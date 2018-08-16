Bill Russell has one question for Jaylen Brown

"Remember I'm old, lol."

Bill Russell
Bill Russell played 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics. –Jack Plunkett / AP, File
By
August 16, 2018

NBA legend Bill Russell has one question for Celtics forward Jaylen Brown.

“What is FCHWPO?” Russell wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “Remember I’m old, lol,”

FCHWPO is Brown’s username on social media. He said it stands for “Faith, Consistency, Hard Work, Pays Off.”

“Just some words to remind myself to keep going,” Brown said in his reply to Russell.

In his tweet, Russell also said he agrees with Brown’s earlier comment that “NBA players are the cooles (sic) people on the planet.”

