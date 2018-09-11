Watch Kyrie Irving play five-on-five

The Celtics have consistently said that point guard Kyrie Irving would be cleared to play full five-on-five scrimmages in time for training camp, and now there is video evidence that shows he has reached that point.

Skills trainer Irv Roland posted a short Instagram video showing Irving, Warriors forward Kevin Durant, and Rockets guard James Harden scrimmaging with a group of Heat players at American Airlines Arena in Miami.

The one-minute clip showed Irving completing an acrobatic reverse layup after receiving a feed from Harden, taking a left-handed floater as he was fouled by former Celtic Kelly Olynyk, and showing off his trademark ball-handling skills as he carved through traffic for a basket.