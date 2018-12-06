Aron Baynes suffers ankle injury during first quarter of Celtics-Knicks

Celtics center Aron Baynes exited Thursday’s Celtics-Knicks game with a left ankle sprain and did not return.

With Boston up 30-25 and just under two minutes remaining in the first quarter, Baynes immediately hopped up in pain after landing awkwardly on his left ankle. He sat down in front of the basket stanchion for a brief moment, before getting up and limping to the locker room.

Aron Baynes just left the game after twisting his ankle on this play @AAANe_MAnews) #AAANortheast pic.twitter.com/ts9mESnm8c — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 7, 2018

Celtics coach Brad Stevens didn’t have an update on Baynes after the game, but he expects the big man to be raring to go — no matter the severity of the injury.

“In typical Baynes fashion, he said he’ll do 3-on-3 drills [Friday] after he does full-court sprints and runs a marathon, and then he’ll get ready for the flight, then he’ll play on Saturday,” Stevens said. “But I don’t know if our doctors agree with that, so we’ll see. Baynes thinks he can play through anything.”

Up next for the Celtics are the Chicago Bulls Saturday night at the United Center. Baynes logged two minutes off the bench Thursday. He is averaging 5.8 points and 4.7 rebounds in 15.2 minutes this season.

Aron Baynes limps off the court. —AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving also got banged up against the Knicks. The 26-year-old motioned for a sub with three and a half minutes remaining in the fourth quarter because his shoulder was bothering him.

“It was just a weird play at the end of the game,” Irving said. “I don’t know. I got caught up and then as I was trying to get the ball out and pass it to Marcus [Morris] for a three, it just caught me weird on my shoulder. Probably an AC joint or something like that. I’m not diagnosing myself.”

Irving said he met with the team doctors after the game and expects to be “alright.”

“He didn’t seem too concerned about it,” added Stevens.