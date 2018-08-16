Bill Russell has one question for Jaylen Brown

NBA legend Bill Russell has one question for Celtics forward Jaylen Brown.

“What is FCHWPO?” Russell wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “Remember I’m old, lol,”

FCHWPO is Brown’s username on social media. He said it stands for “Faith, Consistency, Hard Work, Pays Off.”

“Just some words to remind myself to keep going,” Brown said in his reply to Russell.

@RealBillRussell It’s Faith, Consistancy, Hard Work, Pays Off !!… just some words to remind myself to keep going .. I hear you though my man I’m getting up there too 🙃 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) August 15, 2018

In his tweet, Russell also said he agrees with Brown’s earlier comment that “NBA players are the cooles (sic) people on the planet.”