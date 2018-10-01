3 questions for the Celtics after their first 2 preseason games

So far, the answers are all positive.

Kyrie Irving, Marvin Williams
Charlotte Hornets' Marvin Williams guards as Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving shoots during the first half of a preseason game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. –AP Photo/Gerry Broome
By
John Karalis
12:44 PM

COMMENTARY

The human imagination is capable of some incredible things. We can step into a theoretical playground and perform amazing mental gymnastics that take us to places where reality isn’t a problem.

Reality and theory have a complicated relationship, though. There are things we want to be true. There are things we think are, or can be, true. And there are things we hope to be true.

The only way to know the actual truth is to experience reality, and then we can see how much of what we imagined holds up. For Celtics fans, this weekend was that initial exposure.

Advertisement

Finally, Kyrie Irving’s knee and Gordon Hayward’s ankle and Jayson Tatum’s progression got to take their first steps out of our brains and onto a basketball court against NBA competition. We got our first side by side comparison of expectations versus reality to see if there’s any validity to those things we have been thinking for the past four months.

The two games against Charlotte were the first dose. There’s little definitive about 40 or so minutes of basketball, but there was enough reality to get some answers we’ve been looking for.

Question 1: How’s Gordon Hayward’s ankle?

This is the biggest, most obvious question heading into this season. We’ve watched workout videos, read between lines every time someone’s given an interview, and searched WebMD for recovery timelines. There are plenty of Bostonians who fancy themselves experts in ankle anatomy at this point.

None of that really mattered until Hayward actually took the court against another team. There is absolutely nothing that duplicates the speed of an NBA game against opponents who aren’t just teammates in a reversible jersey. Until Friday night, a non-injured, basketball-ready Hayward was little more than a character in an Instagram video.

Now he’s played 43 minutes and 46 seconds of basketball, and the best answer at this point is that the ankle itself is fine. He can play and push off and stop when he needs to. Structurally, there seems to be nothing wrong with the ankle itself.

Advertisement

That was never going to be the biggest issue, though. Even after all the physical rehabilitation, Hayward’s biggest challenge was going to be clearing the mental hurdles that kept him from being aware that he was very recently seriously hurt doing what he’s doing in that exact moment.

Every game at this point might as well come with a trigger warning for Hayward. Add to that an inches thick layer of rust that he has to clear, and it’s obvious that it will take Hayward a little while to get back to being himself.

Still, there have already been strong signs of progress. Here, for instance, is a Hayward drive in Friday night’s game.

He fakes and beats his man off the dribble, which is great. He’s dribbling into traffic, so I can see why he wants to pass in that situation, but he rushes the pass. He could have challenged Cody Zeller there and gone straight up at him and drawn contact. He could have side stepped him and tried to finish at the front of the rim. He could have even slowed down, trapped his defender, and allowed space to get Horford a better pass.

He did none of that, though. What he seemed to do was get rid of the ball as fast as he could.

However, in the second game, Hayward started doing this.

 

This drive is slower, more methodical and probing, and he goes all the way to the rim and finishes through contact.

Advertisement

Granted, it wasn’t a chest-to-chest challenge of a dunk, but Hayward did get hit and he finished. Mentally, getting a play like that under his belt was huge. He went to the rim. He finished. He landed safely. Maybe that confidence is what led to this play.

Some of Hayward’s past explosiveness returned in this play. He did land awkwardly, but he got up, and he kept playing.

Eventually, Hayward will slide into the grind of the NBA and start to forget about what “was” and focus on what “is” and “will be.” He’s already made great strides in what amounts to be one actual NBA game’s worth of minutes. Once Hayward gets past some of the mental obstacles, we’ll get a better idea of whether there are any lasting physical limitations.

Question 2: How’s Kyrie Irving’s knee?

The answer, simply, is that it is fine, but you tell me.

The handles look as tight as ever, the shot was slow to fall but it’s getting there, and most of all, his knee looks to be a non-issue.

It’s really important to reiterate that the knee problems of last season were caused by a medical device that helped him heal from a fractured patella. The irritation and infection that ultimately sidelined him for the playoffs were because of that device. There was no secondary injury.

A lot of people want to bring up his knee injury as if they are part of a history of recurring knee issues. At this point, they aren’t. There was no fresh injury last season, and there was no structural damage. Medically, his knee is sound and he’s ready to go.

The biggest issue Irving is facing is a lack of conditioning due to the recovery from the infection-clearing surgery. While many guys were getting their summer workouts in, Irving was recovering, so he’s a step or two behind in that regard. Luckily for the Celtics, Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart are ready and able to give Boston the extra minutes needed to give Irving the time he needs to get to 100 percent.

Question 3: How is Jayson Tatum progressing?

The short answer is “he’s progressing well.”

The long answer is “he’s progressing well, but it’s so early in preseason that it’s not entirely clear how it will translate… but it looks good”

One thing the Celtics have done over the first two games is shoot.

A lot.

They shot 104 times on Friday night and 95 Sunday night. That’s a LOT of shots. For some perspective, Boston averaged 85.1 per game over the past two seasons. The league leader in field goal attempts last season was Chicago with 88.8. No team has averaged 90 field goal attempts since the ‘07-’08 Warriors.

So it’s not realistic to expect Boston to average 100 shots per game over the course of the regular season.

At least, I don’t think it is.

For now, Boston is a “grab and go” team. Anyone in their anticipated starting lineup of Al Horford, Jaylen Brown, Hayward, Tatum, and Irving can bring the ball up the floor. When Charlotte has missed with this Celtics unit on the floor, the rebounder has simply turned and dribbled up the floor before looking for any outlet passes. That has led to an unreal pace and a lot of early shot opportunities.

If they can continue that in the regular season, then then everyone on the team will have a chance to get a fair amount of shots. That will also be great for Tatum because he’ll get to create and use his skills to his advantage as defenses scramble to avoid mismatches. The downside is the free-flowing nature of this kind of offense has generated a little early sloppiness from Tatum.

Tatum needs to not settle for long two-point shots, which are the most inefficient shots in the game. Some mid-range shots are fine to soften the defense, but shots a foot or two inside the three-point line are terrible. Instead, this is the type of play Tatum needs perfect.

Instead of taking a dribble past his defender and stepping into a 20-foot shot, Tatum side-steps and stays behind the line. If he can get into the habit of doing that and firing more threes, he’ll be an even more efficient scorer.

Remember, even if a player hits 50 out of 100 two-point shots, he’s still not scoring more than someone who hits 34 out of 100 three-point shots. Tatum shot 49.2 percent from two last season. He shot 43.4% from three. He should take more threes.

That said, one nice element to Tatum’s game has been his post play. In today’s era of switching defenses, hunting out mismatches in the post will be something teams do more often. Tatum can really hurt teams if he finds himself on the low block against a smaller defender.

Tatum can be the guy who destroys mismatches. His length alone will be enough to take advantage of situations where another perimeter player has switched onto him. Taking even similar sized players into the post can play to his advantage because Tatum knows how to gain advantages in tight spaces.

Overall, Tatum’s aggressiveness has been noticeable. On Sunday night, he exploded for 13 points over 3:18 in a second quarter sequence that looked like this:

11:08: Tatum Alley Oop Dunk
10:09: Tatum 27′ 3PT Jump Shot
8:53: Tatum 27′ 3PT Jump Shot
8:35:  Tatum 2′ Running Finger Roll Layup
7:50: Tatum 27′ 3PT Step Back Jump Shot

It was a true takeover stretch by a young player who is proving himself to be very capable of this kind of thing. It’s pretty clear he’s not as shy as he was last season.

Again, there’s no guarantee much of this translates to the regular season. There hasn’t been enough reality to fully satisfy our quest for the truth. However, we’ve begun to answer these three questions, and so far, they’re all positive.

TOPICS: Celtics NBA
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Former Boston Red Sox television announcer Don Orsillo gives a thumbs-up to the crowd during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
Don Orsillo thanked Red Sox fans for a 'great weekend in Boston' October 1, 2018 | 12:04 PM
Tom Brady against the Dolphins in 2018.
Patriots
Tom Brady on WEEI: 'I haven't seen that happen probably in 10 years' October 1, 2018 | 10:45 AM
Marcus Smart during Celtics media day in 2018.
Sports News
Marcus Smart discussed balancing work and family after mother's death October 1, 2018 | 9:15 AM
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Earl Thomas (29) is greeted by Arizona Cardinals players as he leaves the field after breaking his leg during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. The Seahawks won 20-17. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
NFL
Around the NFL in Week 4: What you might've missed October 1, 2018 | 3:06 AM
Patrick Mahomes
NFL
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes juggles on-field success, off-field stardom October 1, 2018 | 3:02 AM
Jets Jaguars Football
NFL
Jets dominated by Jaguars 31-12 October 1, 2018 | 2:58 AM
Bills Packers Football
NFL
Bills stumble and fall to Packers 22-0 October 1, 2018 | 2:54 AM
Browns Raiders Football
NFL
Raiders rally past Browns in OT for Jon Gruden's first win September 30, 2018 | 9:50 PM
Earl Thomas Seattle Seahawks
NFL
Seahawks safety appears to flip off bench while getting carted off field September 30, 2018 | 9:07 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady appears to have started a new post-win social media tradition September 30, 2018 | 8:20 PM
Sony Michel
Patriots
What Sony Michel had to say after his 112-yard breakout performance September 30, 2018 | 8:04 PM
Mark Whipple
College Sports
UMass suspends coach for 'rape' comment in officiating rant September 30, 2018 | 7:47 PM
Ryan Tannehill
Patriots
What the Miami Dolphins had to say after getting smoked by the Patriots September 30, 2018 | 7:40 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the Patriots' performance Sunday September 30, 2018 | 7:19 PM
Red Sox Craig Kimbrel
Red Sox
Red Sox claim more titles, beating Yankees 10-2 in finale September 30, 2018 | 6:48 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady got what he wanted in Week 4 September 30, 2018 | 6:45 PM
Bills Packers Football
NFL
Packers put together complete effort in 22-0 win over Bills September 30, 2018 | 6:38 PM
Patriots
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ 38-7 demolition of the Dolphins September 30, 2018 | 6:35 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say after leading the Patriots over the Dolphins September 30, 2018 | 5:55 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
What Josh Gordon had to say after his first game as a Patriot September 30, 2018 | 5:07 PM
Patriots
Patriots
Chad Finn: 38 thoughts on the Patriots’ 38-7 win over the Dolphins September 30, 2018 | 5:03 PM
Sports
Patriots stop skid, hand Dolphins 1st loss in 38-7 rout September 30, 2018 | 4:21 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski leaves Patriots game with ankle injury September 30, 2018 | 3:31 PM
Adam Vinatieri Colts
NFL
Adam Vinatieri just broke the NFL's field goal record September 30, 2018 | 2:48 PM
Sports
Europe finishes off dominant week to win back Ryder Cup September 30, 2018 | 12:43 PM
Sony Michel
Patriots
Patriots breeze to 38-7 win over Miami to snap losing streak September 30, 2018 | 10:11 AM
Josh Gordon
Patriots
Watch Josh Gordon's first catch as a Patriot September 30, 2018 | 1:20 AM
Matt Light spent his entire 11-year career with the Patriots
Patriots
Longtime tackle Matt Light joins Patriots Hall of Fame September 29, 2018 | 10:49 PM
Gordon Hayward calls a play during Friday's preseason opener against the Hornets.
Celtics
What Gordon Hayward had to say after making his preseason debut September 29, 2018 | 10:14 PM
New England Revolution player Guillermo Hauche, right, battles for the ball with Toronto FC's Jonathan Osorio, center, during the first half Saturday.
Soccer
Revolution strike first, but give up 4 goals in loss to Toronto FC September 29, 2018 | 9:49 PM