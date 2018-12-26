3 takeaways from the Celtics’ thrilling overtime victory on Christmas Day

Kyrie Irving notched the first 40-point, 10-rebound game of his career.

Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving reacts after making a 3-pointer in overtime. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
By
7:59 AM

COMMENTARY

It’s hard to disagree with JJ Redick’s assessment of the Christmas Day clash that took place between the Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday evening.

“I thought it was a good NBA game,” Redick said after Boston’s 121-114 overtime victory in front of a sellout TD Garden crowd of 18,624. 

Never trailing by more than 11, the 76ers appeared to strike at the right time by using a 38-point third quarter to take the lead heading into the fourth. Their advantage extended to as many as seven with just over eight minutes remaining, and, despite six lead changes in the final five minutes, a Sixers win seemed to be the likely outcome.

Advertisement

But Jayson Tatum’s critical rejection of a putback by Wilson Chandler, along with a lucky bounce on Kyrie Irving’s game-tying fadeaway, kept the Celtics alive and helped force an overtime period. Boston proceeded to outscore the 76ers, 13-1, in the final minute and 49 seconds of OT, shattering Philadelphia’s hopes of leveling the regular-season series.

“We lost to a team when it mattered most, the last two minutes of overtime,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said.

Here’s what we learned from the Celtics’ win:

Kyrie Irving is on another level.

Irving’s 40 points — particularly his back-to-back daggers behind the arc in overtime — garnered praise throughout Philly’s locker room, as his opponents weren’t shy in tipping their caps at the All-Star’s outstanding performance.

“He’s done that his entire career — take and make tough shots,” said forward Jimmy Butler, who defended Irving on the majority of possessions. “That’s why he’s the type of player that he is in the league, man. That’s why I respect his game so much.”

“Kyrie had a great game tonight,” added point guard Ben Simmons. “He’s pretty much the guy who got it done for them.”

For the second straight game, Irving found his groove early and reached 15-plus points in the opening quarter. His scoring was certainly necessary for the Celtics, but his 10 rebounds, including four on the offensive glass, perhaps stood out more. Irving’s average rebounds per game this season, 5.1, is the highest of his career. The 26-year-old became the first Celtic to have a 40-point, 10-rebound game since retired forward Paul Pierce in December 2005.

Advertisement

Irving said he warned his teammates before the game that he was going to be “acting up” because 20-plus members of his family were in the stands. He lived up to the advisory, hustling on both ends of the floor and finishing a plus-19.

“It means a lot,” Irving said. “They haven’t really seen me play since I was a kid, you know, everybody here — my aunts, my uncles, my friends. It just meant a lot to me.”

As for what his teammates thought of the outing?

“I remember Kyle Korver, when we got Kyrie at first, one of the things he told me was [Kyrie] makes shots in big moments,” Al Horford said. “It’s just great to see Ky taking those big shots, making the right play, [and] just having the ball in his hands.”

The return of Al Horford is key for the Celtics.   

See Your Boston Teams Up Close

The Celtics are 2-0 since their team meeting. They’re also 2-0 since Horford returned to the floor. Which has had a bigger impact? The latter seems like a pretty safe bet.  

“He brings a calming presence,” Irving said. “It’s nothing like having a plus-12 [years of experience] vet out there that knows how to play basketball. He makes the game a lot easier — screening, rebounding, defense, all the intangibles that just demand that effort. He’s always locked in. Al might not say a lot but he knows a lot.”

Horford compiled a solid stat line in spite of his 2-for-10 shooting — posting 4 points, 5 assists, and 9 rebounds — although his biggest contributions did not pop up in the box score. The defensive stalwart was able to mitigate the impact of 76ers center Joel Embiid, who has posted a double-double in all but four games this season. Embiid recorded 34 points on 10-for-17 shooting and also grabbed 16 rebounds Tuesday. 

Advertisement

“This is a hard matchup for us not to have Baynes,” Stevens said. “Al played really, really well.”

According to the NBA’s tracking data, Horford defended Embiid on 56 possessions and allowed 16 points on 6-for-13 shooting. Center Daniel Theis was less effective, allowing the same number of points on 41 fewer possessions. Embiid’s presence was rather muted in the fourth quarter when he made just one bucket and turned the ball over five times.

“I felt like I could have done more,” he said. “We lost. I put this heavily on me because I knew I could have done more.”

Horford, who has been dealing with patellofemoral pain syndrome, was initially held to minutes restriction of 25, but Stevens was given the green light to utilize him for the full overtime period after consulting with the training staff.

“There was no question I was going to play,” Horford said. “The game was so emotional. We were right there. It just feels good to be able to finish out the game with no issues.”

Rivalry or not, there’s a lot of love between these two teams. 

Embiid remained firm in his belief that the series is still not a rivalry.

“We lost,” he said. “This is clear as day, this is no rivalry.”

Although the outcome was not in Philly’s favor, the revamped 76ers offered a challenging test for the Celtics — one that has increased in difficulty.

“Those guys have gotten better,” Horford said. “It’s definitely tougher. No question.”

The addition of Butler has bolstered Philly’s units on both ends of the floor, as the four-time All-Star tallied 13 third-quarter points to help give the Sixers the lead and then played tremendous one-on-one defense on the last possession against Irving.

Marcus Morris put things bluntly: “No disrespect to [Dario] Saric and those guys, but I just think last year they couldn’t defend us at all.”

Brown, who noted before tip-off that much of the offseason was dictated by their failed playoff series against Boston, said there was a lot to like from his team Tuesday. The next time the two teams face off will be Feb. 12 in Philadelphia. 

“I leave feeling like we’re not that far off,” he said. “We always learn a lot when we’re playing somebody like the Celtics on their home floor, with the team that they have. I look forward to watching us evolve. We will learn from this. We leave disappointed, but I think there’s lots, for me, you’re going to point to and say that’s a hell of a job.”

After the game, there seemed to be no hard feelings, as Jayson Tatum and Markelle Fultz shared an embrace on the court and Irving and Embiid exchanged numbers in the hallway outside the locker room.

TOPICS: Celtics Kyrie Irving
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Chris Hogan
Patriots
Patriots notebook: Josh McDaniels had a few things to say about the team's pass distribution December 26, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving scores 40, leads Celtics to 121-114 OT win over Sixers December 25, 2018 | 8:30 PM
NFL
Barring ties, NFC playoff picture is clear, AFC more muddled December 25, 2018 | 6:33 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Despite ups and downs, Patriots' divisional dominance continues December 24, 2018 | 6:07 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
It’s too soon to count out Rob Gronkowski December 24, 2018 | 3:17 PM
NFL
Chiefs fall to 0-2 when trying to clinch AFC's top seed December 24, 2018 | 2:40 PM
LeBron James
NBA
LeBron James apologizes for posting rapper's 'Jewish money' lyric December 24, 2018 | 1:46 PM
Stephen Curry
NBA
Here's the NBA's Christmas Day lineup December 24, 2018 | 12:59 PM
Tom Brady knee injury
Patriots
Tom Brady talked about his knee injury, Josh Gordon, and Patriots haters in WEEI interview December 24, 2018 | 11:28 AM
Rodney Harrison Tom Brady Patriots
Sports News
Rodney Harrison: 'I've never seen Tom Brady look like this' December 24, 2018 | 9:21 AM
Boston Bruins forward Ryan Donato (17) watches as the puck bounces in front of Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34), Janne Kuokkanen (59), and teammate Colby Cave (26) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Raleigh, N.C.
Bruins
What we learned from the Bruins' 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes December 23, 2018 | 10:12 PM
Celtics
Kyrie Irving scored 25 points in the Celtics' 119-103 win over the Hornets December 23, 2018 | 8:38 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots' win over the Bills December 23, 2018 | 7:19 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady says he is not injured December 23, 2018 | 7:03 PM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Brad Stevens doesn't downplay Celtics' team meeting December 23, 2018 | 6:58 PM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Julian Edelman: 'Fly Eagles fly' December 23, 2018 | 5:44 PM
Cordarrelle Patterson
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ division-clinching (if unconvincing) 24-12 win over the Bills December 23, 2018 | 5:21 PM
NFL
AFC playoffs: The Texans gave up the No. 2 seed with a loss to the Eagles December 23, 2018 | 4:38 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Chad Finn: A 10th straight division title by the Patriots should not be overlooked December 23, 2018 | 3:19 PM
Paul Pierce
Celtics
Paul Pierce knows what Celtics are going through as they search for championship form December 23, 2018 | 1:56 PM
Nashville Predators right wing Ryan Hartman (38) goes for the puck in front of Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Cam Ward (30) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Bruins
Predators' Hartman fined $1K for spearing Bruins' Wagner December 23, 2018 | 12:37 PM
LSU map
College Sports
Police: LSU player kills man trying to rob him, teammate December 23, 2018 | 12:14 PM
End Zone Militia member Bob Elliot, left, poses with a fan dressed as Santa Claus in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass.
Sports
Patriots, Texans, Cowboys, Chiefs can win divisions Sunday December 23, 2018 | 11:44 AM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
The Patriots clinch AFC East title with a 24-12 win over the Bills December 23, 2018 | 11:06 AM
Josh Gordon
Patriots
Josh Gordon was suspended for multiple violations of substance abuse policy, report says December 23, 2018 | 10:10 AM
Bruins vs Nashville-Bruins David Pastrnak(left) is hugged by Brad Marchand after Pastrnak's 3rd period goal.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-2 win over the Predators December 23, 2018 | 7:51 AM
Patrice Bergeron celebrates his goal during the first period.
Bruins
Bergeron scores twice in return as Bruins beat Predators 5-2 December 22, 2018 | 4:13 PM
Yasiel Puig reacts to his three-run homer while Boston pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez throws his glove to the ground in frustration during Game Four of the 2018 World Series.
MLB
Dodgers ship slugger Yasiel Puig to the Reds December 22, 2018 | 3:42 PM
Boston MA 12/21/18 Boston Celtics Terry Rozier pressures Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo for control of the ball during fourth quarter NBA action at the TD Garden. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Celtics
What happened before the Celtics' private team meeting? December 22, 2018 | 1:12 PM
Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo
Celtics
Celtics hold team meeting after 120-107 loss to the Bucks December 22, 2018 | 1:04 AM