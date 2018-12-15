Pistons end Boston’s 8-game run, beat Celtics 113-104

DETROIT (AP) — Blake Griffin scored 27 points and Andre Drummond added 19 points and 20 rebounds to help the Detroit Pistons beat Boston 113-104 on Saturday night, snapping the Celtics’ eight-game winning streak.

Detroit also ended its own six-game skid with a solid 48-minute effort. The Pistons took control with a 13-0 run in the third quarter and played well at the start of the fourth as well.

Kyrie Irving led Boston with 26 points.

Brad Stevens says, “One thing I like about our guys is no matter what, they just keep going after it.” He pointed out that they did that again tonight even though we just didn’t have our A-game. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 16, 2018

Both teams shot over 60 percent from the field in the first quarter, and the game was still tight at halftime, with Detroit up 57-56. Drummond punctuated his team’s 13-point run in the third with a dunk that put the Pistons ahead 78-68.

Boston closed the quarter strong and trailed by just seven after three, but a 10-1 run to start the fourth put Detroit up 95-79.

The Celtics missed their first seven shots from the floor in the final quarter and went over seven minutes before making a field goal. Drummond fired up the crowd late in the fourth when he blocked Jayson Tatum’s attempt at a one-handed dunk.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Marcus Smart was called for three fouls in the first 7:37. He did play a bit more before halftime and finished the game with 21 points and five fouls. … The Celtics were without Jabari Bird (personal reasons), Al Horford (left knee) and Guerschon Yabusele (right ankle).

Pistons: Detroit was without Henry Ellenson (left ankle), Zaza Pachulia (illness), Glenn Robinson III (left ankle) and Ish Smith (right adductor). … Reggie Bullock was back in the starting lineup after missing five games with a left ankle sprain. He scored 15 points.

STREAK

One streak that did stay intact was Griffin’s run of 20-point games. He has at least 20 points in nine straight, the first Detroit player to do that since Richard Hamilton in 2008-09.

Griffin also surpassed the 12,000-point mark for his career.