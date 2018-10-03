How the Celtics fared in the annual NBA GM survey

Boston isn't going unnoticed by the league's 30 general managers.

Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart reacts during the preseason game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden Tuesday. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
3:36 PM

Coach Brad Stevens and the Celtics were well-represented in the 17th annual NBA GM survey conducted by NBA.com.

Here’s a look at the results:

Coaches

Stevens was mentioned in all five categories for head coaches, dethroning San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich for league’s best coach. Stevens received 47 percent of the vote, while Popovich — who had collected the majority for seven consecutive seasons — received 30 percent. Popovich, however, continued his reign as “best manager/motivator of people,” garnering 47 percent of the vote. Stevens finished third in the category, also behind Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Stevens was also recognized for “best in-game adjustments.” His offense was deemed third-best behind Kerr and Mike D’Antoni of the Houston Rockets, while his defensive schemes were second-best behind Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz.

Advertisement

Related: Brad Stevens didn’t receive a single vote for the NBCA Coach of the Year award

Other notes: Boston’s Jay Larranaga was among the 17 named as best assistant coach. Former Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo was one of five active players who general managers thought would make the best head coach in the future.

Team

General managers predicted the Warriors will notch the three-peat, awarding Kerr’s squad 87 percent of the vote to defend their championship. The Celtics and the Rockets — who both were eliminated in the conference finals last season — split the remaining title votes. With 90 percent of first-place votes in the East, Boston was the clear favorite in the East, followed by, in order, the Toronto Raptors, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Milwaukee Bucks, and Indiana Pacers.

The Celtics were also named second-best defensive team (behind the Jazz) as well as second most-fun-to-watch team (behind the Warriors). Boston was also considered the organization to have the second “most promising young core” (behind the 76ers).

Players

Aron Baynes, center: Baynes received one vote for toughest player.

Al Horford, center: Horford received two votes for best leader and one vote for best basketball IQ.

Kyrie Irving, point guard: Irving received three votes for player general managers would most want to take the last shot, three votes for best point guard, two votes for “fastest with the ball,” and one vote for both MVP and best pure shooter.

Advertisement

Terry Rozier, point guard: Rozier received two votes for bench player who makes the biggest impact upon entering the game.

Marcus Smart, shooting guard: Smart received four votes for toughest player, two votes for bench player who makes the biggest impact upon entering the game, and one vote for most versatile defender.

Robert Williams, center: Williams, the 27th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, was not mentioned in any of the rookie conversations.

Other notes: Former Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas received two votes for most underrated player acquisition. As a free agent, Thomas signed a one-year, $2 million with the Denver Nuggets in July.

TOPICS: Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
5-28-2000:New York, N.Y.:Trot Nixon (left), gets the heroes welcome as he comes to the dugout following his dramatic top of the ninth two run home run that beat the Yankees. Library tag 05302000 Sports
Red Sox
This former Red Sox fan favorite will be throwing out the first pitch Friday October 3, 2018 | 3:59 PM
Jarvis Green sacks Peyton Manning during the AFC Championship Game in 2004.
Patriots
'The rivalry is back on': 3 things to know about Patriots-Colts drama October 3, 2018 | 2:03 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md. Vinatieri has fond memories of New England, having won three Super Bowl rings and earned a reputation as the league’s best clutch kicker there. And he could be making his final trip to Foxborough on Thursday night.
NFL
Adam Vinatieri prepares for potential last visit to New England October 3, 2018 | 1:45 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Patriots
Everything you need to know before the Patriots host the Colts on Thursday October 3, 2018 | 1:33 PM
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 file photo Brooks Koepka of the US offers a golf glove to a spectator he injured when his ball hit her on the 6th hole during his fourball match on the opening day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France. Ryder Cup organizers say they are alarmed by the news that a spectator hit by a Brooks Koepka's tee shot at the Ryder Cup says she has lost sight in her right eye. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
Golf
'She's not going to be able to see out of her eye ever again. All because I hit a golf ball.' October 3, 2018 | 12:04 PM
Media
Summer radio ratings: The Sports Hub first overall, Kirk and Callahan win mornings October 3, 2018 | 11:18 AM
Khris Davis
Red Sox
Does anyone want the A’s to win the AL wild card? October 3, 2018 | 11:05 AM
Kenny Britt New England Patriots
Patriots
Another receiver files injury grievance against the Patriots October 3, 2018 | 9:00 AM
Paul Pierce waves to fans at TD Garden.
Sports News
Paul Pierce is the latest flat Earth theorist October 3, 2018 | 8:58 AM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Brad Stevens: 'I couldn't be more unimpressed after our first three exhibition games' October 3, 2018 | 8:51 AM
Colorado Rockies' Tony Wolters hits a one-run single against the Chicago Cubs during the 13th inning of the National League wild-card playoff baseball game Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Chicago.
MLB
Rockies top Cubs 2-1 in 13-inning wild-card game October 3, 2018 | 3:31 AM
Isaiah Crowell New York Jets
NFL
Jets running back gets $13K fine, endorsement deal for touchdown 'wipe' celebration October 2, 2018 | 9:30 PM
Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Liam Hendriks, of Australia, speaks during a news conference before their upcoming American League wildcard baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in New York.
MLB
Seeking relief, A's to start Liam Hendriks in wild-card game against Yankees October 2, 2018 | 9:28 PM
NFL Comissioner Roger Goodell
NFL
Roger Goodell praises Trump for trade deal's Super Bowl connection October 2, 2018 | 7:42 PM
FILE - In this June 5, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks watches during NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio. The former investment bank analyst who fed confidential stock tips to NFL player Mychal Kendricks has pleaded guilty to securities fraud. Damilare Sonoiki, who also wrote for the television show “Black-ish” for a season, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2018.
NFL
NFL suspends Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks indefinitely for insider trading October 2, 2018 | 7:35 PM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
NHL, NBC hoping to make Wednesday's Bruins-Capitals game must-see TV October 2, 2018 | 5:01 PM
Jason McCourty
Patriots
3 up, 3 down: Winners and losers from the Patriots' past week October 2, 2018 | 4:28 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox
Red Sox
Alex Cora is looking to keep things routine ahead of ALDS October 2, 2018 | 4:25 PM
Yankees Rays Baseball
MLB
Luis Severino to start wild-card game for Yankees again October 2, 2018 | 1:06 PM
Adam Vinatieri after the Snow Game against the Raiders.
Patriots
Bill Belichick: 'I would say it was by far the greatest kick I have ever seen' October 2, 2018 | 12:59 PM
The Columbia University Lions take the field for a game against Dartmouth, in Hanover, N.H.
College Sports
Ivy League football saw large reduction in concussions after new kickoff rules October 2, 2018 | 12:56 PM
Boston, MA - 9/28/2018 - (6th inning) Boston Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce (25) celebrates his grand slam in the sixth inning. The Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees in Game 1 of a three game series at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 29Red Sox-Yankees, LOID:8.4.3302103597.
Red Sox
Red Sox starting times announced for Games 1 and 2 October 2, 2018 | 12:19 PM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Fantasy focus: What to expect from Julian Edelman in his Week 5 return October 2, 2018 | 11:25 AM
2004 world series
Sports Q
Who do you want to win the World Series if the Red Sox don't? October 2, 2018 | 8:51 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Sports News
Bill Belichick responded to a question about Rob Gronkowski's loss of quickness October 2, 2018 | 8:48 AM
epa05735100 New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (R) arrives with his son Jonathan Kraft (L) a short time before Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2017. Trump won the 08 November 2016 election to become the next US President. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
Patriots
Jonathan Kraft opens up about evolution of the Patriots, future of the NFL October 2, 2018 | 7:02 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving: 'I’ll probably be in 800 acres in Texas in the middle of nowhere' October 2, 2018 | 6:54 AM
Patrick Reed
Golf
'The issue’s obviously with Jordan not wanting to play with me' October 2, 2018 | 6:00 AM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Is Mookie Betts the clear choice for AL MVP award? October 2, 2018 | 5:54 AM
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees, USA - 20 Sep 2018
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Deep playoff field will be real challenge for Red Sox October 2, 2018 | 5:00 AM