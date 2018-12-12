FROM

Al Horford will likely miss a few more games due to left knee pain

"This is something that I don’t think any of us want it to linger or continue."

Aron Baynes, Al Horford
Aron Baynes and Al Horford, second from left, watch play from the bench during the first quarter. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa



WASHINGTON — Celtics forward Al Horford will likely miss a few more games due to the pain he is dealing with in his left knee. Coach Brad Stevens said Horford has been officially diagnosed with patellofemoral pain syndrome, and the primary treatment is rest and physical therapy.

Horford, who has missed Boston’s last three games with the ailment, last played on Dec. 1 against the Timberwolves. Horford and Stevens said the team is erring on the side of caution and hoping the knee will heal during this stretch so it is not an issue throughout the season.

“We’ve been working through it for a while now, but now that we can really focus on it, just continue to do a lot of strength work around the quad and hips, things to do to help me with the knee,’’ Horford said Wednesday morning, as the Celtics prepared for their game against the Wizards. “And the soft tissue work. Just trying to focus on those things to put me in the best position for when I’m ready to come back.’’

