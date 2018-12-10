Depleted Celtics top Pelicans 113-100 for 6th-straight win

Kyrie Irving, who did not play due to an injury, and guard Brad Wanamaker applaud teammates during the first quarter. –The Associated Press
By
JIMMY GOLEN
AP,
December 10, 2018

BOSTON (AP) — Marcus Morris Sr. had a season-high 31 points, making three quick 3-pointers to start the second half, and Jayson Tatum scored 21 on Monday night to lead a depleted Boston lineup to its sixth straight win, a 113-100 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

With Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Gordon Hayward and Aaron Baynes all ill or injured, Jaylen Brown scored 19 points and first-round draft choice Robert Williams III had career highs of seven points and 11 rebounds in 25 minutes.

Anthony Davis scored 41 points and Julius Randle had 20 points and 11 rebounds for New Orleans, which was playing back-to-back games after beating the Pistons in Detroit on Sunday.

The Celtics scored nine straight points in the last four minutes of the first quarter to take a lead they would never relinquish. They led 59-53 at the half before Morris hit three 3s — one from the left corner, one from the right wing and one from the top of the key — to make it 68-55.

New Orleans never got closer than nine points after that.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Davis had been questionable with a right hip contusion, but he played 38 minutes. … Lost 124-107 in the only other meeting this season, on Nov. 26, and have now lost seven of their last 10 against Boston. … Have alternated wins and losses over their last eight games. … Fell to 4-11 on the road.

Celtics: Were coming off the most lopsided victory in franchise history, a 56-point win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. … Missed eight of their first nine 3-point attempts. After Morris hit three 3s to start the second half, they missed 11 in a row.

ROOKIE NIGHT

Williams had appeared in just nine box scores this season, never playing more than 8 minutes, 37 seconds. His previous highs were four points and three rebounds; he also matched his best with three blocked shots.

Brad Wanamaker, who spent six seasons in Europe and one in the developmental league, matched his career high with four points. He had played in only eight games before Monday and topped his career highs with 18 minutes (old high 9:06), three rebounds (1), and matched his best of four assists.

OUT

Horford was nursing a sore left knee, Irving had a sore right shoulder, Hayward was ill and Baynes was out with a sprained ankle. The four players combine to average more than 50 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists this season.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Celtics: Visit Washington on Wednesday.

