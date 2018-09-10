FROM

Jabari Bird remains hospitalized and may not appear in court Monday

Bird was arrested Friday.

Jabari Bird
Jabari Bird drives to the basket. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File
By
7:12 AM

Celtics shooting guard Jabari Bird remains at an undisclosed hospital, and it is not clear whether he will appear in the Brighton courthouse Monday to face charges stemming from a “domestic incident’’ where he allegedly assaulted, choked, and kidnapped a person on Friday, according to Boston police.

On Saturday, Bird was taken to a hospital for an “evaluation’’ that remains ongoing as of early Monday, according to Boston police. Once his release is approved by doctors, police will pick him up at the hospital, book him on the charges and bring him to Brighton Municipal Court, police said. However, it’s not clear, as of early Monday, if he will be medically cleared for release, police said.

No further information is being released, police said. Citing a state law that bars police from disclosing most details of an alleged incident of domestic violence, police have declined to disclose where Bird was arrested, what time it happened or the gender of the person he is alleged to have attacked.

TOPICS: Celtics
