Kyrie Irving scores Celtics’ last 12 points in OT win at Wizards

Irving even got his own "M-V-P!" chant on the road.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 12: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics drives around Markieff Morris #5 of the Washington Wizards in overtime of the Celtics win at Capital One Arena on December 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
–Rob Carr / Getty Images
By
HOWARD FENDRICH
AP,
December 12, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored Boston’s last 12 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 40 seconds of overtime to outduel John Wall in a point-guard showdown, and the Celtics extended their winning streak to seven games with a 130-125 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

With his team serenaded by “Let’s go, Celtics!” chants on the road, Irving even got his own “M-V-P!” chorus late, finishing with 38 points and seven assists. Marcus Morris added 27 points and nine rebounds for Boston, which played without Al Horford, Gordon Hayward and Jaylen Brown — its No. 4-6 leading scorers.

No matter how many players they were missing, and no matter how disjointed their offense looked for a half, the Celtics had too many interchangeable parts to get beaten by an opponent that has been inconsistent all season. Wall returned after missing a game with an aching left heel to pour in 34 points with 13 assists. But his seven points in OT weren’t enough to keep pace with fellow All-Star Irving.

Advertisement

The Wizards led 123-122 when Irving made a 3 with just under 40 seconds to go, and after Wall tied it at 125, Irving hit another shot from beyond the arc — this one from 31 feet. That gave Boston the lead for good, because Bradley Beal (22 points; zero in OT) and Wall them missed 3s.

This sure was a close one: The clubs kept trading the lead and neither was ahead by more than three points over the final 10 minutes of regulation. Up 113-110, Boston opted to foul Beal on purpose with 13 seconds left, but that backfired, because after he made the first free throw, he missed the second — but grabbed the rebound and put it in for the tie.

Irving blew by Beal at the other end but missed a layup right before the buzzer, sending the game to an extra period. And then he really took over.

Down by nine at halftime, the Celtics turned things around in a hurry — although not before that deficit grew to 57-46 early in the third quarter.

Soon enough, Boston put together a 10-0 spurt, capped by a pair of free throws by Marcus Smart, to take the lead at 65-62 midway through the period. When Morris made a 3 and, after Washington turned over its inbounds pass, Terry Rozier sank another to cap a 27-9 run, suddenly the Celtics held their biggest lead at 73-66.

Advertisement

The lopsided third quarter ended with Boston ahead 84-77.

But the Wizards opened the fourth with an 8-0 run despite resting Beal and Wall, and when Markieff Morris — Marcus’ twin — hit a 3, it gave the hosts an 85-84 lead with about 9½ minutes left.

Horford sat for the third consecutive game — he’s expected to miss at least a few more because of an injured left knee — and Brown and Hayward were out because of illness.

The Celtics made only 19 of 50 shots in the first half, going 4 of 20 on 3-pointers, and managed a grand total of six assists during that time. No wonder the Wizards led by as many 10 during the first two quarters and were up 55-46 at the break.

See Your Boston Teams Up Close

Didn’t last long, though.

Boston outscored the Wizards 38-22 in the third quarter, when the Celtics had 10 assists and shot better than 60 percent.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Daniel Theis fouled out after just 14 minutes of game action. He had eight points and six rebounds. … Boston went 25 for 25 at the free throw line. … Semi Ojeleye was 1 for 7 on 3-point attempts.

Wizards: Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 20 of their 32 bench points. … Rebounding has been a problem all season and this was no different. Washington was beaten 50-41 on the boards and outscored 24-8 in second-chance points.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host Atlanta on Friday.

Wizards: At Brooklyn on Friday.

TOPICS: Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
A general view of the press box ahead of the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox.
Media
Who should replace Tim Neverett on WEEI's Red Sox broadcasts? December 12, 2018 | 4:30 PM
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Denver. The Nuggets won 115-107. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Celtics
'It's probably been the hardest thing I've had to deal with so far in my career' December 12, 2018 | 4:02 PM
Patriots Steelers AFC playoff scenarios
Patriots
A complete look at the current AFC playoff picture December 12, 2018 | 3:02 PM
Estadio Azteca
NFL
NFL to play 4 games in London, 1 in Mexico City in 2019 December 12, 2018 | 1:50 PM
Curt Schilling
Red Sox
Curt Schilling goes after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter December 12, 2018 | 1:25 PM
Marcus Morris caught fire against the Pelicans, scoring a team-high 31 points in the win.
Celtics
6 stats to know from the Celtics' 6-game winning streak December 12, 2018 | 1:15 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick says Ben Roethlisberger presents a unique challenge December 12, 2018 | 12:55 PM
Joe Flacco
NFL
Joe Flacco loses job as Ravens starting quarterback December 12, 2018 | 12:43 PM
Aron Baynes, Al Horford
Celtics
Al Horford will likely miss a few more games due to left knee pain December 12, 2018 | 12:34 PM
Adam Ottavino Yankees Babe Ruth.
MLB
Yankees in talks with pitcher who said he would 'strike Babe Ruth out every time' December 12, 2018 | 10:20 AM
Daniel Theis has been steady for the Celtics whenever he's been on the floor.
Celtics
Patience has helped Daniel Theis produce when called upon December 12, 2018 | 7:51 AM
Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) lines up his shot for a goal against Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. ()
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-3 win over the Coyotes December 12, 2018 | 7:39 AM
Ben Roethlisberger
Patriots
Here's the latest on Ben Roethlisberger's ribs and other Steelers' injuries ahead of matchup against the Patriots December 12, 2018 | 12:18 AM
Mookie Betts hits a home run in Game 5 of the 2018 World Series.
Red Sox
Mookie Betts will not be the Red Sox' leadoff hitter next season December 11, 2018 | 11:04 PM
Bruins
Bruins overcome early deficit, beat Coyotes 4-3 December 11, 2018 | 10:12 PM
Dave Dombrowski
Red Sox
‘We’re not looking to move anybody,’ says Red Sox’ Dave Dombrowski December 11, 2018 | 10:00 PM
Troy Tulowitzki
MLB
Troy Tulowitzki released by Blue Jays, owed $38 million December 11, 2018 | 8:39 PM
David Backes
Bruins
David Backes takes a skate to the face December 11, 2018 | 7:52 PM
Steve Addazio
College Sports
Boston College extends Steve Addazio's contract through 2022 December 11, 2018 | 7:33 PM
Dustin Pedroia Manny Machado
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia thinks about Manny Machado's 2017 slide 'all the time' December 11, 2018 | 5:16 PM
Jake DeBrusk
Bruins
Jake DeBrusk visits with doctor December 11, 2018 | 3:00 PM
Joe Kelly Red Sox ALCS
Red Sox
Here's the latest on the Red Sox and free agent Joe Kelly December 11, 2018 | 2:11 PM
Red Sox
Tim Neverett will not return to the Red Sox radio broadcast team December 11, 2018 | 1:57 PM
Nathan Eovaldi
Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi says Alex Cora's phone calls played a role in his re-signing December 11, 2018 | 12:52 PM
Al Horford
Celtics
'He’s day-to-day right now, but we may go slowly with him' December 11, 2018 | 11:05 AM
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Robert Williams's coming out party and other takeaways from the Celtics' sixth straight win December 11, 2018 | 10:46 AM
Brad Wanamaker believes his playing in Europe helped prepare him for the NBA.
Celtics
'This was always the dream' December 11, 2018 | 10:24 AM
Tom Brady Joe Montana.
Sports News
Morning sports update: Why Joe Montana is hesitant to label Tom Brady the 'GOAT' December 11, 2018 | 10:10 AM
Ski bracket Stowe
Skiing
What's New England's best ski area? You decide. December 11, 2018 | 10:01 AM
St. Louis, MO - May 6, 2018 - Busch Stadium: Jessica Mendoza in the booth during a Sunday Night Baseball game
Media
ESPN signs Jessica Mendoza to multiyear extension December 11, 2018 | 8:17 AM