Morning sports update: Danny Ainge ‘had no idea’ he was live when he revealed the Celtics’ pick to Terry Rozier

Danny Ainge ‘had no idea’ he was live on air when he revealed the Celtics’ pick to Terry Rozier

Minutes before the Celtics pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Terry Rozier was asked to predict which player Boston would select. Rozier decided he’d like to make a very educated guess, so he FaceTimed the man about to make the pick. Danny Ainge answered.

The Celtics president of basketball operations wasn’t aware Rozier was calling from the set of Bleacher Report’s live online draft show. When the point guard asked Ainge who he planned on taking 27th overall, Ainge told him Boston was looking for another ball-handler.

“I got to draft a point guard,” he said.

Rozier laughed, then pressed him for the truth. Ainge gave it to him.

“I think it’s going to be Bob Williams, but we’re looking at all the medical stuff,” he replied.

The pair exchanged goodbyes, then Rozier put down the phone.

“Bob Williams, I’m gonna go with Bob Williams,” he told the hosts.

His “guess” was proven correct moments later when the Celtics chose the Texas A&M forward. After the draft finished, Ainge said he thought the conversation was private, but he didn’t seem to upset to learn he’d tipped his hand before NBA commissioner Adam Silver read the draft card.

“I was obviously joking with Terry about the guard position,” Ainge said, per ESPN. “I had no idea I was on live, whatever it was. I thought he was FaceTiming me. I had no idea. But, anyway, that is sort of funny. We’re excited about Robert, and we felt like he was the best player available, and we think he’s a great fit for our team.”

.@T_Rozzay3 really FaceTimed Danny Ainge to get the Celtics pick on the B/R draft show 💀 pic.twitter.com/KMvkIS1WG6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 22, 2018

