Watch Kyrie Irving play five-on-five

Irving last played in an NBA game on March 11.

Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving directs the offense against the Detroit Pistons during the first half of a game, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Detroit. –AP Photo/Duane Burleson
September 11, 2018

The Celtics have consistently said that point guard Kyrie Irving would be cleared to play full five-on-five scrimmages in time for training camp, and now there is video evidence that shows he has reached that point.

Skills trainer Irv Roland posted a short Instagram video showing Irving, Warriors forward Kevin Durant, and Rockets guard James Harden scrimmaging with a group of Heat players at American Airlines Arena in Miami.

The one-minute clip showed Irving completing an acrobatic reverse layup after receiving a feed from Harden, taking a left-handed floater as he was fouled by former Celtic Kelly Olynyk, and showing off his trademark ball-handling skills as he carved through traffic for a basket.

Celtics Kyrie Irving
