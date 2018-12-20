Aron Baynes out 4-6 weeks after finger surgery

Aron Baynes
Aron Baynes reacts to an injury. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
AP,
December 20, 2018

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes has had surgery on a broken left finger and will be out four to six weeks.

The team made the announcement on Thursday, a day after Baynes left early in the game against the Phoenix Suns after deflecting a pass with his left hand.

Baynes shook his hand in visible pain and went to the locker room when play stopped.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said after the 111-103 loss on Wednesday night that he could see the break on the X-ray.

Big man Al Horford has also been ruled out for Friday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Guerschon Yabusele, Daniel Theis and rookie Robert Williams are expected to have increased responsibilities at center.

