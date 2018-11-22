Brad Stevens: ‘I just don’t know that we’re that good’

"I mean, the results are speaking for themselves."

Brad Stevens
Brad Stevens stands on the sidelines during the second half. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
By
8:04 AM

Celtics coach Brad Stevens didn’t sugarcoat things after his team’s 117-109 loss to the New York Knicks Wednesday night at TD Garden.

“It would have been a shame for the Celtics to win that game,” Stevens said. “The Knicks deserved to win. We gave ourselves a chance, but that’s all it was. We’re certainly not a 48-minute team. I’m not sure if we’re a 24-minute team.”

Despite generating plenty of offseason hype, Boston has compiled a 9-9 record to start the season. Wednesday was the team’s third straight loss and the seventh of the last 10 games. The defeat also marked yet another contest in which an opposing player seemingly ascended to superstar status, as Knicks point guard Trey Burke racked up 29 points on 11-for-20 shooting off the bench.

Advertisement

“I just don’t know that we’re that good,” Stevens said. “Maybe it’s not a wake-up call if you keep getting beat. I mean, the results are speaking for themselves.”

Stevens said he’ll address specific deficiencies from the game — including the team’s rollercoaster quarter splits (18-31-20-40) and spotty defense — but was quick to note the Celtics have “a myriad” of problems.

There is one, however, that particularly jumps out at him.

“We’re not playing with the same personality that we played with last year,” he said. “That’s the easiest way to describe it, and the 50,000 issues that are below that, we have to tackle one at a time.”

His comments were the second time in the past five days he’s publicly called out his team for its lackluster demeanor. Following a 98-86 loss to the Utah Jazz Saturday, Stevens stormed off the court and said the group lacked toughness.

“I mean, we just don’t have that mindset yet that we need,” he said Saturday.

But the Coach of the Year candidate called “the storm” part of his job, and he said he’s hopeful the team can pull it together. The Celtics face the 3-15 Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

Advertisement

“I’m looking forward to really getting a chance to dig in and, hopefully, we can weather it,” he said. “It’s not guaranteed that you’re going to be able to turn it around. The reality is you have to grind it out, you have to work, [and] you have to be able to weather all this other stuff with it.”

TOPICS: Celtics Brad Stevens
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving denounces Thanksgiving November 22, 2018 | 7:53 AM
David Backes tries to avoid a check by Niklas Kronwall during the first period.
Bruins
Bruins fall to Red Wings 3-2 in overtime November 21, 2018 | 10:28 PM
Trey Burke makes a move against Terry Rozier during the first half.
Celtics
Knicks top Celtics 117-109 at TD Garden November 21, 2018 | 10:15 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady is on Patriots’ injury report with knee ailment November 21, 2018 | 6:09 PM
College Sports
Rejected by family, gay athlete Emily Scheck thankful for other support November 21, 2018 | 5:46 PM
Mark Sanchez amid the debacle of Nov. 22, 2012.
Sports Q
What is your favorite Boston sports memory on Thanksgiving? November 21, 2018 | 3:24 PM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft visited Goldman Sachs. Here's what we learned November 21, 2018 | 3:16 PM
Boston College head coach Steve Addazio talks with his team in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Florida State defeated Boston College 22-21. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
College Sports
What to watch for when No. 19 Syracuse visits Boston College November 21, 2018 | 11:58 AM
Stephon Gilmore, Jackie Bradley Jr.
Patriots
'I’m like, ‘Bro, you’re not sore?'': A Patriot and a Red Sox caught up in South Carolina November 21, 2018 | 10:22 AM
Venus Williams answers questions at a press conference in January of 2017.
National
Venus Williams settles fatal crash lawsuit November 21, 2018 | 10:16 AM
Terry Rozier
Celtics
Terry Rozier addressed his cryptic tweet November 21, 2018 | 9:57 AM
Rob Gronkowski at Patriots practice.
Sports News
New York sports writer says Rob Gronkowski looks 'sad and lost' November 21, 2018 | 9:34 AM
Sony Michel
Patriots
How the AFC playoff picture looks for the Patriots November 21, 2018 | 8:59 AM
Rex Burkhead
Patriots
Rex Burkhead had a very valid excuse for being late to practice November 20, 2018 | 10:32 PM
Adam Silver
NBA
What Adam Silver had to say about angry fans and female coaches November 20, 2018 | 10:29 PM
Adrian Beltre Beltre slashed .286/.339/.480 in his 21-year career.
Sports Q
Is Adrian Beltre a Hall of Fame lock? November 20, 2018 | 4:43 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick's takeaway from 'Monday Night Football' had nothing to do with the game November 20, 2018 | 4:25 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Chad Finn: It's tempting to say the Patriots can't hang with the NFL's best. But they already have. November 20, 2018 | 3:59 PM
Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin returns to Killington for World Cup stop this weekend November 20, 2018 | 3:56 PM
David Price
Red Sox
David Price, Jonny Venters earn Comeback Player awards November 20, 2018 | 3:55 PM
Colten Brewer
Red Sox
Red Sox close to acquiring RHP Colten Brewer from Padres November 20, 2018 | 3:14 PM
Mark Whipple's Minutemen fell, 58-42, once again Saturday.
College Sports
UMass parting ways with football coach Mark Whipple after 6 seasons November 20, 2018 | 3:08 PM
JR Smith Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
Cavaliers, J.R. Smith parting ways amid stormy season November 20, 2018 | 1:57 PM
Patrice Bergeron, Torey Krug
Bruins
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron ruled out for at least 4 weeks November 20, 2018 | 1:50 PM
Dwayne Wade
NBA
Dwyane Wade returns to Miami Heat after birth of child November 20, 2018 | 12:42 PM
Jared Goff Rams
NFL
Rams-Chiefs shootout also put up big numbers in the ratings November 20, 2018 | 12:31 PM
Adrian Beltre
MLB
Adrian Beltre retires after 21 seasons, 3,166 hits November 20, 2018 | 11:16 AM
Sylvester Stallone stars as Rocky Balboa and Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed and in CREED II, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures film. Credit: Barry Wetcher / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures © 2018 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Boxing
If boxing’s popularity is waning in the US, why are movies about it so popular? November 20, 2018 | 10:30 AM
Sam Darnold
Sports News
Jets rookie Sam Darnold got stuck in the snow with other New Jersey drivers November 20, 2018 | 10:06 AM
Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker (15) celebrates with Tony Parker (9) after Parker's basket against the Boston Celtics late in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Celtics
Kemba Walker scored 43 points to hand the Celtics another loss November 20, 2018 | 7:02 AM