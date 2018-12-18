Morning sports update: Kevin Durant says he was ‘giddy like a little kid’ after passing Larry Bird on the all-time scoring list

The Bruins shut out the Canadiens, 4-0, Monday night.

Here’s a look at other sports headlines:

Kevin Durant reacts to passing Larry Bird on the NBA’s all-time scoring list: With his 23 points against the Memphis Grizzlies Monday, Warriors forward Kevin Durant moved up to 33rd on the league’s all-time scoring list, passing Celtics legend Larry Bird along the way. Durant said after the game he was “giddy like a little kid” when someone texted him a screenshot of the news.

“I grew up watching Larry Bird — well not really, he’s older, but you know what I mean?” he said, smiling. “Knowing the legend of Larry Legend, to be amongst the greats, that’s all you really want to do. That’s a great accomplishment, but I got to keep going.”

Durant said he and Bird share a love for the game, shooting, and practice.

The 30-year-old will likely move up another spot on the list when the Warriors travel to play the Utah Jazz Wednesday night. He is only seven points behind another former Celtic: point guard Gary Payton.

Kevin Durant pumped to pass Larry Bird on the all-time scoring list, reflects a little on Bird’s game pic.twitter.com/29RTP6mV7A — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 18, 2018

Dave Dombrowski gave an update on Craig Kimbrel, Chris Sale, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Dustin Pedroia: At the MLB Winter Meetings, Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski talked about several topics, including Craig Kimbrel’s status, Chris Sale’s health, Jackie Bradley Jr. trade rumors, and Dustin Pedroia’s comeback. [Boston.com]

Bill Belichick says the 2018 Patriots are “a lot different” than the 2009 team: Despite a few similarities — five regular-season losses and a losing record on the road — this season and the 2009 season are different entities, according to Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

“We’ll see what happens,” he said on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria” Monday afternoon. “There is still a lot of football left this year, and I know our guys are very dedicated and work hard. Nobody feels good [Monday], nor should we. We’ll see what we can do this week.”

Coming off a wild defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins, the Patriots lost, 17-10, to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday. For the first time since 2002, New England has lost back-to-back games in December.

“There is nothing to feel sorry about,” Belichick said. “We are what we are because of what we did, or didn’t do. Our opportunity is this week against Buffalo and that is all we can control and that is what we’re going to start to work on.”

Tim Neverett will join the LA Dodgers broadcast team: The Dodgers announced Monday that former WEEI broadcaster Tim Neverett will join their broadcast team for the 2019 season. Neverett had recently shared he was letting his contract run out, rather than return, in part due to the contentious atmosphere at the station. [Boston.com]