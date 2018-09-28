The Celtics are playing their first preseason game at UNC. Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum arrived in Duke blue.

"No disrespect to UNC, but I can’t wait to get back to North Carolina and go eight miles down the road."

Boston, MA - 9/25/2018 - Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) at Boston Celtics training camp. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 26Celtics practice, LOID: 8.4.3277929148.
Kyrie Irving at Celtics training camp earlier this week in Boston. –Barry Chin / The Boston Globe
By
12:08 PM

Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum may have only played a combined total of 40 games for Duke University. However, they made sure to rep their alma mater ahead of the Celtics’ first preseason game Friday against the Charlotte Hornets, which is being played at the Chapel Hill home of the Blue Devils’ loathed ACC rivals, the University of North Carolina.

As The Boston Globe‘s Gary Washburn reported Friday morning, Irving and Tatum arrived to the Dean E. Smith Center in Duke gear.

The statement received a nod of approval from the Twitter account of the Duke men’s basketball team.

Advertisement

Though their seasons at Duke were separated by six years, Irving and Tatum have reportedly bonded in part over their shared experience in Durham. The pair also attended a Duke-UNC ACC Tournament game at Cameron Indoor Stadium together in March.

Asked about returning to Chapel Hill earlier this week, Irving said he was more excited to “go eight miles down the road.”

And on Thursday, both he and Tatum did.

TOPICS: Celtics College Sports Kyrie Irving
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2018, file photo, LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) defends against Vanderbilt forward Jeff Roberson (11) during an NCAA college basketball game, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU basketball player Wayde Sims has died after he was shot near the campus of another school in Baton Rouge. Police say in a news release that the 20-year-old Sims was shot around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, near the campus of Southern University. Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said Sims was taken to a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound and died. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, File)
College Sports
LSU basketball player Wayde Sims shot to death September 28, 2018 | 10:01 AM
Vince Wilfork in 2015.
Sports News
What Vince Wilfork had to say on the McCourty twins' podcast September 28, 2018 | 9:49 AM
Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug during the second period of an NHL hockey preseason game in Boston, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018.
Bruins
What Torey Krug and Noel Acciari said about their preseason debuts September 28, 2018 | 8:10 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for the Patriots-Dolphins game September 28, 2018 | 8:03 AM
Ryan Donato Boston Bruins
Bruins
Ryan Donato among young NHL players to watch this season September 28, 2018 | 3:50 AM
BC Football
College Sports
BC launches a major initiative to improve its sports programs September 28, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
4 things to watch for in Patriots-Dolphins September 27, 2018 | 7:55 PM
Shannon Johnson
Golf
Norton's Shannon Johnson wins US Women's Mid-Amateur September 27, 2018 | 6:28 PM
Patrick Chung patriots
Patriots
NFL says concussion protocol was not violated in Patrick Chung case September 27, 2018 | 6:14 PM
Boston Marathon finish line
Marathon
BAA adjusts qualifying times for 2020 Boston Marathon September 27, 2018 | 5:58 PM
Marcus Morris, Tristan Thompson
Celtics
Marcus Morris to Tristan Thompson: 'Cut it out' September 27, 2018 | 5:33 PM
CC Sabathia
MLB
CC Sabathia got ejected for hitting a batter. It may have cost him $500,000. September 27, 2018 | 4:28 PM
Danny Amendola
Patriots
What Danny Amendola had to say before Patriots-Dolphins game September 27, 2018 | 3:52 PM
Marcus Smart Terry Rozier Jayson Tatum
Sports Q
Who is more valuable to the Celtics, Marcus Smart or Terry Rozier? September 27, 2018 | 3:46 PM
Hartford Whalers uniforms.
NHL
Hurricanes will wear Whalers uniforms in games against Bruins September 27, 2018 | 3:08 PM
Josh Gordon
Patriots
'Josh certainly has a tremendous amount of physical talent and intellectual gifts' September 27, 2018 | 2:47 PM
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, center, talks with Tom Werner, left, and Sam Kennedy before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Boston, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
Alex Cora tipped his hat to Jerry Remy in a mid-game salute September 27, 2018 | 2:35 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 1978 file photo, former Boston Red Sox slugger Ted Williams, left, points as he chats with Red Sox manager Don Zimmer about players on the field, prior to game with the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park in Boston. Don Zimmer, a popular fixture in professional baseball for 66 years as a manager, player, coach and executive, has died. He was 83.
Red Sox
SI film finds something heroic about the ill-fated 1978 Red Sox September 27, 2018 | 2:20 PM
FILE - In this July 14, 2012, file photo, U.S women's Olympic basketball players Diana Taurasi (12) and Sue Bird (6) watch during practice in Washington. For nearly a decade the duo was playing over 100 games a year around the world and barely getting any time off to rest and recover. Besides making the lifestyle changes, the USA Basketball mainstays are now just playing in the WNBA, not putting the additional wear-and-tear on their bodies. Both players credit the changes off the court for the success on the court.
Sports News
Healthier living helps Team USA veterans Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi on court September 27, 2018 | 1:29 PM
Former Washington Redskins cheerleader Rebecca Cummings at her home in Seguin, Texas, Sept. 16, 2018. Cummings was among five former Washington Redskins cheerleaders whose accounts of harassment on the job led to change. But, they say, not enough.
NFL
No longer anonymous, former NFL cheerleaders demand more to protect women September 27, 2018 | 1:13 PM
Danny Amendola and Jakeem Grant.
Patriots
What you need to know before the Patriots host the Dolphins this Sunday September 27, 2018 | 12:50 PM
49ers Kaepernick Image Football
NFL
Eric Reid is back in the NFL after signing with the Panthers September 27, 2018 | 11:48 AM
Danny Amendola and Jakeem Grant.
Patriots
Dolphins coach compares impact of Danny Amendola to Wes Welker September 27, 2018 | 9:35 AM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
Chris Sale admits 'I'm not where I want to be' September 27, 2018 | 8:51 AM
Trey Flowers, Bill Belichick
Patriots
Trey Flowers, Patrick Chung return to Patriots practice September 27, 2018 | 7:50 AM
Boston, MA - 9/25/2018 - Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) vie for a loose ball during Boston Celtics training camp. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 26Celtics practice, LOID: 8.4.3277929148.
Celtics
What you need to know before Celtics preseason begins September 27, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Jerry Remy
Red Sox
Jerry Remy says he won’t retire from calling Red Sox games on NESN September 26, 2018 | 11:30 PM
Colin Kaepernick
NFL
Why Nike nearly dropped Colin Kaepernick last summer September 26, 2018 | 8:01 PM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
Danny Ainge: 'Oh, come on. Don’t start that' September 26, 2018 | 7:05 PM
Patriots Jaguars Football
Patriots
'We haven't been consistent enough' September 26, 2018 | 6:33 PM