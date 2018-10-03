How the Celtics fared in the annual NBA GM survey

Coach Brad Stevens and the Celtics were well-represented in the 17th annual NBA GM survey conducted by NBA.com.

Here’s a look at the results:

Coaches

Stevens was mentioned in all five categories for head coaches, dethroning San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich for league’s best coach. Stevens received 47 percent of the vote, while Popovich — who had collected the majority for seven consecutive seasons — received 30 percent. Popovich, however, continued his reign as “best manager/motivator of people,” garnering 47 percent of the vote. Stevens finished third in the category, also behind Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Stevens was also recognized for “best in-game adjustments.” His offense was deemed third-best behind Kerr and Mike D’Antoni of the Houston Rockets, while his defensive schemes were second-best behind Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz.

Other notes: Boston’s Jay Larranaga was among the 17 named as best assistant coach. Former Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo was one of five active players who general managers thought would make the best head coach in the future.

Team

General managers predicted the Warriors will notch the three-peat, awarding Kerr’s squad 87 percent of the vote to defend their championship. The Celtics and the Rockets — who both were eliminated in the conference finals last season — split the remaining title votes. With 90 percent of first-place votes in the East, Boston was the clear favorite in the East, followed by, in order, the Toronto Raptors, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Milwaukee Bucks, and Indiana Pacers.

The Celtics were also named second-best defensive team (behind the Jazz) as well as second most-fun-to-watch team (behind the Warriors). Boston was also considered the organization to have the second “most promising young core” (behind the 76ers).

Players

Aron Baynes, center: Baynes received one vote for toughest player.

Al Horford, center: Horford received two votes for best leader and one vote for best basketball IQ.

Kyrie Irving, point guard: Irving received three votes for player general managers would most want to take the last shot, three votes for best point guard, two votes for “fastest with the ball,” and one vote for both MVP and best pure shooter.

Terry Rozier, point guard: Rozier received two votes for bench player who makes the biggest impact upon entering the game.

Marcus Smart, shooting guard: Smart received four votes for toughest player, two votes for bench player who makes the biggest impact upon entering the game, and one vote for most versatile defender.

Robert Williams, center: Williams, the 27th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, was not mentioned in any of the rookie conversations.

Other notes: Former Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas received two votes for most underrated player acquisition. As a free agent, Thomas signed a one-year, $2 million with the Denver Nuggets in July.