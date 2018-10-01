Celtics sign Marcus Georges-Hunt to training camp deal

Georges-Hunt played in 42 games with the Timberwolves last season.

Georgia Tech forward Marcus Georges-Hunt (3) faces off with Boston College forward Ryan Anderson (12) during Georgia Tech's 73 to 70 win in an NCAA basketball game in the first round of the 61st annual Atlantic Coast Conference Basketball on Wednesday, March 12, 2014, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. ()
Georgia Tech forward Marcus Georges-Hunt faces off with Boston College forward Ryan Anderson during Georgia Tech's 73 to 70 win in the first round of the 61st annual Atlantic Coast Conference Basketball on Wednesday, March 12, 2014. –AP Photo/Burlington Times-News, Scott Muthersbaugh
By
October 1, 2018

The Celtics on Monday signed Marcus Georges-Hunt to a training camp deal and released guard Justin Bibbs. Georges-Hunt, a 6-foot-5-inch guard, played in 42 games with the Timberwolves last season, averaging 1.4 points and 0.4 rebounds.

The Celtics currently have 15 players under guaranteed contracts, but guard Jabari Bird’s situation remains uncertain as he faces domestic violence charges. Georges-Hunt did not say whether the Celtics had indicated that they could ultimately add him to the roster.

“It’s a day-to-day process,’’ Georges-Hunt said. “They invited me here and I’m just taking it one day at a time and getting to know the guys and coming out here and competing today for the first time.’’

Advertisement

Georges-Hunt also played in five games with the Magic in 2016-17 after spending a season with the Maine Red Claws.

“I’m a big fan of him, have been since he was here the last time on a training camp roster,’’ Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “I just think he knows how to play, and I thought he impacted our practice really well already.’’

Georges-Hunt said his familiarity with the Celtics’ system from his season in Maine should only help.

“The offense for the most part is the same,’’ he said. “They just tweaked it a little bit and I’m catching on pretty quickly and the team is helping me out a lot.’’

Holding call

It is not a rule change, but the NBA has said its referees will put an emphasis on the holding and grabbing that takes place off the ball, including when players grab screeners to restrict their movement.

There have been several examples of this in Boston’s two preseason games, and Stevens said the Celtics are well aware of the shift.

“We’ve been talking about it since that word came out,’’ he said. “It’s going to be a real big emphasis and it’s going to be something we’ve got to get better at. You’ve got to play lower, you’ve got to do your work early. And if you grab and hold a cutter or a guy trying to run off of a screen or the screener as he’s slipping to the rim, a guy rolling to the post, then it’s going to be called. And, you know what, it will be good for the game, because it just opens up so many more options for attacking switching. Because at the end of the day you’re going to see a lot of that.’’

Advertisement

Kyrie Irving said it will be important to have discussions with the referees during the preseason and beyond to gain a better understanding of how they plan to call the games.

“The refs are going to do their job, and it’s our job to just figure out the best way,’’ he said. “I think what makes it easier is just communicating with them and just talking about it throughout the game, asking them if they’re going to call it this way. Just have an open dialogue with them. You don’t want to put too much on them.’’

In and out

Irving, who played 29 minutes in the Celtics’ win over the Hornets on Sunday, is not expected to play against the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

“Probably intended more like 25 [minutes], but he wanted to keep going from a conditioning standpoint and it didn’t affect him being able to go all the way through and hard [at practice] today,’’ Stevens said.

Al Horford, who missed Sunday’s game because of a sprained right hand, is planning to play against Cleveland.

TOPICS: Celtics NBA
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
epa05735100 New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (R) arrives with his son Jonathan Kraft (L) a short time before Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2017. Trump won the 08 November 2016 election to become the next US President. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
Patriots
Jonathan Kraft opens up about evolution of the Patriots, future of the NFL October 2, 2018 | 7:02 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving: 'I’ll probably be in 800 acres in Texas in the middle of nowhere' October 2, 2018 | 6:54 AM
Patrick Reed
Golf
'The issue’s obviously with Jordan not wanting to play with me' October 2, 2018 | 6:00 AM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Is Mookie Betts the clear choice for AL MVP award? October 2, 2018 | 5:54 AM
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees, USA - 20 Sep 2018
Red Sox
Deep playoff field will be real challenge for Red Sox October 2, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Napoli on September 29, 2018 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images
Soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo sued, accused of rape by Nevada woman October 1, 2018 | 8:44 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Patriots
Tom Brady says he thinks he can dunk October 1, 2018 | 7:22 PM
jeremy jacobs, cam neely
Bruins
Jeremy Jacobs, Cam Neely share expectations ahead of Bruins' season opener October 1, 2018 | 6:32 PM
Tod Leiweke, David Bonderman, Jerry Bruckheimer
NHL
Excitement brewing for NHL expansion team in Seattle October 1, 2018 | 5:30 PM
Tom Brady and Julian Edelman before the Patriots preseason opener in 2018.
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say about Julian Edelman's return October 1, 2018 | 5:28 PM
Orsillo
Red Sox
Dennis Eckersley, Don Orsillo to call Astros-Indians for TBS October 1, 2018 | 4:49 PM
Julian Edelman at Patriots training camp in 2018.
Patriots
What Rob Ninkovich had to say after working out with Julian Edelman October 1, 2018 | 4:26 PM
The Colts doomed fake punt against the Patriots in 2015.
Patriots
Latest Colts debacle has some recalling infamous fake punt against Patriots October 1, 2018 | 3:36 PM
Robert Kraft 300 wins
Patriots
Watch Patriots owner Robert Kraft address the locker room after his 300th win October 1, 2018 | 3:14 PM
Robert Williams
Celtics
Rookie Robert Williams impresses teammates in TD Garden debut October 1, 2018 | 3:09 PM
Dont'a Hightower in 2018.
Patriots
Bill Belichick's detailed explanation on why Dont'a Hightower is so valuable October 1, 2018 | 2:19 PM
Adam Vinatieri after record breaking field goal.
Patriots
How former Patriots performed around the NFL this week October 1, 2018 | 2:13 PM
Kyrie Irving, Marvin Williams
Celtics
3 questions for the Celtics after their first 2 preseason games October 1, 2018 | 12:44 PM
Former Boston Red Sox television announcer Don Orsillo gives a thumbs-up to the crowd during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
Don Orsillo thanked Red Sox fans for a 'great weekend in Boston' October 1, 2018 | 12:04 PM
Tom Brady against the Dolphins in 2018.
Patriots
Tom Brady on WEEI: 'I haven't seen that happen probably in 10 years' October 1, 2018 | 10:45 AM
Marcus Smart during Celtics media day in 2018.
Sports News
Marcus Smart discussed balancing work and family after mother's death October 1, 2018 | 9:15 AM
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Earl Thomas (29) is greeted by Arizona Cardinals players as he leaves the field after breaking his leg during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. The Seahawks won 20-17. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
NFL
Around the NFL in Week 4: What you might've missed October 1, 2018 | 3:06 AM
Patrick Mahomes
NFL
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes juggles on-field success, off-field stardom October 1, 2018 | 3:02 AM
Jets Jaguars Football
NFL
Jets dominated by Jaguars 31-12 October 1, 2018 | 2:58 AM
Bills Packers Football
NFL
Bills stumble and fall to Packers 22-0 October 1, 2018 | 2:54 AM
College Sports
Former NU standout Jean Bain named men’s basketball coach at Brandeis October 1, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Browns Raiders Football
NFL
Raiders rally past Browns in OT for Jon Gruden's first win September 30, 2018 | 9:50 PM
Earl Thomas Seattle Seahawks
NFL
Seahawks safety appears to flip off bench while getting carted off field September 30, 2018 | 9:07 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady appears to have started a new post-win social media tradition September 30, 2018 | 8:20 PM
Sony Michel
Patriots
What Sony Michel had to say after his 112-yard breakout performance September 30, 2018 | 8:04 PM