Marcus Morris shares how he benefited from seeing a psychologist

"This isn't even about basketball."

Marcus Morris Celtics
Marcus Morris finished his first season with the Celtics last year. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
August 21, 2018

Forward Marcus Morris has joined the growing number of NBA players to speak out about their struggles with mental health issues, opening up about his anxiety and depression in an interview with ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan.

Upon joining the Boston Celtics last season, Morris said he found general manager Danny Ainge and coach Brad Stevens to be supportive of players wanting to seek help from a mental health professional.

Morris, who averaged 13.6 points and 5.4 rebounds last season, didn’t get off to the best start in Boston. When he was traded to the Celtics in July, he was also facing charges in an alleged aggravated assault case. Though he was acquitted in October, Morris ended up missing the team’s preseason workouts.

Advertisement

“I had all these negative vibes around me from the trial,” Morris told ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan. “I spent too much time worrying about what people thought of me. I didn’t want to make any friends. I wanted to be coached and go home.”

Prior to getting traded to Boston, Morris said he already started to have second thoughts about his NBA career. He said he tried taking sleeping pills and smoking marijuana, but nothing seemed to alleviate the stressful nights he spent replaying his mistakes on the floor. He seriously considered quitting, according to MacMullan.

“I start asking myself, ‘Is this for me?'” Morris said. “Growing up, I loved the game so much — it was the only thing that made me happy. But now it’s stressing me out. It’s all negative. It’s all business, and I’m having trouble with that. So you start flipping back and forth. The money is great, but is it good for me as a human? Shouldn’t that matter more than anything?”

Once in Boston, Ainge and Stevens introduced Morris to Dr. Stephanie Pinder-Amaker, whose husband, Tommy Amaker, is the head coach of the Harvard men’s basketball team. After two group informational sessions, Morris decided to reach out to Pinder-Amaker for a private meeting. He said the pair discussed confidential topics, like triggers for his anxiety and his traumatic upbringing in North Philadelphia.

Advertisement

“She has helped me so much,” Morris told MacMullan. “It may sound silly, but just closing my eyes in a dark room and breathing for 10 minutes a day helps me. I know lots of guys who are dealing with some kind of anxiety and depression — not knowing if they have a job next season, not knowing if they’re going to get traded. It’s so stressful. Everyone is pulling at you.”

Morris said Pinder-Amaker gave him some relaxation tips to lower his stress level.

“If you have depression, you should be trying to get rid of it instead of bottling it up and letting it weigh on you and weigh on you and weigh on you,” he said. “Talking to Stephanie released so much of that stress for me.”

Morris’s story was shared as part of ESPN’s five-part series on mental health in the NBA

TOPICS: Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Rick Porcello pitches to the Rays during the first inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox lose to Rays, need a win Sunday to avoid first sweep of season August 25, 2018 | 9:26 PM
Teal Bunbury and the Revolution haven't won since June.
Soccer
Union blank Revolution, as New England continues cold stretch August 25, 2018 | 9:11 PM
Bo Bichette's New Hampshire Fisher Cats will face a team with visually impaired players Sunday.
Local
Blindfolded baseball team to play visually impaired squad August 25, 2018 | 3:35 PM
In this March 17, 2017 file photo, Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young is ejected from a game after a scuffle against the Milwaukee Bucks in Los Angeles. Los Angeles police say NBA free agent Young was arrested in Hollywood during a late-night stop for a routine traffic violation late Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Police say Young was arrested for for delaying an investigation, a misdemeanor, alleging Young didn't obey the officers, became upset and caused a delay. Young played for the champion Golden State Warriors in the 2017-2018 season.
NBA
NBA player Nick Young arrested during Los Angeles traffic stop August 25, 2018 | 3:35 PM
BOSTON, MA - MAY 27: Terry Rozier #12 of the Boston Celtics reacts in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Seven of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 27, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Celtics
What Terry Rozier had to say about the Celtics' upcoming season August 25, 2018 | 2:20 PM
Tom Brady before the Patriots-Panthers preseason game in 2018.
Patriots
Tom Brady: 'Our execution wasn't good enough' August 25, 2018 | 11:08 AM
Bill Belichick on the sidelines during the Patriots-Panthers preseason game.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after Patriots' loss to Panthers August 25, 2018 | 12:44 AM
Jeremy Hill of the Patriots tries to avoid getting tackled by the Panthers' Sterling Bailey during the second half of Friday's preseason game.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' preseason loss to the Panthers August 25, 2018 | 12:08 AM
pats preseason
Patriots
14 thoughts from the Patriots’ preseason loss to the Panthers August 25, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Tom Brady throws a pass in a 2018 preseason game against the Panthers.
Patriots
Patriots struggle in preseason matchup with Panthers August 24, 2018 | 10:40 PM
Red Sox starting pitcher Hector Velazquez walks back to the mound during the third inning against the Rays on Friday.
Red Sox
Red Sox open series with 10-3 loss to Rays August 24, 2018 | 10:36 PM
Ken Casey
Boxing
TD Garden to host world-class boxing event this fall August 24, 2018 | 7:29 PM
Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan on the sidelines during a preseason loss to the Panthers.
Patriots
Panthers prevail over Patriots in third preseason game August 24, 2018 | 6:42 PM
Clay Buchholz
MLB
Clay Buchholz: 'I feel like I have a lot pitches left in me' August 24, 2018 | 3:30 PM
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics
Celtics
'I used to hate Boston': Jayson Tatum on idolizing Kobe Bryant August 24, 2018 | 2:18 PM
Hector Velazquez
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Rays series August 24, 2018 | 2:07 PM
Markelle Fultz, Jayson Tatum
Celtics
What Jayson Tatum told Bill Simmons about Markelle Fultz and the 2017 NBA Draft August 24, 2018 | 1:31 PM
Rob Gronkowski at Patriots training camp in August, 2018.
Patriots
What is Rob Gronkowski's fantasy football value? August 24, 2018 | 12:26 PM
Ernie Johnson
Media
Ernie Johnson, known for NBA work, has baseball in his blood August 24, 2018 | 11:55 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski's status, Tom Brady's helmet, and other things to know before Patriots-Panthers August 24, 2018 | 10:21 AM
Julian Edelman at Patriots training camp in 2018.
Patriots
Why Julian Edelman wears a bright yellow shirt at Patriots practice August 24, 2018 | 10:07 AM
Rafael Devers
Red Sox
A few Red Sox and Patriots have dealt with hamstring injuries. Why do they have a tendency to linger? August 24, 2018 | 8:52 AM
Serena Williams
Tennis
French Open says 'Non!' to Serena's black catsuit August 24, 2018 | 8:09 AM
Michael Kopech
MLB
Former Red Sox prospect apologizes for racist, homophobic tweets August 23, 2018 | 10:42 PM
Ja'Whaun Bentley
Patriots
5 players to watch during this week’s Patriots-Panthers preseason game August 23, 2018 | 7:11 PM
Alex Guerrero TB12 trainer New England Patriots
Patriots
Alex Guerrero will not be on Patriots’ sideline Friday, but he did travel with team August 23, 2018 | 7:00 PM
Sabres Jack Eichel
NHL
What former BU star Jack Eichel had to say about keeping his fiery emotions in check August 23, 2018 | 4:56 PM
David Price
Red Sox
David Price pitched 8 shutout innings as the Red Sox beat the Indians 7-0 August 23, 2018 | 4:09 PM
Andrew Benintendi Xander Bogaerts
Sports Q
Would you rather have Xander Bogaerts or Andrew Benintendi? August 23, 2018 | 3:54 PM
Alex Guerrero TB12 trainer New England Patriots
Patriots
Alex Guerrero traveling on Patriots plane for preseason game against Panthers August 23, 2018 | 3:50 PM