Marcus Smart did not make trip to Chapel Hill with the Celtics

Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart answers questions during a press conference on Boston Celtics Media Day on September 24, 2018 in Canton, Massachusetts. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
11:07 AM

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Celtics will begin their preseason without guard Marcus Smart, who did not make the trip with his teammates to North Carolina and will miss Friday’s opener because of what the team called personal reasons.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Smart is expected back with the team Saturday or for Sunday’s game against Charlotte and that Smart is physically healthy. Smart, 24, is still grieving following the death of his mother, Camellia, on Sept. 16 and admitted moving on from her passing has been difficult.

Stevens would not offer any more information on Smart, who had participated in the team’s practices this week.

Advertisement

Duke in the house

Guard Kyrie Irving and forward Jayson Tatum showed up to Friday morning’s shootaround at the Dean Smith Center (nicknamed the Dean Dome) on the University of North Carolina campus wearing Duke gear. The former Duke players visited the Durham campus Thursday and talked with the current team.

“It was like five or six guys that were on the team when I was there, so that was cool,’’ Tatum said.

Tatum played in the Dean Smith Center once and played North Carolina three times during his freshman season at Duke. Irving, who played 11 college games, never played against North Carolina.

“It’s cool [being here],’’ Tatum said. “Obviously I went to Duke, but I like North Carolina. I almost played for Roy Williams. They have a lot of history here. It’s a great program. I like Roy Williams a lot, he’s a good guy.’’

Tatum said North Carolina was in his final four schools along with Duke, Kentucky, and St. Louis (his hometown school).

Irving is proud of his short tenure at Duke and said he was no accident that he and Tatum wore Duke pullovers to shootaround.

“It was pretty cool, seeing it on TV and experiencing it as a fan on the sideline when I was watching Duke play here, watching my teammates at the time,’’ Irving said. “It’s just so historic. Obviously it’s a great rivalry between the two schools and there’s an incredible respect between the universities because of what they accomplished over time, being so close in mileage and so rich in tradition. It’s awesome. It’s nothing but respect, and obviously if you went to Duke, you represent Duke.’’

Advertisement

The game plan

Stevens said Irving and forward Gordon Hayward will play against the Hornets but no player will log more than 20 minutes. The Celtics play four preseason games in a span of nine days before having eight days off prior to the Oct. 16 opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“I want us to play with great effort,’’ Stevens said. “Challenge ourselves in that regard so that we can enhance our conditioning and make sure we can really enforce the effort and try to do as many of things we’ve talked about as possible. We’ll screw up some actions, we’ll do some things that we need to correct but let’s make sure we’re in the right spots.’’

‘A place where basketball really matters’

Playing at the Smith Center wasn’t lost on Stevens, who has a deep appreciation for the history of college basketball.

“Anytime you get a chance to play in one of these unbelievable college programs and in their building, a place where basketball really matters, it’s a fun thing for everybody,’’ Stevens said. “Obviously I have such a great amount of respect for this program and what they’ve been able to accomplish over the years. Dean Smith is one of the most studied coaches in all of sports and for all the right reasons. Roy’s run has been incredible.’’

Stevens said he met with the North Carolina coaching staff on Friday morning.

TOPICS: Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Boston, MA - 9/25/2018 - Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) at Boston Celtics training camp. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 26Celtics practice, LOID: 8.4.3277929148.
Celtics
The Celtics are playing their first preseason game at UNC. Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum arrived in Duke blue. September 28, 2018 | 12:08 PM
Danny Amendola and Jakeem Grant.
NFL
A closer look at the Miami Dolphins and how they got to 3-0 September 28, 2018 | 11:30 AM
FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2018, file photo, LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) defends against Vanderbilt forward Jeff Roberson (11) during an NCAA college basketball game, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU basketball player Wayde Sims has died after he was shot near the campus of another school in Baton Rouge. Police say in a news release that the 20-year-old Sims was shot around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, near the campus of Southern University. Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said Sims was taken to a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound and died. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, File)
College Sports
LSU basketball player Wayde Sims shot to death September 28, 2018 | 10:01 AM
Vince Wilfork in 2015.
Sports News
What Vince Wilfork had to say on the McCourty twins' podcast September 28, 2018 | 9:49 AM
Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug during the second period of an NHL hockey preseason game in Boston, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018.
Bruins
What Torey Krug and Noel Acciari said about their preseason debuts September 28, 2018 | 8:10 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for the Patriots-Dolphins game September 28, 2018 | 8:03 AM
Ryan Donato Boston Bruins
Bruins
Ryan Donato among young NHL players to watch this season September 28, 2018 | 3:50 AM
BC Football
College Sports
BC launches a major initiative to improve its sports programs September 28, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
4 things to watch for in Patriots-Dolphins September 27, 2018 | 7:55 PM
Shannon Johnson
Golf
Norton's Shannon Johnson wins US Women's Mid-Amateur September 27, 2018 | 6:28 PM
Patrick Chung patriots
Patriots
NFL says concussion protocol was not violated in Patrick Chung case September 27, 2018 | 6:14 PM
Boston Marathon finish line
Marathon
BAA adjusts qualifying times for 2020 Boston Marathon September 27, 2018 | 5:58 PM
Marcus Morris, Tristan Thompson
Celtics
Marcus Morris to Tristan Thompson: 'Cut it out' September 27, 2018 | 5:33 PM
CC Sabathia
MLB
CC Sabathia got ejected for hitting a batter. It may have cost him $500,000. September 27, 2018 | 4:28 PM
Danny Amendola
Patriots
What Danny Amendola had to say before Patriots-Dolphins game September 27, 2018 | 3:52 PM
Marcus Smart Terry Rozier Jayson Tatum
Sports Q
Who is more valuable to the Celtics, Marcus Smart or Terry Rozier? September 27, 2018 | 3:46 PM
Hartford Whalers uniforms.
NHL
Hurricanes will wear Whalers uniforms in games against Bruins September 27, 2018 | 3:08 PM
Josh Gordon
Patriots
'Josh certainly has a tremendous amount of physical talent and intellectual gifts' September 27, 2018 | 2:47 PM
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, center, talks with Tom Werner, left, and Sam Kennedy before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Boston, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
Alex Cora tipped his hat to Jerry Remy in a mid-game salute September 27, 2018 | 2:35 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 1978 file photo, former Boston Red Sox slugger Ted Williams, left, points as he chats with Red Sox manager Don Zimmer about players on the field, prior to game with the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park in Boston. Don Zimmer, a popular fixture in professional baseball for 66 years as a manager, player, coach and executive, has died. He was 83.
Red Sox
SI film finds something heroic about the ill-fated 1978 Red Sox September 27, 2018 | 2:20 PM
FILE - In this July 14, 2012, file photo, U.S women's Olympic basketball players Diana Taurasi (12) and Sue Bird (6) watch during practice in Washington. For nearly a decade the duo was playing over 100 games a year around the world and barely getting any time off to rest and recover. Besides making the lifestyle changes, the USA Basketball mainstays are now just playing in the WNBA, not putting the additional wear-and-tear on their bodies. Both players credit the changes off the court for the success on the court.
Sports News
Healthier living helps Team USA veterans Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi on court September 27, 2018 | 1:29 PM
Former Washington Redskins cheerleader Rebecca Cummings at her home in Seguin, Texas, Sept. 16, 2018. Cummings was among five former Washington Redskins cheerleaders whose accounts of harassment on the job led to change. But, they say, not enough.
NFL
No longer anonymous, former NFL cheerleaders demand more to protect women September 27, 2018 | 1:13 PM
Danny Amendola and Jakeem Grant.
Patriots
What you need to know before the Patriots host the Dolphins this Sunday September 27, 2018 | 12:50 PM
49ers Kaepernick Image Football
NFL
Eric Reid is back in the NFL after signing with the Panthers September 27, 2018 | 11:48 AM
Danny Amendola and Jakeem Grant.
Patriots
Dolphins coach compares impact of Danny Amendola to Wes Welker September 27, 2018 | 9:35 AM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
Chris Sale admits 'I'm not where I want to be' September 27, 2018 | 8:51 AM
Trey Flowers, Bill Belichick
Patriots
Trey Flowers, Patrick Chung return to Patriots practice September 27, 2018 | 7:50 AM
Boston, MA - 9/25/2018 - Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) vie for a loose ball during Boston Celtics training camp. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 26Celtics practice, LOID: 8.4.3277929148.
Celtics
What you need to know before Celtics preseason begins September 27, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Jerry Remy
Red Sox
Jerry Remy says he won’t retire from calling Red Sox games on NESN September 26, 2018 | 11:30 PM
Colin Kaepernick
NFL
Why Nike nearly dropped Colin Kaepernick last summer September 26, 2018 | 8:01 PM