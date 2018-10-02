4 things we learned during Kyrie Irving’s keynote at Forbes’ ‘Under 30 Summit’

He's already thinking about life after basketball.

Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving addresses the crowd during his "Hoops to Hollywood" talk at Forbes' "Under 30 Summit." –Nicole Yang, Boston.com
By
6:54 AM

Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving’s talk at Forbes’ “Under 30 Summit” Monday was initially listed on the event’s schedule simply as “Keynote with Kyrie.”

What was Irving planning to discuss during his 20-minute slot?

Forbes didn’t have any details Friday ahead of the session, as Irving was a late addition to the lineup of speakers that included former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, Olympian Adam Rippon, and Spanx founder Sara Blakely.

Come Monday afternoon, a few hours after wrapping up practice at the Auerbach Center, Irving strutted onto the stage at the Emerson Colonial Theater to field questions from Kurt Badenhausen, a senior editor at Forbes. The 26-year-old touched on a collection of wide-ranging — some new and some old — topics during their conversation, which ended up being officially billed as “Hoops to Hollywood.”

Advertisement

Here’s what Irving said:

1. He apologized for saying the Earth is flat.

After sparking an innocuous debate about whether the Earth is flat or round, Irving wants to put questions about his lambasted beliefs to bed.

“I’m sorry about all that for all the science teachers, everybody coming up to me, like, ‘You know I have to re-teach my whole curriculum,'” Irving told the hundreds of audience members seated in the crowd. “I’m sorry. I apologize. I apologize.”

Irving said he was “huge into conspiracies” when he told then-teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye of the “Road Trippin'” podcast in February 2017 that the Earth is flat. He said he didn’t realize the “effect” of his words at the time.

“Everybody’s been there, like, ‘Yo, what’s going on with our world?'” said Irving, who admitted going down a rabbit hole of YouTube videos spurred his initial comments.

“At the time, you’re like innocent, but you realize the effect of the power of voice, and, even if you believe in that, it’s like, don’t come out and say that stuff. That’s for intimate conversations because perception and how you’re perceived changes. It’s like, no, I’m actually a smart-ass individual. It’s not like I was just coming out and saying that. At the time, I just didn’t realize the effect. I was definitely at that time, ‘I’m a big conspiracy theorist. You can’t tell me anything.'”

Advertisement

Irving had told Jefferson and Frye unequivocally “the Earth is flat” in February 2017, but in the 20 months following his initial statement, he has continually clarified that the proclamation was a way to inspire people to “do [their] own research.”

2. He’s comfortable in Boston.

Irving was, of course, asked about his plans for his looming free agency — a topic he has recently been more candid about after shooing off the question for a brief period this offseason. Irving said, at this point in his career — the five-time All-Star is entering his eighth NBA season — he’s more focused on his happiness and comfort level, rather than money and “any of the extracurricular things.”

“Who’s going to give me that intimacy that I would love to grow as a human being every single day?” he asked, stressing the importance of environment by noting he spends more time with his teammates than he does with his family.

Thoughts of “starting over again” and moving to a new location do creep into Irving’s mind, but he said he’s still prioritizing comfort over change. He expressed great satisfaction with his current situation in Boston, giving a shoutout to the Celtics’ new practice facility and the incomparable feeling of playing at TD Garden.

“What’s better than being in Boston?” he said. “This year has felt much different because of the environment that has been created for me and by me.”

After the crowd applauded Irving, he interrupted to offer extra reassurance.

“By the way, I didn’t say that to appease you guys,” he said. “I actually love Boston.”

Advertisement

3. For him, the game-winning shot over the Warriors didn’t carry as much significance as it probably should have.

With under a minute remaining in Game 7 of the 2016 Finals, Irving drilled a clutch three-pointer to give the Cleveland Cavaliers a three-point lead over the reigning champion Golden State Warriors. Irving said hitting the shot “felt great,” but he was quick to point out something was still lacking, even though the basket propelled both him and Cavs to their first-ever NBA title.

“It felt good,” he said. “Obviously, being one of the historic teams — we’re like one of, I don’t know, 50-something teams to come back from a 3-1 [deficit] in the Finals, and that was pretty special. But after the game, I was just like, ‘What’s next?'”

“I didn’t even realize how big that shot was,” he continued. “At the end of the day, I just wanted to hug my dad [and] hug my sister. I was just ready to move on. It was a weird point in my life at that point, so it was like, emotionally, I just wasn’t as invested as I should have been to enjoy it, and the magnitude of it. But it was pretty cool.”

4. He’s already thinking about life after basketball.

What’s next for Irving?

Though he potentially has a decade-worth of seasons left in the tank, Irving said he “absolutely” is already thinking about positioning himself for life after basketball. He said it’s difficult to maintain high accessibility and visibility, but he recommended connecting with others who have successfully transitioned (e.g. Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, retired Lakers guard Kobe Bryant) as a way to help find direction.

There appear to be several available avenues for Irving in retirement — he recently starred in his first movie, “Uncle Drew” — but the so-called Renaissance man suggested it’s also possible people won’t see him much in 20 or 30 years.

“I’ll probably be in 800 acres in Texas in the middle of nowhere,” he said, laughing. “Off the grid in a self-sustaining community, just living with no power. Like this is fun and all, but technology is just killing me, man.”

TOPICS: Celtics Kyrie Irving
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
epa05735100 New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (R) arrives with his son Jonathan Kraft (L) a short time before Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2017. Trump won the 08 November 2016 election to become the next US President. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
Patriots
Jonathan Kraft talks evolution of the Patriots and the NFL October 2, 2018 | 7:02 AM
Patrick Reed
Golf
Patrick Reed blames Jordan Spieth for them not teaming up at Ryder Cup October 2, 2018 | 6:00 AM
Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Napoli on September 29, 2018 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images
Soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo sued, accused of rape by Nevada woman October 1, 2018 | 8:44 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Patriots
Tom Brady says he thinks he can dunk October 1, 2018 | 7:22 PM
Tom Brady and Julian Edelman before the Patriots preseason opener in 2018.
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say about Julian Edelman's return October 1, 2018 | 5:28 PM
Julian Edelman at Patriots training camp in 2018.
Patriots
What Rob Ninkovich had to say after working out with Julian Edelman October 1, 2018 | 4:26 PM
The Colts doomed fake punt against the Patriots in 2015.
Patriots
Latest Colts debacle has some recalling infamous fake punt against Patriots October 1, 2018 | 3:36 PM
Robert Kraft 300 wins
Patriots
Watch Patriots owner Robert Kraft address the locker room after his 300th win October 1, 2018 | 3:14 PM
Robert Williams
Celtics
Rookie Robert Williams impresses teammates in TD Garden debut October 1, 2018 | 3:09 PM
Dont'a Hightower in 2018.
Patriots
Bill Belichick's detailed explanation on why Dont'a Hightower is so valuable October 1, 2018 | 2:19 PM
Adam Vinatieri after record breaking field goal.
Patriots
How former Patriots performed around the NFL this week October 1, 2018 | 2:13 PM
Kyrie Irving, Marvin Williams
Celtics
3 questions for the Celtics after their first 2 preseason games October 1, 2018 | 12:44 PM
Former Boston Red Sox television announcer Don Orsillo gives a thumbs-up to the crowd during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
Don Orsillo thanked Red Sox fans for a 'great weekend in Boston' October 1, 2018 | 12:04 PM
Tom Brady against the Dolphins in 2018.
Patriots
Tom Brady on WEEI: 'I haven't seen that happen probably in 10 years' October 1, 2018 | 10:45 AM
Marcus Smart during Celtics media day in 2018.
Sports News
Marcus Smart discussed balancing work and family after mother's death October 1, 2018 | 9:15 AM
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Earl Thomas (29) is greeted by Arizona Cardinals players as he leaves the field after breaking his leg during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. The Seahawks won 20-17. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
NFL
Around the NFL in Week 4: What you might've missed October 1, 2018 | 3:06 AM
Patrick Mahomes
NFL
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes juggles on-field success, off-field stardom October 1, 2018 | 3:02 AM
Jets Jaguars Football
NFL
Jets dominated by Jaguars 31-12 October 1, 2018 | 2:58 AM
Bills Packers Football
NFL
Bills stumble and fall to Packers 22-0 October 1, 2018 | 2:54 AM
Browns Raiders Football
NFL
Raiders rally past Browns in OT for Jon Gruden's first win September 30, 2018 | 9:50 PM
Earl Thomas Seattle Seahawks
NFL
Seahawks safety appears to flip off bench while getting carted off field September 30, 2018 | 9:07 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady appears to have started a new post-win social media tradition September 30, 2018 | 8:20 PM
Sony Michel
Patriots
What Sony Michel had to say after his 112-yard breakout performance September 30, 2018 | 8:04 PM
Mark Whipple
College Sports
UMass suspends coach for 'rape' comment in officiating rant September 30, 2018 | 7:47 PM
Ryan Tannehill
Patriots
What the Miami Dolphins had to say after getting smoked by the Patriots September 30, 2018 | 7:40 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the Patriots' performance Sunday September 30, 2018 | 7:19 PM
Red Sox Craig Kimbrel
Red Sox
Red Sox claim more titles, beating Yankees 10-2 in finale September 30, 2018 | 6:48 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady got what he wanted in Week 4 September 30, 2018 | 6:45 PM
Bills Packers Football
NFL
Packers put together complete effort in 22-0 win over Bills September 30, 2018 | 6:38 PM
Patriots
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ 38-7 demolition of the Dolphins September 30, 2018 | 6:35 PM