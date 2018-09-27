Trash talk in the NBA Eastern Conference has already begun

Three-time NBA champion LeBron James might be gone, but Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson isn’t about to relinquish the team’s title chances just yet.

“We’re still four-time Eastern Conference champions,” Thompson said Thursday. “Until you take us down from that, teams ain’t got much to say. Boston, Philly, they ain’t got much to say. Boston had home court Game 7 and lost. Philly, you guys almost got swept. Toronto, we know that story, so until someone takes us down, there’s not much for everyone to say.”

The Cavaliers eliminated the Celtics from the conference finals in both 2017 and 2018. However, sans James, their chances of contending for a championship seem rather dreary this season — at least Celtics forward Marcus Morris and Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons seem to think so.

Morris tweeted at Thompson, “Cut it out. Get that vacation ready early this year fam! Ain’t sh** going through the Cavs this year! #facts,” and included several laughing emojis, while Simmons replied on Instagram, “Ha yeah okay buddy see you soon,” also accompanied by a laughing emoji.