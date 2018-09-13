Read Jabari Bird’s statement following his arraignment

"I do not condone violence against women."

Jabari Bird listens to proceedings while being arraigned.
Jabari Bird listens to proceedings while being arraigned. –Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe
By
4:13 PM

Celtics shooting guard Jabari Bird has issued a statement following his arraignment at Brighton Municipal Court Thursday morning on domestic violence charges.

“I’m taking some time away from the team as I deal with my legal and medical issues,” Bird said in the statement, via ESPN’s Marc J. Spears. “I apologize to my family, the Celtics organization, my teammates, the fans and the NBA for the unnecessary distraction that I have caused. The information that has been released does not tell the full story. I do not condone violence against women. I am hopeful that in due time and process, I will be able to regain everyone’s trust.”

Advertisement

Bird was arrested Friday night for a domestic incident in which he allegedly assaulted, choked, and kidnapped his girlfriend.

Related Links

The Celtics released the following statement after Bird’s arraignment Thursday: “Most importantly, our thoughts are with the victim of this incident. The Celtics organization deplores domestic violence of any kind, and we are deeply disturbed by the allegations against Jabari Bird. Pursuant to Domestic Violence Policy in the NBA’s labor agreement, matters of this kind are handled by the League Office, not the team, and so the Celtics will be working with both the league and local authorities to assist in their ongoing investigations. The team will have no further comment at this time.”

Boston selected Bird with the 58th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Signed to a one-year, two-way contract, he spent the majority of his rookie season with Boston’s G-League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws. Bird then signed a two-year, standard NBA contract in July — making him an official member of the Celtics’ 15-man roster — after averaging 16.8 points on 57 percent shooting in summer league.

TOPICS: Celtics NBA Local Crime
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Celtics Jabari Bird
Celtics
Celtics' Jabari Bird is facing several charges in an alleged domestic assault. Here's what we know. September 13, 2018 | 3:59 PM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Here's the latest on Gordon Hayward September 13, 2018 | 2:47 PM
Saquon Barkley and Myles Jack
Patriots
Myles Jack on facing the Patriots: 'the most important game of my life' September 13, 2018 | 1:47 PM
Myles Jack recovers a fumble in the AFC Championship game
Patriots
Jaguars fans plan Patriots troll with flyover referencing AFC Championship controversy. Here's why. September 13, 2018 | 12:12 PM
Browns Dez Bryant
NFL
Is Dez Bryant speaking his Patriots career into existence? September 13, 2018 | 11:26 AM
Danny Amendola New England Patriots
Patriots
Everything you need to know before the Patriots-Jaguars game September 13, 2018 | 11:08 AM
Foxborough, MA: 9-9-18: Patriots owner Robert Kraft applauds as fans call out to him as he walks onto the field before the start of the game. His girlfriend Ricki Noel Lander is in the backround at left. The New England Patriots hosted the Houston Texans in the NFL regular season opener at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
NFL
'I’m guessing that Robert [Kraft] didn’t like the book' September 13, 2018 | 10:25 AM
Andrew Benintendi
Red Sox
Around here, a 100-win season is a rarity that should be celebrated September 13, 2018 | 9:02 AM
Tom Brady Patriots
Patriots
Patriots running back Rex Burkhead in concussion protocol September 13, 2018 | 8:59 AM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
Patriots
'I mean, if that’s how he feels, that’s how he feels' September 13, 2018 | 6:43 AM
Jon Gruden
NFL
All 7 of the NFL's new head coaches lost in Week 1 September 13, 2018 | 5:37 AM
Alex Ovechkin
NHL
What to know as NHL training camps open September 13, 2018 | 5:26 AM
Browns Brees Baker Football
NFL
Drew Brees says Baker Mayfield 'can be a lot better than me' September 13, 2018 | 5:20 AM
Seattle Storm
Sports News
What Sue Bird said about winning her 3rd WNBA title September 13, 2018 | 12:35 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox reach 100 wins for the first time since 1946 September 12, 2018 | 10:26 PM
Boston, MA: 9-12-18: The Red Sox defeated Toronto 1-0 for their 100th win of the season, the message board says it as members of the bullpen hea for the clubhouse. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox
The road to 100 wins for the Red Sox September 12, 2018 | 10:01 PM
Red Sox
Fenway fan hit in the head by thrown bat September 12, 2018 | 9:58 PM
2018 US Open - Day 13
Tennis
Carlos Ramos, umpire in Serena Williams match, is set to return Friday September 12, 2018 | 9:49 PM
Red Sox
A Fenway Park staffer made quite the nonchalant catch September 12, 2018 | 9:33 PM
Tom Brady hands off to Sony Michel at Patriots minicamp.
Patriots
Sony Michel is ‘feeling pretty good’ — and preparing as if he’ll play September 12, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Doug Marrone, Jaguars coach
Patriots
Jaguars coach claims he hasn't watched a Super Bowl in decades September 12, 2018 | 3:42 PM
Bears Fowler Football
Patriots
5 things to know about new Patriots wide receiver Bennie Fowler September 12, 2018 | 2:53 PM
Blake Bortles running against the Giants.
Patriots
Bill Belichick compared Blake Bortles's mobility to Deshaun Watson, Cam Newton September 12, 2018 | 2:33 PM
Leonard Fournette
NFL
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette misses practice September 12, 2018 | 1:50 PM
Serena Williams cartoon
Tennis
Newspaper reprints controversial cartoon of Serena Williams September 12, 2018 | 1:24 PM
Josh Allen
NFL
Bills will start rookie Josh Allen at QB against Chargers September 12, 2018 | 1:18 PM
Ryan Allen
Patriots
3 up, 3 down: Winners and losers from the Patriots' opening week September 12, 2018 | 12:46 PM
Boston College football
College Sports
'It's a decision of, is it safe?': BC, Wake Forest to try to squeeze in ACC matchup before Hurricane Florence hits September 12, 2018 | 11:54 AM
Jabari Bird
Celtics
Here's the latest on Jabari Bird following his arrest September 12, 2018 | 11:01 AM
Matt Patricia
NFL
Lions veterans are reportedly unhappy with Matt Patricia September 12, 2018 | 10:04 AM