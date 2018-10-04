Kyrie Irving announces he plans on re-signing with the Celtics

It was the first definitive statement Irving has made on the topic.

Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving poses for a photo during media day. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
October 4, 2018

Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving has, as of now, cleared up any uncertainty regarding his long-term future in Boston.

“If you guys will have me, I plan on re-signing here,” Irving told the crowd at a fan fest event hosted at TD Garden Thursday evening.

His answer, naturally, was met with a roaring applause.

Irving’s comments seem to officially put to rest any lingering doubts surrounding his intentions with the Celtics. Irving did not sign a contract extension this summer because he said it would not make sense “contractually” or “financially.” There were rumors this offseason that both the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets plan to make a push for the five-time All-Star if he becomes a free agent in July 2019.

Advertisement

After avoiding discussions about the future for a brief period of time, Irving has recently been more candid about his love for the organization and the city of Boston. The 26-year-old opened up both on media day and at the Forbes’ “Under 30 Summit,” expressing immense satisfaction with his current situation.

“What’s better than being in Boston?” he said Monday. “This year has felt much different because of the environment that has been created for me and by me.”

TOPICS: Celtics Kyrie Irving
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
T.Y. Hilton
Patriots
T.Y. Hilton headlines list of Colts sidelined vs. Patriots October 4, 2018 | 7:11 PM
Julian Edelman warming up before Patriots-Colts on Thursday night.
Patriots
Patriots vs. Colts live updates: Julian Edelman officially activated to 53-man roster October 4, 2018 | 5:26 PM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
What Chris Sale had to say ahead of his Game 1 start in the ALDS October 4, 2018 | 5:17 PM
Boston, MA: 10-03-18: Patrons at the Bleacher Bar in centerfield got a bonus this afternoon with their lunch, as they got a close up view of Red Sox Game One starting pitcher Chris Sale as he did some long tossing before he headed to the bullpen for a session. The Red Sox continued to prepare for their Friday night ALDS game with a workout at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Chris Sale says he’s ready to go in Game 1 vs. Yankees October 4, 2018 | 2:09 PM
89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard
Red Sox
Pedro Martinez: 'They’re going to make two trophies this year' October 4, 2018 | 1:37 PM
D'Qwell Jackson's interception starts Deflategate.
Patriots
Chad Finn: The Colts look like a speed bump in the path of the Patriots’ scoring machine October 4, 2018 | 1:14 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9888185ao) Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts swings through for a three run home run in the eighth inning of the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, 20 September 2018. Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees, USA - 20 Sep 2018
Red Sox
Mookie Betts among Baseball Digest award winners October 4, 2018 | 12:34 PM
Mike Lowell Red Sox
Red Sox
What’s it like for a Red Sox player under the media microscope in Boston? October 4, 2018 | 11:37 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 03: Lars Eller #20 of the Washington Capitals shoots on goalie Jaroslav Halak #41 of the Boston Bruins during second period at Capital One Arena on October 3, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Bruins
The Bruins’ season-opening loss was bad, but not their worst loss ever October 4, 2018 | 11:25 AM
Rob Gronkowski of the Patriots celebrates a touchdown with Julian Edelman against the Steelers.
Patriots
Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski are expected to play against Colts October 4, 2018 | 10:23 AM
Josh McDaniels
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday's Patriots-Colts game October 4, 2018 | 9:24 AM
Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20), of Denmark, scores a goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak, rear, of Slovakia, and center Noel Acciari (55) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, in Washington. The Capitals won 7-0. (
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 7-0 opening night loss to the Capitals October 4, 2018 | 9:00 AM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Where suspended Julian Edelman trained instead of the TB12 center October 4, 2018 | 7:59 AM
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes, left, and relief pitcher Julio Urias celebrate defeating the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
MLB
A look at all 16 potential World Series matchups October 4, 2018 | 3:32 AM
The New York Yankees celebrate after beating the Oakland Athletics 7-2 in the American League wild-card playoff baseball game, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, in New York.
MLB
Yankees win Wild Card game to set up playoff matchup with Red Sox October 4, 2018 | 12:55 AM
Red Sox Craig Kimbrel
Red Sox
Red Sox hope bullpen woes don't doom playoff chances October 4, 2018 | 12:13 AM
The New York Yankees' Luke Voit hits a triple in the sixth inning of their American League wild-card game against Oakland, at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.
Red Sox
Here’s how the Yankees look heading into ALDS vs Red Sox October 3, 2018 | 11:51 PM
Washington's Alex Ovechkin celebrates with T.J. Oshie during the second period.
Bruins
Bruins crushed by Capitals in 7-0 rout October 3, 2018 | 10:28 PM
Boston, MA: 10-03-18: Led by Mookie Betts (far right) Red Sox players do some sprints in front of the scoreboard on the Green Monster that tells the story of their 108 victory season. The Red Sox continued to prepare for their Friday night ALDS game with a workout at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox
Dunkin' is offering a coffee deal next week in honor of the Red Sox October 3, 2018 | 6:42 PM
5-28-2000:New York, N.Y.:Trot Nixon (left), gets the heroes welcome as he comes to the dugout following his dramatic top of the ninth two run home run that beat the Yankees. Library tag 05302000 Sports
Red Sox
This former Red Sox fan favorite will be throwing out the first pitch Friday October 3, 2018 | 3:59 PM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
The Celtics aren't going unnoticed by the league's 30 GMs October 3, 2018 | 3:36 PM
Jarvis Green sacks Peyton Manning during the AFC Championship Game in 2004.
Patriots
'The rivalry is back on': 3 things to know about Patriots-Colts drama October 3, 2018 | 2:03 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md. Vinatieri has fond memories of New England, having won three Super Bowl rings and earned a reputation as the league’s best clutch kicker there. And he could be making his final trip to Foxborough on Thursday night.
NFL
Adam Vinatieri prepares for potential last visit to New England October 3, 2018 | 1:45 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Patriots
Everything you need to know before the Patriots host the Colts on Thursday October 3, 2018 | 1:33 PM
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 file photo Brooks Koepka of the US offers a golf glove to a spectator he injured when his ball hit her on the 6th hole during his fourball match on the opening day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France. Ryder Cup organizers say they are alarmed by the news that a spectator hit by a Brooks Koepka's tee shot at the Ryder Cup says she has lost sight in her right eye. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
Golf
'She's not going to be able to see out of her eye ever again. All because I hit a golf ball.' October 3, 2018 | 12:04 PM
Media
Summer radio ratings: The Sports Hub first overall, Kirk and Callahan win mornings October 3, 2018 | 11:18 AM
Khris Davis
Red Sox
Does anyone want the A’s to win the AL wild card? October 3, 2018 | 11:05 AM
Kenny Britt New England Patriots
Patriots
Another receiver files injury grievance against the Patriots October 3, 2018 | 9:00 AM
Paul Pierce waves to fans at TD Garden.
Sports News
Paul Pierce is the latest flat Earth theorist October 3, 2018 | 8:58 AM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Brad Stevens: 'I couldn't be more unimpressed after our first three exhibition games' October 3, 2018 | 8:51 AM