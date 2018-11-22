Kyrie Irving apologizes following profane comments about Thanksgiving

Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving has addressed the profanity used in his recent remarks about Thanksgiving.

“I spoke w/ frustration after last night’s game and spoke words that shouldn’t be in a professional setting no matter what,” Irving tweeted Thursday morning. “Meant no disrespect to the Holiday and those who celebrate it respectfully. I’m grateful for the time We all can share with our families. We are always ONE.”

Meant no disrespect to the Holiday and those who celebrate it respectfully. I’m grateful for the time We all can share with our families. We are always ONE. 🔺👁 — Kyrie Irving (@KyrieIrving) November 22, 2018

Irving, upon being wished a happy Thanksgiving following the Celtics-Knicks game Wednesday night, denounced the holiday on his way out of the locker room.

“[Expletive] Thanksgiving,” he said. “[Expletive] that [expletive].”

Advertisement

Irving’s distaste for Thanksgiving stems from his Native American heritage, which he recently reconnected with. After being welcomed into his late mother’s Standing Rock Sioux tribe in August, he donned an eagle feather — gifted from his tribe — in his hair for Boston’s season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers. One of the colorways for his sneaker also features the tribe’s logo.

Wednesday wasn’t the first time the 26-year-old has sparked a bit of a buzz by dismissing a holiday. Leading up to the Celtics’ Dec. 25 matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers last season, Irving’s thoughts on Christmas Day also went viral.

“The hoopla on Christmas, I don’t really get into that,” he said after, coincidentally, a loss to the Knicks. “I don’t necessarily think Christmas is a holiday, so I’m just happy I get to be with my family.”