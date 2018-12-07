Celtics notebook: Jaylen Brown embraces role in return to the court

"He just played the right way," Brad Stevens said.

Jaylen Brown takes a shot against Tim Hardaway Jr. of the New York Knicks on Thursday.
Jaylen Brown takes a shot against Tim Hardaway Jr. of the New York Knicks on Thursday. –Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
By
December 7, 2018

For Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, coming off the bench is no different than starting or walking straight out of the stands.

“Basketball is basketball,” Brown said after Boston’s 128-100 win over the New York Knicks Thursday night. “It’s all basketball.”

If something felt different for Brown, who was experiencing his first regular-season game as a reserve since his rookie year, the 22-year-old sure didn’t show it. Brown racked up a season-high 21 points on 7-for-10 shooting, while adding three rebounds and two assists. He finished as a plus-16 on the floor.

“I thought he was really good,” coach Brad Stevens said. “I thought he played with great pace and purpose and made really good decisions. I didn’t think anything was forced. Sometimes when you come off the bench, that’s one of the things you do: try to catch up to the game quickly. He just played the right way.”

Advertisement

Brown’s objective for the night was simple: “Be aggressive.”

And he certainly held up that end of the bargain. Not only did Brown score all of his points in the paint or at the free-throw line, but he also attempted a season-high nine foul shots. Stevens has noted multiple times he’s not concerned with the frequency at which the team shoots free throws — if he were, he wouldn’t be pleased; the Celtics rank 28th in the league — but driving the ball seems to be a more effective way for Brown to generate offense, especially given his struggles behind the arc (25.3 shooting percentage) this season.

Typically a member of Boston’s starting five, Brown has been bumped indefinitely from the first unit after suffering a scary fall against the Dallas Mavericks almost two weeks ago. Before returning Thursday, he missed three games with a lower back bruise and back spasms. Brown said his back “held up pretty good” in his 25 minutes against the Knicks.

“It feels better when you get a win, I’ll tell you that,” he said.

In spite of the — what Stevens has warned to be never-ending — tweaks to the rotation, the Celtics’ offense has continued to mold its identity, eclipsing 115 points for the fourth straight game. During that span, the team has matched its longest win streak of the season (4) while boasting the league’s best offensive rating (124.5) and net rating (20.7).

Advertisement

Brown repeated he’s in favor of doing whatever is best for the collective, even if that means sacrificing parts of his individual game. 

“We just got to win games,” he said. “Whatever it takes. We just got to continue to win games.”

No fun November?

The rocky start to the Celtics’ season was, unsurprisingly, not enjoyable, Kyrie Irving admitted to reporters.

“I think the important thing to take away from our struggles early on is how much fun we weren’t having,” he said. “It just wasn’t fun. It wasn’t good basketball. We weren’t cheering for one another and we weren’t doing the little things.”

See Your Boston Teams Up Close

“I know certain guys would probably be fearful to talk about it,” he continued. “But it goes on in every NBA locker room where guys have egos or guys have a way that they think [is] the best way of winning.”

Irving said the group is “having a lot more fun” now, as it begins to find its groove. He attributed the change to being able to put personal interests aside and placing more emphasis on how the team is playing rather than who is playing.

“It’s like, OK, who is going to give that effort every single time down? Who’s going to demand it from one another and hold each other accountable?” he said. “You go from there, [and] then you start building some great championship habits.”

Though the team is riding a wave of success, Irving didn’t get too far ahead of himself, reminding reporters that it’s “still a long season” regardless of whether the Celtics are winning or losing. When the team is winning, however, he reiterated the players should “have fun kicking people’s ass.”

Advertisement

“We should,” he said, with a smile. “We really should. Competition itself should bring the best out of you.”

Injury updates

Celtics center Aron Baynes exited Thursday’s Celtics-Knicks game with a left ankle sprain and did not return.

With Boston up 30-25 and just under two minutes remaining in the first quarter, Baynes immediately hopped up in pain after landing awkwardly on his left ankle. He sat down in front of the basket stanchion for a brief moment, before getting up and limping to the locker room.

Stevens didn’t have an update on Baynes after the game, but he expects the big man to be raring to go — no matter the severity of the injury.

“In typical Baynes fashion, he said he’ll do 3-on-3 drills [Friday] after he does full-court sprints and runs a marathon, and then he’ll get ready for the flight, then he’ll play on Saturday,” Stevens said. “But I don’t know if our doctors agree with that, so we’ll see. Baynes thinks he can play through anything.”

Irving also got banged up against the Knicks. The 26-year-old motioned for a sub with three and a half minutes remaining in the fourth quarter because his shoulder was bothering him.

“It was just a weird play at the end of the game,” he said. “I don’t know. I got caught up and then as I was trying to get the ball out and pass it to Marcus [Morris] for a three, it just caught me weird on my shoulder. Probably an AC joint or something like that. I’m not diagnosing myself.”

Irving said he met with the team doctors after the game and expects to be “all right.”

“He didn’t seem too concerned about it,” added Stevens.

Up next for the Celtics are the Chicago Bulls Saturday night at the United Center. Baynes logged two minutes off the bench Thursday. He is averaging 5.8 points and 4.7 rebounds in 15.2 minutes this season.

TOPICS: Celtics NBA Basketball
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Josh Gordon
Patriots
Josh Gordon: 'I've never seen anything like that in my career' December 9, 2018 | 8:59 PM
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) looks on as Ottawa Senators goaltender Mike McKenna (33) makes a blocker save during first-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
Torey Krug scores in OT to lift Bruins over Senators 2-1 December 9, 2018 | 8:51 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick said about the Dolphins' walk-off winner December 9, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Charlie McAvoy
NHL
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman suspended 2 games for hit on Charlie McAvoy December 9, 2018 | 7:42 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Why did the Patriots lose to the Dolphins? Tom Brady's daughter has an idea December 9, 2018 | 7:19 PM
NBC Sports Boston
Patriots
'You got to be kidding me!': Watch Rob Ninkovich, Troy Brown react to Miami's game-winning play December 9, 2018 | 6:48 PM
Jim Harbaugh
NFL
Jim Harbaugh says he's staying at Michigan, not returning to NFL December 9, 2018 | 6:25 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady: 'That was just a terrible play by me. That should never happen' December 9, 2018 | 6:10 PM
Brandon Bolden of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after scoring a touchdwon during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Patriots
'I treat this game like every other game': What Brandon Bolden said about carving up his former team December 9, 2018 | 6:04 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
5 takeaways from one of the most baffling losses of Bill Belichick's tenure December 9, 2018 | 5:58 PM
J.C. Jackson
Patriots
Chad Finn: Bizarre things happen to Patriots in Miami, but this loss tops them all December 9, 2018 | 5:50 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski on his last-second stumble: 'Gotta make that tackle' December 9, 2018 | 5:45 PM
Dolphins Pats
Patriots
What the Dolphins had to say about their wild final play December 9, 2018 | 5:36 PM
Patriots Dolphins
Patriots
'To tell you the truth, I just kind of blacked out' December 9, 2018 | 4:59 PM
Anthony Davis
NBA
Against Detroit, Anthony Davis leaves with hip injury but returns in 3rd quarter December 9, 2018 | 4:54 PM
Ravens Chiefs Football
NFL
Harrison Butker's OT field goal lifts Chiefs past Ravens, 27-24 December 9, 2018 | 4:45 PM
Albert McClellan
Patriots
Albert McClellan blocks two punts for Patriots vs. Dolphins December 9, 2018 | 3:10 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is shown during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Patriots
The Patriots left points on the field at the end of the first half December 9, 2018 | 2:46 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady sets record for most touchdown passes December 9, 2018 | 2:17 PM
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Jayson Tatum’s quiet resurgence and other Celtics thoughts this week December 9, 2018 | 11:57 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Patriots, Chiefs, Saints can earn playoff spots December 9, 2018 | 11:42 AM
Kenyan Drake
Patriots
The Patriots lose 34-33 as the Dolphins strike on final play December 9, 2018 | 10:55 AM
Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) returned to the ice after he was shaken up during the third period in time to congratulate Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) after the 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs December 9, 2018 | 7:46 AM
Celtics guard Jaylen Brown goes to the basket against Chicago Bulls forward Chandler Hutchison during the second half Saturday.
Celtics
Celtics fly out to 17-0 start, crush Bulls by 56 points December 8, 2018 | 10:49 PM
Atlanta United's Josef Martinez (7) leaps in the air and Miguel Almiron (10) charges the field celebrating their 2-0 defeat of the Portland Timbers in the MLS Cup championship soccer game, Saturday.
Soccer
Atlanta United captures MLS Cup for city's 1st title since 1995 December 8, 2018 | 10:37 PM
David Krejci (46) celebrates his goal with teammates Brad Marchand (63) and David Pastrnak as Toronto Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev (22) skates away during the third period Saturday.
Bruins
David Krejci moves up Bruins' scoring list in 6-3 win over Leafs December 8, 2018 | 10:14 PM
Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy hasn't spent much time on the ice lately.
Bruins
Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy leaves game after hard hit December 8, 2018 | 9:47 PM
Kyler Murray of Oklahoma speaks at the press conference for the 2018 Heisman Trophy Presentation on Saturday.
College Sports
Oklahoma's Kyler Murray edges Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa for Heisman December 8, 2018 | 9:11 PM
Mike Napoli announced Saturday he's retiring.
Red Sox
Former Red Sox player Mike Napoli announces his retirement December 8, 2018 | 4:19 PM
Celtics general manager Danny Ainge will have some more tough decisions ahead of him.
Celtics
Here's a look at where the Celtics' future draft picks stand December 8, 2018 | 3:38 PM