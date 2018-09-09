Terry Rozier and Robert Kraft took in the Drake concert at TD Garden

"This is my guy right here."

Drake TD Garden
Drake performs at the TD Garden in downtown Boston on Friday. –Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe
By
1:42 PM

Maybe the fan should’ve taken the shots herself.

During his concert at the TD Garden on Friday night, Drake invited a woman onto the stage to shoot a basketball three times with a sizable sum on the line. The rapper then offered her some help, which arrived in the form of Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier.

In a video provided to the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach by Rozier’s mother, Gina Tucker, the fourth-year point guard had three chances to win the fan some cash. The first attempt — worth $250 — came from the free throw line. Rozier, who shot 77.2 percent from the charity stripe last season, clanked his shot off the rim. He did the same on a three-pointer ($500) and a half-court shot ($25,000).

Advertisement

Although the fan didn’t receive a big check, Drake provided a Nike “OVO” jersey to make sure she didn’t go home empty-handed. He embraced Rozier as the pair walked off the stage.

“This is my guy right here,” Drake said. “Make some noise one more time Boston.”

Rozier wasn’t the only Boston sports figure in attendance. Patriots owner Robert Kraft was on hand with his friend Meek Mill, who joined Drake onstage to perform “Dreams and Nightmares” and put their long-standing feud to rest. Kraft was one of the first people to congratulate Mill as he walked offstage.

TOPICS: Celtics Robert Kraft Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Serena Williams
Tennis
Serena Williams fined $17K for three code violations at the US Open September 9, 2018 | 12:05 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
There's reportedly been a compromise on Alex Guerrero's role with the Patriots September 9, 2018 | 11:53 AM
Josh McDaniels
Patriots
Five-year contract reportedly among reasons Josh McDaniels stayed with Patriots September 9, 2018 | 11:24 AM
Patriots Protest Football
NFL
The NFL reportedly will not implement a new national anthem policy this season September 9, 2018 | 11:23 AM
Donald Trump
NFL
President Trump tweets about NFL ratings ahead of season openers September 9, 2018 | 11:18 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Live updates from the Patriots' season opener against the Texans September 9, 2018 | 9:43 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
How Rob Gronkowski reportedly prevented himself from getting traded September 9, 2018 | 9:25 AM
Serena Williams talks with referee Brian Earley during the women's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament against Naomi Osaka, of Japan, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Tennis
'I'm going to continue to fight for women': Serena Williams calls out US Open umpire for sexism September 8, 2018 | 11:14 PM
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws a pass against the Texans during the first half of a preseason game in Houston. The 49ers fortunes changed almost immediately after acquiring Garoppolo at last year's trade deadline. A team that started 2017 with nine straight losses finished with five straight wins after Garoppolo took over as starter.
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo uses a message from Steph Curry to fire up 49ers fans September 8, 2018 | 11:01 PM
In this photo provided by the Ocean Springs School District, Ocean Springs High School’s 2018 Homecoming Queen Kaylee Foster holds her football helmet while wearing a tiara on the field in Ocean Springs, Miss. The high school senior was crowned homecoming queen before the football game where she kicked the winning field goal to lead her team to victory.
High School Sports
Mississippi homecoming queen boots game-winning extra point September 8, 2018 | 9:21 PM
Tom Brady will lead the Patriots once again as they open the season against the Texans on Sunday.
Patriots
Tom Brady shared a message before the Patriots' season opener September 8, 2018 | 9:00 PM
Naomi Osaka of Japan and Serena Williams of the United States pose before their women's singles championship match at the U.S. Open.
Tennis
Here’s what to know about the controversial U.S. Open women's final September 8, 2018 | 8:50 PM
Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez grounded into a double play in the bottom of the ninth inning to end the game.
Red Sox
Red Sox drop another game to Astros, will try to avoid sweep Sunday September 8, 2018 | 7:45 PM
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts after breaking the serve of Serena Williams during the women's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Saturday.
Tennis
Naomi Osaka wins U.S. Open title September 8, 2018 | 5:56 PM
Boston College running back AJ Dillon (2) rushes down the sideline as Holy Cross players look on during the first half Saturday.
College Sports
AJ Dillon scores 3 TDs as BC beats Holy Cross in rivalry renewal September 8, 2018 | 4:31 PM
Tom Brady is back for his 19th season with the Patriots.
Patriots
The age-old question: How good can Tom Brady be this year? September 8, 2018 | 11:43 AM
Jabari Bird
Celtics
Jabari Bird was arrested Friday night in Brighton September 8, 2018 | 8:00 AM
Red Sox
Astros rally, overcome Price, Red Sox 6-3 for 6th win in row September 8, 2018 | 12:14 AM
Eric Rowe
Patriots
Eric Rowe finally getting chance to be undisputed starter with Patriots September 8, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale
Red Sox
Red Sox to activate ace Chris Sale from DL, ease him back in September 7, 2018 | 7:31 PM
09/07/2018 Foxborough Ma -New England Patriots QB Tom Brady (cq) took some questions at a afternoon press-conference.. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff Reporter:Topic:
Patriots
Tom Brady's son has a fantasy football team. Dad isn't on it. September 7, 2018 | 5:24 PM
NFL
Tiger Woods calls Nike's Colin Kaepernick ad a 'beautiful spot' September 7, 2018 | 5:04 PM
Patriots Tom Brady
Patriots
At 41 and going strong, Tom Brady awaits a 19th season September 7, 2018 | 5:01 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Red Sox announce Dustin Pedroia will not return this season September 7, 2018 | 4:43 PM
LeGarrette Blount
NFL
'It was perfect': LeGarrette Blount talks about beating the Patriots September 7, 2018 | 3:01 PM
FILE - In this June 5, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady steps onto the field at the start of an NFL football minicamp practice, in Foxborough, Mass. Brady tops The Associated Press rankings of NFL quarterbacks at age 41. It’s the second straight season the New England Patriots’ star has edged Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, although Rodgers closed the gap this year. Brady is the league’s reigning MVP and coming off a record eighth trip to the Super Bowl while Rodgers is coming back from a shoulder injury that knocked him out for half of the 2017 season. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Patriots
Tom Brady on continuing WEEI interviews: ‘I don’t know' September 7, 2018 | 2:44 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 9 : Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots looks on before the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Washington Redskins at Gillette Stadium on August 9, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Sports Q
Is it a big deal that Gronk is no longer a Patriots captain? September 7, 2018 | 2:27 PM
LeBron James
Media
Tom Brady tried to recruit LeBron James on Instagram September 7, 2018 | 1:25 PM
Bill Belichick dog
Patriots
Here's what Bill Belichick originally wanted to name his new puppy September 7, 2018 | 11:40 AM
Steve Addazio
College Sports
Boston College and Holy Cross revive football rivalry after 32 years September 7, 2018 | 11:19 AM