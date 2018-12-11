After 7 years in Europe, Brad Wanamaker is living out his dream of playing in the NBA

"A lot of people go over there and just walk through the motions. Embrace the situation and give it your all."

Brad Wanamaker believes his playing in Europe helped prepare him for the NBA.
Brad Wanamaker believes his playing in Europe helped prepare him for the NBA. –Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
By
10:24 AM

Brad Wanamaker takes a second to chew on the question.

“Ragù,” the Celtics guard says, when asked about the staple he misses the most from his time playing in Italy.

“It’s not so heavy,” Wanamaker told Boston.com. “That’s the crazy thing. We take Italian dishes in America and put a lot of sauce and a lot of cheese and stuff. Theirs is so simple, but that home recipe just tastes amazing.”

Wanamaker, who played in Europe for seven years, spent time with Teramo, Forli, and Pistoia in Italy near the start of his professional career. Italy was his favorite spot in the journey, which also featured pit stops in France, Turkey, and Germany, where he was teammates with Daniel Theis.

Advertisement

He got comfortable playing overseas, eventually adjusting to the rule changes, the lifestyle, and the competition and making a name for himself as a player. Even so, there was still something missing.

“Coming out of college, you think you’re ready for the NBA,” Wanamaker said. “We’re only as good as we think we are, but going over there helped me develop my all-around game and become a leader. I became a big-time player and improved my outside shot. I had a pretty successful career over there and made pretty good money.”

Brad Wanamaker has been effective in limited action for coach Brad Stevens. —Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Wanamaker, who grew up in Philadelphia and starred at the University of Pittsburgh, thought he could stick in the NBA right away. Despite a stint in the D-League with the Austin Toros in 2012, he didn’t play in any NBA games. Suddenly, his late-20s rolled around and it still hadn’t happened.

“I always thought I was ready, but looking back on it, I wasn’t,” Wanamaker admits. “It was a humbling experience for me going over there.”

He even acknowledged he lost hope of making it back.

“Of course,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it was losing hope in a bad way.”

The last couple years, he had verbal agreements with a few NBA franchises, but nothing materialized. This season, he was playing in the Turkish League finals when he got a message from the Celtics’ Director of Player Personnel Austin Ainge saying the Celtics were ready to bring him aboard.

Advertisement

It was a fascinating juxtaposition for Wanamaker – his dreams actualized, yet at a pressure-packed moment when he was trying to capture a championship with Fenerbahçe. He handled it gracefully, earning Finals MVP honors while continuing to talk with the Celtics.

“It was in the back of my mind, but there was still that doubt,” Wanamaker said. “I’ve been here before and I’ve heard the same thing before.”

But this time, the offer held true, and Wanamaker flew to Boston to join the Celtics this past July. He said that during the preseason it was still surreal, and he was going through the motions.

See Your Boston Teams Up Close

Once the season started, that’s when it really hit him and he settled into a groove.

“We played the Sixers, and I grew up a Sixers fan,” Wanamaker said. “That moment, when I got in the game and scored my first basket, that was the moment I was like, ‘Damn, I’m really here.’”

Wanamaker, who turns 30 in July, played a season-high 18 minutes Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans, scoring four points and adding four assists in a 113-100 win. He penetrated and finished, consistently made the extra pass for easy buckets, and was steady on defense all night.

As he earns the trust of coach Brad Stevens, he knows he wouldn’t be where he is now without his time in Europe. He encourages younger players to never give up on their dreams, because it’s impossible to say how a career will pan out.

“They watchin’” he said. “You go over there and you think you’ll be stuck over there,” Wanamaker said. “Not a lot of people my age come back, but work on your game and improve. A lot of people go over there and just walk through the motions. Embrace the situation and give it your all. This was always the dream.”

TOPICS: Celtics NBA Basketball
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Tom Brady Joe Montana.
Sports News
Morning sports update: Why Joe Montana is hesitant to label Tom Brady the 'GOAT' December 11, 2018 | 10:10 AM
Ski bracket Stowe
Skiing
What's New England's best ski area? You decide. December 11, 2018 | 10:01 AM
St. Louis, MO - May 6, 2018 - Busch Stadium: Jessica Mendoza in the booth during a Sunday Night Baseball game
Media
ESPN signs Jessica Mendoza to multiyear extension December 11, 2018 | 8:17 AM
Robert Williams
Celtics
Celtics rookie Robert Williams had a very good excuse for missing Thursday's game December 11, 2018 | 7:51 AM
Anthony Davis
Celtics
What Anthony Davis said about his reception at TD Garden December 11, 2018 | 7:36 AM
Robert Williams
Celtics
Robert Williams impresses in coming out party with the Celtics December 11, 2018 | 1:17 AM
Harold Baines waves during a news conference for the baseball Hall of Fame during the Major League Baseball winter meetings, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
MLB
Election of Harold Baines to Hall of Fame a baffling move December 10, 2018 | 11:30 PM
Celtics
Depleted Celtics top Pelicans 113-100 for 6th-straight win December 10, 2018 | 10:15 PM
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry poses for photos during NBA basketball team media day Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
NBA
Stephen Curry doubts moon landings. NASA offers to show him the rocks. December 10, 2018 | 10:15 PM
Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi attends the Major League Baseball winter meetings, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas.
MLB
Here are the latest trade talks from the MLB winter meetings December 10, 2018 | 9:38 PM
Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake (32) scores to defeat the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)
NFL
Kenyan Drake is trying to get the 'Miami Miracle' ball back from Dolphins fans December 10, 2018 | 6:39 PM
Bill Belichick Dolphins miracle
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the stunning ending to Patriots-Dolphins — a day later December 10, 2018 | 5:10 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Belichick's mistakes loomed largest in this farce December 10, 2018 | 2:42 PM
Kenyan Drake
NFL
Miami Miracle may not be enough to guarantee Dolphins a playoff spot December 10, 2018 | 1:39 PM
8-16-2012: Foxborough, MA: Patriots WR Donte' Stallworth is pictured at today's workout. The New England Patriots held a workout on the practice fields outside of Gillette Stadium this afternoon. section: sports
Patriots
'I think this is one of the worst calls I’ve ever seen by Belichick' December 10, 2018 | 12:13 PM
Tom Brady Dolphins Patriots
Patriots
Tom Brady explained why he fell on the field after throwing a touchdown pass December 10, 2018 | 11:50 AM
Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake (32) scores to defeat the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018.
Patriots
‘I don’t know what to say’ December 10, 2018 | 10:45 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rodney Harrison: 'I played there for six years, and I've never seen anything like this' December 10, 2018 | 9:39 AM
Bill Belichick Dolphins miracle
Sports News
Analyst says Bill Belichick 'completely botched' final play in loss vs. Dolphins December 10, 2018 | 9:20 AM
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) reaches far for the puck under pressure from Ottawa Senators left wing Magnus Paajarvi (56) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 2-1 OT win over the Senators December 10, 2018 | 7:49 AM
FILE - In this Friday, June 8, 2018, file photo, the Golden State Warriors celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the NBA championship, in Cleveland. The three-time NBA champion Golden State Warriors are the fourth team to be honored as Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year, the magazine announced Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Sports News
Warriors named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year December 10, 2018 | 7:03 AM
Josh Gordon
Patriots
Josh Gordon: 'I've never seen anything like that in my career' December 9, 2018 | 8:59 PM
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) looks on as Ottawa Senators goaltender Mike McKenna (33) makes a blocker save during first-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
Torey Krug scores in OT to lift Bruins over Senators 2-1 December 9, 2018 | 8:51 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick said about the Dolphins' walk-off winner December 9, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Charlie McAvoy
NHL
Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman suspended 2 games for hit on Charlie McAvoy December 9, 2018 | 7:42 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Why did the Patriots lose to the Dolphins? Tom Brady's daughter has an idea December 9, 2018 | 7:19 PM
NBC Sports Boston
Patriots
'You got to be kidding me!': Watch Rob Ninkovich, Troy Brown react to Miami's game-winning play December 9, 2018 | 6:48 PM
Jim Harbaugh
NFL
Jim Harbaugh says he's staying at Michigan, not returning to NFL December 9, 2018 | 6:25 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady: 'That was just a terrible play by me. That should never happen' December 9, 2018 | 6:10 PM
Brandon Bolden of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after scoring a touchdwon during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Patriots
'I treat this game like every other game': What Brandon Bolden said about carving up his former team December 9, 2018 | 6:04 PM