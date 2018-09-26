Celtics extend broadcast partnership with 98.5 The Sports Hub

Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell will continue to call the games.

Cedric Maxwell, right, with Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca, will continue to call Celtics games on 98.5 The Sports Hub with Sean Grande.
The Celtics and 98.5 The Sports Hub have extended their broadcast rights partnership for the foreseeable future.

No terms of the deal were disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. The station has been the official flagship station of the Celtics since the 2013-14 season.

“We’ve enjoyed a tremendous partnership with The Sports Hub,’’ said Celtics president Rich Gotham, in a statement. “The station’s talent and listeners share great enthusiasm for all things Celtics, and we hope to give them plenty more to be excited about in the coming years.’’

Sean Grande (play-by-play) and Cedric Maxwell (analyst) will continue to call the games. They have formed the Celtics’ radio broadcast team since 2001-02 season.

“The entire 98.5 Sports Hub team is thrilled to be continuing this great partnership with the legendary Boston Celtics and are honored to be able to provide coverage of the exciting Celtics games, as well as pre and post-game analysis to the Boston fans who bleed green,’’ said Mary Menna, vice president and market manager for The Sports Hub’s parent company, in a statement.

