwards NESN
Media
Jack Edwards to remain with NESN as Bruins play-by-play voice June 21, 2018 | 9:18 AM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
Celtics rumor roundup: The latest on Boston's plans for the 2018 NBA Draft June 21, 2018 | 8:52 AM
Eric Decker
Patriots
'I think the Patriots would be a good fit' June 21, 2018 | 8:00 AM
Phillies fan
MLB
Flying hot dog launched by mascot injures fan June 21, 2018 | 6:29 AM
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 20: David Price #24 of the Boston Red Sox reacts to giving up a solo home run to Robbie Grossman #36 of the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of the game on June 20, 2018 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Two homers off of David Price help Twins beat Red Sox, 4-1 June 20, 2018 | 11:33 PM
Luka Doncic
NBA
A look at Luka Doncic, the top international prospect in the 2018 NBA Draft June 20, 2018 | 8:18 PM
Cordarrelle Patterson
Sports Q
Which sleeper will be a major contributor to the Patriots? June 20, 2018 | 3:17 PM
Croatia
Soccer
Croatia coach says playing against Lionel Messi and Argentina will be the 'easiest game for us' June 20, 2018 | 3:04 PM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
Marcus Smart: 'There are more important things than basketball' June 20, 2018 | 3:04 PM
US Open Golf Phil Mickelson
Golf
Phil Mickelson apologizes 4 days after hitting moving ball June 20, 2018 | 2:58 PM
Soccer
England coach dislocates shoulder while running June 20, 2018 | 2:47 PM
Austin Watson
NHL
Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson charged with domestic assault June 20, 2018 | 1:59 PM
Nicklas Backstrom, Brett Connolly, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Alex Ovechkin
Bruins
Capitals will raise their Stanley Cup banner on Oct. 3 against Bruins June 20, 2018 | 1:31 PM
John Oliveira, the first eSports competitor to officially represent the New England Revolution in the FIFA video game.
Soccer
How a local student became the Revs' first eSports FIFA competitor June 20, 2018 | 12:41 PM
Rodney Harrison
Patriots
What Rodney Harrison had to say about Julian Edelman's PED suspension June 20, 2018 | 11:38 AM
Kevin Garnett Mo Bamba
NBA
'For me to not only be able to talk to KG, but to work out with him, it means the world to me' June 20, 2018 | 11:18 AM
Dwight Howard
NBA
Hornets reportedly agree to trade Dwight Howard to Nets for Timofey Mozgov June 20, 2018 | 11:14 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
NBA
The NBA will return to London in January June 20, 2018 | 11:00 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Did Tom Brady give an insinuation about his retirement plans? June 20, 2018 | 9:36 AM
Patriots Fans
Patriots
Is it still fun to be a Patriots fan? June 20, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Paul Pierce draft
NBA
The all-time NBA draft: The best pick from every slot June 20, 2018 | 2:29 AM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
Eduardo Escobar sparks Twins past Chris Sale and the Red Sox, 6-2 June 20, 2018 | 12:58 AM
NHL Awards Patrice Bergeron
Bruins
Bruins center Patrice Bergeron, coach Bruce Casssidy miss out on NHL Awards June 20, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia is not close to returning to the Red Sox June 19, 2018 | 11:00 PM
Mike Krzyzewski Duke
Celtics
What Mike Krzyzewski had to say about Jayson Tatum's rookie season June 19, 2018 | 6:04 PM
Bruce Cassidy Patrice Bergeron
Bruins
Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy, Patrice Bergeron in Vegas for NHL Awards June 19, 2018 | 5:00 PM
Brighton- 06/19/18- The Boston Celtics held a grand opening of their new practice facilty, the Auerbach Center on Guest Street. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(lmetro)
Celtics
9 photos from the Celtics' brand-new practice facility June 19, 2018 | 4:18 PM
A worker finishes the paint for the New England Patriots logo at Gillette Stadium in 2017.
Patriots
An Illinois school changed its Patriots logo after student complaints June 19, 2018 | 3:13 PM
Saudi World Cup Plane Incident
Soccer
Saudi Arabia coach says players 'were all calm' when their plane's engine caught fire June 19, 2018 | 2:47 PM