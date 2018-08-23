Kyrie Irving honored by mother’s Sioux tribe

Irving's Lakota name, Hela, means "Little Mountain."

Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving accepts gifts from students on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota. –AP Photo/Blake Nicholson
By
BLAKE NICHOLSON
AP,
August 23, 2018

FORT YATES, N.D. (AP) — Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving and his older sister were officially welcomed into their mother’s Standing Rock Sioux tribe on Thursday.

The All-Star guard and his sister, model Asia Irving, visited the tribe’s reservation that straddles the North Dakota-South Dakota border and took part in a ceremony recognizing their tribal heritage and support for the tribe’s long battle against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

In front of a packed auditorium, they were honored with Lakota names during a ritual that tribal spokeswoman Danielle Finn said “is a very special rite of passage for a Lakota person.” While standing on a bison pelt, the siblings were smudged with sacred grasses, presented with traditional quilts and eagle feathers, and given names associated with their White Mountain family.

Advertisement

Kyrie Irving’s Lakota name, Hela, is roughly pronounced (HAY’-law) and means “Little Mountain.” Asia Irving’s name, Tatanka Winyan, (tuh-TONG’-kuh WEE’-yun) means “Buffalo Woman.”

The Irvings’ late mother, Elizabeth Ann Larson, was a member of the tribe and lived on the reservation until her adoption at a young age. Their late grandmother and great-grandparents also have ties to the reservation.

The siblings were greeted by hordes of fans, many wearing green T-shirts with the Standing Rock Sioux seal, Kyrie Irving’s uniform number, 11, and the words “Welcome Home Kyrie Irving.”

“It truly is a good day for Standing Rock,” tribal Chairman Mike Faith said, turning to the Irvings. “For you two, welcome home.”

Many in the crowd, including Char White Mountain, consider the siblings to be part of their family.

“We want him to know who his relatives are,” she said. “We definitely don’t want him to think we’re people using him for his money. He’s family.”

Jewel Felix, who considers Kyrie Irving her nephew, said she became emotional when she heard he was coming.

“I started crying,” she said. “I can’t believe it’s happening.”

Todd Giroux, a 14-year-old high school junior and point guard for the Standing Rock basketball team, said Irving became his hero when the star gave him an autograph at a Celtics game against the Timberwolves in Minneapolis. Giroux came to Thursday’s event wearing an Irving jersey.

Advertisement

“It’s amazing,” he said, adding “it makes it even cooler” that Irving in late 2016 expressed support on Twitter for tribal efforts to lead the battle against the pipeline, which opponents believe threatens the tribe’s Missouri River water supply. Thousands of people traveled to the reservation area in 2016 and 2017 to protest, with hundreds being arrested. The pipeline began operating in June 2017, but the Standing Rock tribe is leading a court battle to try to shut it down.

Kyrie Irving discussed his Sioux heritage during a January 2017 interview with ESPN, saying “there’s a home connection” with the tribe’s pipeline struggles and that he wanted to have a legacy outside of basketball. Irving this year asked Nike to put Standing Rock’s seal on a new sneaker. He also has a tattoo of the Standing Rock logo on his neck.

Irving, who won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, was born in Australia and grew up in West Orange, New Jersey. He played one season at Duke University before joining the Cavaliers as the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

TOPICS: Celtics Kyrie Irving
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
BOSTON, MA - MAY 27: Terry Rozier #12 of the Boston Celtics reacts in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Seven of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 27, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Celtics
What Terry Rozier had to say about the Celtics' upcoming season August 25, 2018 | 2:20 PM
Tom Brady before the Patriots-Panthers preseason game in 2018.
Patriots
Tom Brady: 'Our execution wasn't good enough' August 25, 2018 | 11:08 AM
Bill Belichick on the sidelines during the Patriots-Panthers preseason game.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after Patriots' loss to Panthers August 25, 2018 | 12:44 AM
Jeremy Hill of the Patriots tries to avoid getting tackled by the Panthers' Sterling Bailey during the second half of Friday's preseason game.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' preseason loss to the Panthers August 25, 2018 | 12:08 AM
pats preseason
Patriots
14 thoughts from the Patriots’ preseason loss to the Panthers August 25, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Tom Brady throws a pass in a 2018 preseason game against the Panthers.
Patriots
Patriots struggle in preseason matchup with Panthers August 24, 2018 | 10:40 PM
Red Sox starting pitcher Hector Velazquez walks back to the mound during the third inning against the Rays on Friday.
Red Sox
Red Sox open series with 10-3 loss to Rays August 24, 2018 | 10:36 PM
Ken Casey
Boxing
TD Garden to host world-class boxing event this fall August 24, 2018 | 7:29 PM
Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan on the sidelines during a preseason loss to the Panthers.
Patriots
Panthers prevail over Patriots in third preseason game August 24, 2018 | 6:42 PM
Clay Buchholz
MLB
Clay Buchholz: 'I feel like I have a lot pitches left in me' August 24, 2018 | 3:30 PM
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics
Celtics
'I used to hate Boston': Jayson Tatum on idolizing Kobe Bryant August 24, 2018 | 2:18 PM
Hector Velazquez
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Rays series August 24, 2018 | 2:07 PM
Markelle Fultz, Jayson Tatum
Celtics
What Jayson Tatum told Bill Simmons about Markelle Fultz and the 2017 NBA Draft August 24, 2018 | 1:31 PM
Rob Gronkowski at Patriots training camp in August, 2018.
Patriots
What is Rob Gronkowski's fantasy football value? August 24, 2018 | 12:26 PM
Ernie Johnson
Media
Ernie Johnson, known for NBA work, has baseball in his blood August 24, 2018 | 11:55 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski's status, Tom Brady's helmet, and other things to know before Patriots-Panthers August 24, 2018 | 10:21 AM
Julian Edelman at Patriots training camp in 2018.
Patriots
Why Julian Edelman wears a bright yellow shirt at Patriots practice August 24, 2018 | 10:07 AM
Rafael Devers
Red Sox
A few Red Sox and Patriots have dealt with hamstring injuries. Why do they have a tendency to linger? August 24, 2018 | 8:52 AM
Serena Williams
Tennis
French Open says 'Non!' to Serena's black catsuit August 24, 2018 | 8:09 AM
Michael Kopech
MLB
Former Red Sox prospect apologizes for racist, homophobic tweets August 23, 2018 | 10:42 PM
Ja'Whaun Bentley
Patriots
5 players to watch during this week’s Patriots-Panthers preseason game August 23, 2018 | 7:11 PM
Alex Guerrero TB12 trainer New England Patriots
Patriots
Alex Guerrero will not be on Patriots’ sideline Friday, but he did travel with team August 23, 2018 | 7:00 PM
Sabres Jack Eichel
NHL
What former BU star Jack Eichel had to say about keeping his fiery emotions in check August 23, 2018 | 4:56 PM
David Price
Red Sox
David Price pitched 8 shutout innings as the Red Sox beat the Indians 7-0 August 23, 2018 | 4:09 PM
Andrew Benintendi Xander Bogaerts
Sports Q
Would you rather have Xander Bogaerts or Andrew Benintendi? August 23, 2018 | 3:54 PM
Alex Guerrero TB12 trainer New England Patriots
Patriots
Alex Guerrero traveling on Patriots plane for preseason game against Panthers August 23, 2018 | 3:50 PM
Dont'a Hightower as a Patriots rookie in 2012.
Patriots
'I can't sing': Patriots players remember their first NFL preseasons August 23, 2018 | 3:18 PM
Mitch Moreland
Red Sox
Mitch Moreland leaves game with left knee contusion August 23, 2018 | 1:38 PM
Dez Bryant
Patriots
Could Dez Bryant sign with the Patriots? August 23, 2018 | 11:24 AM
Aaron Hernandez
Patriots
Aaron Hernandez allegedly sold his Patriots jersey number for drug money August 23, 2018 | 10:05 AM