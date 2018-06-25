Celtics reportedly ‘finalizing’ deal with EuroLeague guard Brad Wanamaker

For the second offseason in a row, the Celtics appear to be intent on adding EuroLeague talent.

First reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics are reportedly “finalizing a deal” with Fenerbahçe guard Brad Wanamaker. The 28-year-old guard has played mostly overseas since 2011.

EuroLeague guard Brad Wanamaker is finalizing a deal to join the Boston Celtics next season, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 25, 2018

According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, Wanamaker has agreed to join the Celtics, though he only wants a one-year deal while Boston desires a two-year contract.

In May, 2018, Wanamaker helped Fenerbahçe reach the EuroLeague final, where they lost to incoming NBA rookie Luka Doncic and Real Madrid, 85-80.

Wanamaker was part of a University of Pittsburgh basketball team that went 28-6 in 2010-2011, earning a No. 1 seed in his senior season. However, the Panthers lost to Brad Stevens’ Butler (a No. 8 seed) in a dramatic second round clash, 71-70.

Advertisement

This wouldn’t be the Celtics’ first overseas addition in recent years. A year ago, German forward Daniel Theis and guard Shane Larkin were both signed from EuroLeague play.