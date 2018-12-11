Al Horford is dealing with patellar tendinitis

Forward Al Horford has been dealing with patellar tendinitis, Celtics coach Brad Stevens shared before Monday night’s game against the Pelicans.

“We’re going to see how this goes,” Stevens told reporters. “He’s day-to-day right now, but we may go slowly with him.”

Horford, who had been popping up on the injury report with left knee soreness, said he’s been mitigating the inflammation for “probably like a month now.” He admitted he’s “not where [he needs] to be yet” and, though the competitor in him wants to get back on the floor as soon as possible, he plans to take a more cautious approach.

“I don’t want to have to keep dealing with this and have a question mark game after game,” Horford said. “I just have to listen to the training staff and what the doctors are telling me. I’ve got to buy into that.”



Strength training comprises the bulk of his treatment, as well as some rest. The 32-year-old said he’s never dealt with tendinitis before, with the exception of general discomfort associated growing pains back in high school. He does not anticipate surgery will be required.

“It is much better than two days ago, so hopefully, it’s a couple more days and we can put this behind us,” Horford said.

In addition to Horford, point guard Kyrie Irving was sidelined Monday with right shoulder soreness after he had bumped it against the Knicks Thursday night. Stevens does not expect the injury to be a long-term issue.

“He felt just a little bit of stiffness,” he said. “I would expect he will be day to day.”

Elsewhere on the injury report, Stevens said center Aron Baynes’s left ankle sprain is faring better but still not to the point where he can play, while Guerschon Yabusele will remain out for “at least a few weeks” with a right ankle sprain.

“With the NBA, you go to bed one night and you’re not in the rotation,” Stevens said of the resultant lineup adjustments. “The next morning, you wake up, you better be ready to play.”