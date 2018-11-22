Kyrie Irving denounces Thanksgiving

Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving revealed he will not be celebrating Thanksgiving after being wished a happy holiday inside the locker room Wednesday night.

“[Expletive] Thanksgiving,” Irving said on his way out. “[Expletive] that [expletive].”

Irving has Native American heritage and was welcomed into his late mother’s Standing Rock Sioux tribe in August. For Boston’s season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, he donned an eagle feather — which his tribe had given him — in his hair. One of the colorways for his sneaker also features the tribe’s logo.

The 26-year-old later confirmed to NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin that his background is, in fact, why he is anti-Thanksgiving.

Advertisement

Shortly after Irving’s comments went viral, several people resurfaced old tweets in which the All-Star appears to be in the holiday spirit, such as this one from 2012:

Happy thanksgiving everybody!! A lot to be thankful for. — Kyrie Irving (@KyrieIrving) November 22, 2012

Meanwhile, other Celtics noted Thursday could be an opportunity to reflect. After Wednesday night’s 117-109 loss to the New York Knicks, the team fell to 9-9 on the season.

“Tomorrow’s Thanksgiving, right?” coach Brad Stevens said. “We all have a lot to be thankful for. We lost a basketball game. We got outplayed. We’ve lost a few in a row. It’s been a tough stretch. I think that we’ll work, and we’ll do our very best — and that’s always been good enough for me.”

“Tomorrow being Thanksgiving, I’m so thankful to be back on the court, to be with these guys and the coaching staff,” forward Gordon Hayward said. “The coaching staff deserves a lot of credit — they put in so much time. I’m very thankful for them.”