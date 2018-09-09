Terry Rozier and Robert Kraft took in the Drake concert at TD Garden

Maybe the fan should’ve taken the shots herself.

During his concert at the TD Garden on Friday night, Drake invited a woman onto the stage to shoot a basketball three times with a sizable sum on the line. The rapper then offered her some help, which arrived in the form of Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier.

In a video provided to the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach by Rozier’s mother, Gina Tucker, the fourth-year point guard had three chances to win the fan some cash. The first attempt — worth $250 — came from the free throw line. Rozier, who shot 77.2 percent from the charity stripe last season, clanked his shot off the rim. He did the same on a three-pointer ($500) and a half-court shot ($25,000).

Drake brought Terry Rozier on stage at the Garden last night to get buckets. Terry’s mom @GINATUCKER1 sent me this cool vid of it. Must have been those shady state fair rims, ha, but still cool. pic.twitter.com/LaRGgvEndf — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) September 9, 2018

Although the fan didn’t receive a big check, Drake provided a Nike “OVO” jersey to make sure she didn’t go home empty-handed. He embraced Rozier as the pair walked off the stage.

“This is my guy right here,” Drake said. “Make some noise one more time Boston.”

Rozier wasn’t the only Boston sports figure in attendance. Patriots owner Robert Kraft was on hand with his friend Meek Mill, who joined Drake onstage to perform “Dreams and Nightmares” and put their long-standing feud to rest. Kraft was one of the first people to congratulate Mill as he walked offstage.