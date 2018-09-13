Celtics’ Jabari Bird is facing several charges related to an alleged domestic assault. Here’s what we know.

The 24-year-old guard pleaded not guilty Thursday to the charges against him.

Celtics Jabari Bird
Jabari Bird appears for his arraignment on domestic violence charges at Brighton Municipal Court. –Angela Rowlings / The Boston Herald via AP, Pool
By
3:59 PM

Celtics guard Jabari Bird was arraigned in Brighton Municipal Court Thursday morning and is being charged with assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and kidnapping, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Bird pleaded not guilty to the charges and was held on $50,000 bail, which the judge ordered to be paid in cash despite objections from Bird’s attorney. Bird’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, posted bail for his client.

According to the police report, Bird was arrested Friday night in Brighton for a domestic incident in which he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, a student at a local college, over a period of four hours in his residence. The victim told police Bird choked her approximately a dozen times, threw her against a wall, and kicked her multiple times in the stomach. The victim said she lost consciousness at one point.

Bird is escorted to his arraignment. —Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe
Advertisement

Bird prevented the victim from leaving his home and, at one point, dragged her away from the door by the ankles, according to the report. The victim said Bird locked her in the bathroom and he was passed out when she finally emerged after an extended period of time. That’s when she said she left Bird’s residence.

“No one should have to live in an abusive relationship,” Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley said in a press release. “Anyone living in fear of domestic violence can count on our office for a safe, supportive, victim-centered environment. As this case illustrates, a trusted figure in a survivor’s life can make disclosing abuse to law enforcement easier. It might be a friend, coach, family member, or co-worker. It might be police or prosecutors directly. But no matter the circumstances and no matter who you are, it’s important to remember that there are people ready to help you.”

Bird’s arraignment was delayed due to an extended hospitalization following his arrest. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 25.

In a statement obtained by ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, Bird said, “The information that has been released does not tell the full story. I do not condone violence against women.”

Advertisement

The Celtics released the following statement after Bird’s arraignment: “Most importantly, our thoughts are with the victim of this incident. The Celtics organization deplores domestic violence of any kind, and we are deeply disturbed by the allegations against Jabari Bird. Pursuant to Domestic Violence Policy in the NBA’s labor agreement, matters of this kind are handled by the League Office, not the team, and so the Celtics will be working with both the league and local authorities to assist in their ongoing investigations. The team will have no further comment at this time.”

Bird’s arraignment in Brighton Municipal Court. —Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe
