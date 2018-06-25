Celtics reportedly ‘finalizing’ deal with EuroLeague guard Brad Wanamaker

In college, Wanamaker's top-seeded Pitt lost to Brad Stevens' Butler in the NCAA Tournament.

Brad Wanamaker
Fenerbahce's US guard Brad Wanamaker fights for the ball against Real Madrid's Mexican center Gustavo Ayon during the Euroleague Finals in 2018. –Andrej ISAKOVICANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images
For the second offseason in a row, the Celtics appear to be intent on adding EuroLeague talent.

First reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics are reportedly “finalizing a deal” with Fenerbahçe guard Brad Wanamaker. The 28-year-old guard has played mostly overseas since 2011.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, Wanamaker has agreed to join the Celtics, though he only wants a one-year deal while Boston desires a two-year contract.

In May, 2018, Wanamaker helped Fenerbahçe reach the EuroLeague final, where they lost to incoming NBA rookie Luka Doncic and Real Madrid, 85-80.

Wanamaker was part of a University of Pittsburgh basketball team that went 28-6 in 2010-2011, earning a No. 1 seed in his senior season. However, the Panthers lost to Brad Stevens’ Butler (a No. 8 seed) in a dramatic second round clash, 71-70.

This wouldn’t be the Celtics’ first overseas addition in recent years. A year ago, German forward Daniel Theis and guard Shane Larkin were both signed from EuroLeague play.

