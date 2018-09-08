Jabari Bird was arrested Friday night in Brighton

The Celtics have issued a statement.

Jabari Bird
Jabari Bird drives during the second half of Boston's 113-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. –AP Photo/Winslow Townson
By
updated at 9:50 AM

Celtics shooting guard Jabari Bird is under arrest and facing charges for an alleged domestic violence incident that took place Friday night in Brighton.

According to the Boston Police Department (BPD), Bird is “currently being guarded” at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. A BPD spokesman said in a statement Saturday morning that the victim involved in the incident was transported to a separate hospital for “treatment of injuries sustained.” Complaints will be sought against Bird for assault and battery 209A, strangulation, and kidnapping.

Bird is expected to appear in Brighton District Court Monday.

The Celtics issued the following statement Saturday morning: “We are aware of the incident involving Jabari Bird and are taking it very seriously. We are actively gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time.”

Advertisement

The Celtics selected Bird with the 58th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Signed to a one-year, two-way contract, he spent the majority of his rookie season with Boston’s G-League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws. Bird had signed a two-year, standard NBA contract in July — making him an official member of the Celtics’ 15-man roster — after averaging 16.8 points on 57 percent shooting in summer league.

TOPICS: Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Red Sox
Astros rally, overcome Price, Red Sox 6-3 for 6th win in row September 8, 2018 | 12:14 AM
Celtics
Passing Grade: Point guards go to head of Hoops Hall class September 7, 2018 | 11:32 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale
Red Sox
Red Sox to activate ace Chris Sale from DL, ease him back in September 7, 2018 | 7:31 PM
09/07/2018 Foxborough Ma -New England Patriots QB Tom Brady (cq) took some questions at a afternoon press-conference.. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff Reporter:Topic:
Patriots
Tom Brady's son has a fantasy football team. Dad isn't on it. September 7, 2018 | 5:24 PM
NFL
Tiger Woods calls Nike's Colin Kaepernick ad a 'beautiful spot' September 7, 2018 | 5:04 PM
Patriots Tom Brady
Patriots
At 41 and going strong, Tom Brady awaits a 19th season September 7, 2018 | 5:01 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Red Sox announce Dustin Pedroia will not return this season September 7, 2018 | 4:43 PM
LeGarrette Blount
NFL
'It was perfect': LeGarrette Blount talks about beating the Patriots September 7, 2018 | 3:01 PM
FILE - In this June 5, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady steps onto the field at the start of an NFL football minicamp practice, in Foxborough, Mass. Brady tops The Associated Press rankings of NFL quarterbacks at age 41. It’s the second straight season the New England Patriots’ star has edged Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, although Rodgers closed the gap this year. Brady is the league’s reigning MVP and coming off a record eighth trip to the Super Bowl while Rodgers is coming back from a shoulder injury that knocked him out for half of the 2017 season. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Patriots
Tom Brady on continuing WEEI interviews: ‘I don’t know' September 7, 2018 | 2:44 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 9 : Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots looks on before the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Washington Redskins at Gillette Stadium on August 9, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Sports Q
Is it a big deal that Gronk is no longer a Patriots captain? September 7, 2018 | 2:27 PM
LeBron James
Media
Tom Brady tried to recruit LeBron James on Instagram September 7, 2018 | 1:25 PM
Bill Belichick dog
Patriots
Here's what Bill Belichick originally wanted to name his new puppy September 7, 2018 | 11:40 AM
Steve Addazio
College Sports
Boston College and Holy Cross revive football rivalry after 32 years September 7, 2018 | 11:19 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers
NFL
What San Francisco media is saying about Jimmy Garoppolo September 7, 2018 | 10:38 AM
FILE - In this June 5, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady steps onto the field at the start of an NFL football minicamp practice, in Foxborough, Mass. Brady tops The Associated Press rankings of NFL quarterbacks at age 41. It’s the second straight season the New England Patriots’ star has edged Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, although Rodgers closed the gap this year. Brady is the league’s reigning MVP and coming off a record eighth trip to the Super Bowl while Rodgers is coming back from a shoulder injury that knocked him out for half of the 2017 season. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Patriots
Brady, Rodgers again outdistance NFL quarterbacks September 7, 2018 | 10:36 AM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
Patriots
Welcome to Season 7, Episode 1 of the Unconventional Preview September 7, 2018 | 9:58 AM
Patriots Tom Brady
Patriots
Patriots name two first-timers as 2018 captains September 7, 2018 | 9:50 AM
Texans Patriots Football
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday’s Patriots-Texans game September 7, 2018 | 7:48 AM
Patriots
Merriam-Webster editor explained Tom Brady's role in 'GOAT' entering dictionary September 7, 2018 | 6:51 AM
Colin Kaepernick Nike advertisement
NFL
Colin Kaepernick watched his ad's TV premiere from Nike HQ September 7, 2018 | 2:01 AM
Sam Darnold Jets QB
NFL
Sam Darnold tops list of youngest QBs to start an opener September 7, 2018 | 2:00 AM
Japan’s Naomi Osaka celebrates winning her semifinal match with Madison Keys at the U.S. Open in New York.
Tennis
Naomi Osaka is facing Serena Williams in the U.S. Open Final September 7, 2018 | 1:19 AM
Miss Virginia Emili McPhail, left, won the onstage interview portion and Miss Louisiana Holli' Conway, right, won the talent portion of the second night of preliminary competition in the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City N.J. on Thursday Sept. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
NFL
What this Miss America contestant said when she was asked a question about kneeling in the NFL September 6, 2018 | 10:08 PM
Ray Allen Basketball Hall of Fame
NBA
Ray Allen is part of the lineup for Friday’s Hall of Fame induction September 6, 2018 | 9:18 PM
Kevin Garnett
Celtics
Kevin Garnett sues accountant over $77 million lost to wealth manager September 6, 2018 | 8:54 PM
Phillip Dorsett
Patriots
Phillip Dorsett isn't concerned about the Patriots' thin wide receiving corps September 6, 2018 | 8:12 PM
Fort Myers, FL 2/19/2018: At the same time that Red Sox owners John Henry and Tom Werner (not pictured) were taking questions from the media, a short distance away, team CEO Sam Kennedy (left) was engaging in a conversation with WEEI morning drive talk show hosts Kirk Minihane (second from right) and Gerry Callahan (far right), as well as an unidentified man (second from left). The first full squad workout of Spring Training for the Red Sox was today at the Player Development Complex at Jet Blue Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Media
WEEI’s Kirk Minihane announces ‘indefinite leave’ from show September 6, 2018 | 6:51 PM
Tom Brady Patriots
Patriots
4 unanswered questions about the Patriots ahead of their season opener September 6, 2018 | 6:23 PM
Tom Brady
Media
Why things are looking better for ‘Thursday Night Football’ this year September 6, 2018 | 4:25 PM
JJ Watt Houston Texans
Patriots
What the Texans are saying about their Week 1 opener against the Patriots September 6, 2018 | 3:43 PM