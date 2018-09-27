Trash talk in the NBA Eastern Conference has already begun

"Cut it out."

Marcus Morris, Tristan Thompson
Marcus Morris and Tristan Thompson battle for a rebound in the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. –AP Photo/Tony Dejak
By
5:33 PM

Three-time NBA champion LeBron James might be gone, but Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson isn’t about to relinquish the team’s title chances just yet.

“We’re still four-time Eastern Conference champions,” Thompson said Thursday. “Until you take us down from that, teams ain’t got much to say. Boston, Philly, they ain’t got much to say. Boston had home court Game 7 and lost. Philly, you guys almost got swept. Toronto, we know that story, so until someone takes us down, there’s not much for everyone to say.”

The Cavaliers eliminated the Celtics from the conference finals in both 2017 and 2018. However, sans James, their chances of contending for a championship seem rather dreary this season — at least Celtics forward Marcus Morris and Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons seem to think so.

Advertisement

Morris tweeted at Thompson, “Cut it out. Get that vacation ready early this year fam! Ain’t sh** going through the Cavs this year! #facts,” and included several laughing emojis, while Simmons replied on Instagram, “Ha yeah okay buddy see you soon,” also accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Instagram

TOPICS: Celtics NBA
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
CC Sabathia
MLB
CC Sabathia got ejected for hitting a batter. It may have cost him $500,000. September 27, 2018 | 4:28 PM
Danny Amendola
Patriots
What Danny Amendola had to say ahead of his first matchup against the Patriots September 27, 2018 | 3:52 PM
Marcus Smart Terry Rozier Jayson Tatum
Sports Q
Who is more valuable to the Celtics, Marcus Smart or Terry Rozier? September 27, 2018 | 3:46 PM
Hartford Whalers uniforms.
NHL
Hurricanes will wear Whalers uniforms in games against Bruins September 27, 2018 | 3:08 PM
Josh Gordon
Patriots
'Josh certainly has a tremendous amount of physical talent and intellectual gifts' September 27, 2018 | 2:47 PM
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, center, talks with Tom Werner, left, and Sam Kennedy before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Boston, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
Alex Cora tipped his hat to Jerry Remy in a mid-game salute September 27, 2018 | 2:35 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 1978 file photo, former Boston Red Sox slugger Ted Williams, left, points as he chats with Red Sox manager Don Zimmer about players on the field, prior to game with the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park in Boston. Don Zimmer, a popular fixture in professional baseball for 66 years as a manager, player, coach and executive, has died. He was 83.
Red Sox
SI film finds something heroic about the ill-fated 1978 Red Sox September 27, 2018 | 2:20 PM
FILE - In this July 14, 2012, file photo, U.S women's Olympic basketball players Diana Taurasi (12) and Sue Bird (6) watch during practice in Washington. For nearly a decade the duo was playing over 100 games a year around the world and barely getting any time off to rest and recover. Besides making the lifestyle changes, the USA Basketball mainstays are now just playing in the WNBA, not putting the additional wear-and-tear on their bodies. Both players credit the changes off the court for the success on the court.
Sports News
Healthier living helps Team USA veterans Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi on court September 27, 2018 | 1:29 PM
Former Washington Redskins cheerleader Rebecca Cummings at her home in Seguin, Texas, Sept. 16, 2018. Cummings was among five former Washington Redskins cheerleaders whose accounts of harassment on the job led to change. But, they say, not enough.
NFL
No longer anonymous, former NFL cheerleaders demand more to protect women September 27, 2018 | 1:13 PM
Danny Amendola and Jakeem Grant.
Patriots
What you need to know before the Patriots host the Dolphins this Sunday September 27, 2018 | 12:50 PM
49ers Kaepernick Image Football
NFL
Eric Reid is back in the NFL after signing with the Panthers September 27, 2018 | 11:48 AM
Danny Amendola and Jakeem Grant.
Patriots
Dolphins coach compares impact of Danny Amendola to Wes Welker September 27, 2018 | 9:35 AM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
Chris Sale admits 'I'm not where I want to be' September 27, 2018 | 8:51 AM
Trey Flowers, Bill Belichick
Patriots
Trey Flowers, Patrick Chung return to Patriots practice September 27, 2018 | 7:50 AM
Boston, MA - 9/25/2018 - Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) vie for a loose ball during Boston Celtics training camp. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 26Celtics practice, LOID: 8.4.3277929148.
Celtics
What you need to know before Celtics preseason begins September 27, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Jerry Remy
Red Sox
Jerry Remy says he won’t retire from calling Red Sox games on NESN September 26, 2018 | 11:30 PM
Colin Kaepernick
NFL
Why Nike nearly dropped Colin Kaepernick last summer September 26, 2018 | 8:01 PM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
Danny Ainge: 'Oh, come on. Don’t start that' September 26, 2018 | 7:05 PM
Patriots Jaguars Football
Patriots
'We haven't been consistent enough' September 26, 2018 | 6:33 PM
4th Annual Sports Humanitarian Awards - Arrivals
NFL
Andrea Kremer, Hannah Storm to become first female duo to call an NFL game September 26, 2018 | 6:28 PM
Foxboro, MA--9/26/2018-- Patriots Rob Gronkowski speaks during a press conference held after practice. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Patriots Reporter:
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski addressed his brother's recent comments on WEEI September 26, 2018 | 5:31 PM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
Chris Sale struggles with velocity as Red Sox split doubleheader with Orioles September 26, 2018 | 5:14 PM
CANTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 24: Gordon Hayward #20 answers questions during a press conference on Boston Celtics Media Day on September 24, 2018 in Canton, Massachusetts.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward dunked off his left foot and 'it was good' September 26, 2018 | 3:19 PM
Cedric Maxwell, right, with Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca, will continue to call Celtics games on 98.5 The Sports Hub with Sean Grande.
Celtics
Celtics extend broadcast partnership with 98.5 The Sports Hub September 26, 2018 | 3:04 PM
Jake DeBrusk, Brandon Carlo, Jakub Zboril, Ryan Donato
Bruins
Bruins and Lightning might be Capitals' top challengers September 26, 2018 | 2:48 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9888185ao) Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts swings through for a three run home run in the eighth inning of the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, 20 September 2018. Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees, USA - 20 Sep 2018
Red Sox
Mookie Betts becomes the second Red Sox player to join 30-30 club September 26, 2018 | 2:12 PM
Tom Brady Patriots-Jaguars
Patriots
What NFL experts and media are saying about the Patriots' slow start September 26, 2018 | 1:43 PM
Sports News
They were rivals at the highest levels of hockey. Then they got married. September 26, 2018 | 1:23 PM
Boston Celtics Media Day
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who will be the Celtics' best player this year? September 26, 2018 | 1:03 PM
Rex Burkhead
Patriots
The Patriots have placed two more players on injured reserve September 26, 2018 | 12:13 PM