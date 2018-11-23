Kyrie Irving says he wants to retire in his ‘early to mid-30s’

Point guard Kyrie Irving said he doesn’t envision his career lasting as long as that of veteran Vince Carter, who will be 41 years old when he takes the floor against Celtics Friday night at State Farm Arena.

“No, no,” Irving said ahead of shootaround. “Once I’m done with this, hopefully in my early to mid-30s, I’m done with this.”

Irving clarified he loves the game of basketball — and being an NBA player is something he dreamt about as a kid — but he noted everything that comes with the stardom “doesn’t hold the same stature it once did.”

“I don’t want to go into major detail, but I would just say I wish there was sometimes more empathy in terms of what we’ve committed ourselves to doing every single day,” he said. “Putting our bodies on the line, understanding kind of the mental strain you put on just trying to be great every single day, and just literally putting the ball in the hoop better than you did yesterday.”

After entering the league at the age of 19, Irving is in the midst of his eighth NBA season. During his keynote at the Forbes “Under 30” Summit, the 26-year-old shared he has already begun thinking about life after basketball. Between his signature sneaker with Nike and his budding acting career, he maintains several creative interests that could potentially serve as retirement endeavors. While he is playing basketball, however, Irving insisted he’s focused on winning as many championships as possible and being as successful as he can.

“I think the love of the game should always outshine everything else that comes with the NBA lifestyle,” he said.