Bill Russell flips off Charles Barkley at the NBA Awards

Last year, Celtics legend Bill Russell took to the stage at the NBA Awards and vowed that he still “would kick your’’ behind to his cohorts. Standing next to him were perhaps some of the best big men in NBA history: Kareem, Shaq, and the Admiral among them.

This year, Russell let his fingers, specifically the middle one, do the talking.

Russell was shown on TV during the annual awards show flipping off Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

He said it wasn’t a planned stunt.

Sorry everyone, I forgot it was live TV & I can’t help myself whenever I see Charles it just is pure instinct. @NBAonTNT @NBA #birdman #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/0zQLvWhuKi — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) June 26, 2018