Aron Baynes is out indefinitely after breaking his hand against the Suns

Celtics center Aron Baynes is out indefinitely and will reportedly require surgery after breaking a bone in his left hand less than two minutes into Wednesday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden.

Baynes hit a pair of shots as Boston raced to an early lead, but injured his hand while battling for a rebound against Suns center DeAndre Ayton. Coming out of the game visibly upset, he headed to the locker room with team trainer Art Horne.

This appears to be the moment when Aron Baynes injured his left hand, as he fought for a rebound. You'll see him look at the hand at the very end of the clip. pic.twitter.com/9giIZeRWiu — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) December 20, 2018

The team announced later in the first half that Baynes had been diagnosed with a left fourth metacarpal fracture and would not return to the floor. The Athletic‘s Shams Charania reported the 32-year-old will undergo surgery and is expected to return in a month.

Baynes is averaging 5.5 points and 4.4 rebounds in 14.8 minutes this season. With forward Al Horford also dealing with patellar tendinitis, rookie center Robert Williams could experience an uptake in playing time.