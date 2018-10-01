Celtics sign Marcus Georges-Hunt to training camp deal

The Celtics on Monday signed Marcus Georges-Hunt to a training camp deal and released guard Justin Bibbs. Georges-Hunt, a 6-foot-5-inch guard, played in 42 games with the Timberwolves last season, averaging 1.4 points and 0.4 rebounds.

The Celtics currently have 15 players under guaranteed contracts, but guard Jabari Bird’s situation remains uncertain as he faces domestic violence charges. Georges-Hunt did not say whether the Celtics had indicated that they could ultimately add him to the roster.

“It’s a day-to-day process,’’ Georges-Hunt said. “They invited me here and I’m just taking it one day at a time and getting to know the guys and coming out here and competing today for the first time.’’

Georges-Hunt also played in five games with the Magic in 2016-17 after spending a season with the Maine Red Claws.

“I’m a big fan of him, have been since he was here the last time on a training camp roster,’’ Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “I just think he knows how to play, and I thought he impacted our practice really well already.’’

Georges-Hunt said his familiarity with the Celtics’ system from his season in Maine should only help.

“The offense for the most part is the same,’’ he said. “They just tweaked it a little bit and I’m catching on pretty quickly and the team is helping me out a lot.’’

Holding call

It is not a rule change, but the NBA has said its referees will put an emphasis on the holding and grabbing that takes place off the ball, including when players grab screeners to restrict their movement.

There have been several examples of this in Boston’s two preseason games, and Stevens said the Celtics are well aware of the shift.

“We’ve been talking about it since that word came out,’’ he said. “It’s going to be a real big emphasis and it’s going to be something we’ve got to get better at. You’ve got to play lower, you’ve got to do your work early. And if you grab and hold a cutter or a guy trying to run off of a screen or the screener as he’s slipping to the rim, a guy rolling to the post, then it’s going to be called. And, you know what, it will be good for the game, because it just opens up so many more options for attacking switching. Because at the end of the day you’re going to see a lot of that.’’

Kyrie Irving said it will be important to have discussions with the referees during the preseason and beyond to gain a better understanding of how they plan to call the games.

“The refs are going to do their job, and it’s our job to just figure out the best way,’’ he said. “I think what makes it easier is just communicating with them and just talking about it throughout the game, asking them if they’re going to call it this way. Just have an open dialogue with them. You don’t want to put too much on them.’’

In and out

Irving, who played 29 minutes in the Celtics’ win over the Hornets on Sunday, is not expected to play against the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

“Probably intended more like 25 [minutes], but he wanted to keep going from a conditioning standpoint and it didn’t affect him being able to go all the way through and hard [at practice] today,’’ Stevens said.

Al Horford, who missed Sunday’s game because of a sprained right hand, is planning to play against Cleveland.