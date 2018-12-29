Celtics rally to beat Grizzlies, 112-103, on road

Boston forced Memphis into 1-for-16 shooting to start the fourth.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum controls the ball between Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol and forward JaMychal Green on Saturday.
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum controls the ball between Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol and forward JaMychal Green on Saturday. –Brandon Dill / AP Photo
By
CLAY BAILEY
AP,
December 29, 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kyrie Irving had 26 points and 13 assists, Al Horford added 18 points, including a pair of key 3-pointers in the closing 1:32, and the Boston Celtics rallied for a 112-103 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Marcus Morris scored 22 points for Boston, and Gordon Hayward had 14 off the bench.

Mike Conley led Memphis with 26 points, while Dillon Brooks added 19. Jaren Jackson Jr and Marc Gasol finished with 15 points apiece.

Irving scored 22 in the second half for the Celtics, who trailed by 19 early in the second half but force the Grizzlies into 1-for-16 shooting to start the fourth. A pair of layups by Irving erased the Memphis lead at the midway point of the period.

Advertisement

The teams exchanged the lead five times in the quarter before baskets from Morris and Hayward gave Boston a slight edge. Horford’s 3-pointer with 1:32 left gave Boston a 103-99 lead and another one with 34 seconds left — his fifth of the night — ended Memphis’ hopes.

Memphis played a solid first half to carry a 64-47 lead at the break. The Grizzlies shot 65 percent for the half, despite going 4 of 13 from outside the arc.

Conley had 12 and Gasol and Jackson added 11 apiece for Memphis.

Meanwhile, Boston was at 45 percent. No Celtics had reached double figures, and Irving, who entered the game averaging 23.3 points, was stymied at four points on one field goal and a pair of free throws.

Irving would become much more a part of the Boston offense in the third quarter, scoring 12 points. That helped Boston whittle away at what was once a 19-point lead just after halftime. Memphis committed eight turnovers in the period and its lead was down to 87-79 after three.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Rookie F Robert Williams missed his second straight game with a left groin strain. . Boston has won last four in the series. … Horford’s five 3-pointers matched his career high set against Houston on Dec. 29, 2015.

Advertisement

Grizzlies: Gasol has made a 3-pointer in 12 straight games, one short of his career-best 13 in December 2017. . Brooks was 4 of 5 from outside the arc. . Gasol had 10 assists.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Visit San Antonio on Monday.

Grizzlies: Visit Houston on Monday.

TOPICS: Celtics Basketball NBA
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Bruins center Sean Kuraly puts the game-winning goal past Buffalo Sabres goalie Carter Hutton on Saturday.
NHL
Sean Kuraly scores in OT to give Bruins 3-2 win over Sabres December 29, 2018 | 10:10 PM
Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (8), defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42), and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrate a touchdown scored by Ross in the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl semifinal playoff game against Notre Dame on Saturday.
College Sports
Clemson routs Notre Dame, advances to championship game December 29, 2018 | 8:02 PM
John Wall could miss the remainder of the season.
NBA
Wizards say John Wall 'likely' to have surgery on left heel December 29, 2018 | 6:39 PM
Julian Edelman helped the Patriots beat the Bills, 24-12, on Sunday.
Patriots
Julian Edelman fined $63,504 for 3 separate incidents December 29, 2018 | 5:37 PM
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy enjoys playing at his home outdoor rink.
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy's outdoor hockey roots bring back memories December 29, 2018 | 4:16 PM
David Backes.
Bruins
NHL suspends Bruins David Backes 3 games for hit to head December 28, 2018 | 7:05 PM
Patriots Jets Football
Patriots
Chad Finn: Struggles on road illustrate need for Patriots to clinch bye December 28, 2018 | 4:00 PM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
Tuukka Rask will wear a special helmet for the Winter Classic — if he plays December 28, 2018 | 3:49 PM
Bruins
A guide to the 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium December 28, 2018 | 3:45 PM
Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, right, dribbles as Houston Rockets guard James Harden defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Celtics
5 takeaways on the post-meeting Celtics December 28, 2018 | 12:02 PM
Vince Lombardi trophy
Patriots
NFL playoffs guide: Schedules and scenarios for Week 17 December 28, 2018 | 11:54 AM
David Backes
Bruins
David Backes faces NHL discipline hearing Friday December 28, 2018 | 11:33 AM
Patriots Jets Football
Patriots
What experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Jets game December 28, 2018 | 10:56 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo Tom Brady Josh McDaniels
Sports News
What 2 former Patriots think of the Jimmy Garoppolo trade's lasting impact December 28, 2018 | 9:58 AM
Marcus Morris
Celtics
What Marcus Morris had to say about his ejection December 28, 2018 | 9:17 AM
Jaroslav Halak can't stop New Jersey's Blake Coleman from scoring in the third period of Thursday's Devils victory at TD Garden.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-2 loss to the Devils December 28, 2018 | 1:31 AM
Houston's James Harden applies defensive pressure against Kyrie Irving during the first half of Thursday's game in Houston.
Celtics
Red-hot James Harden hits for 45 as Houston grounds Celtics December 27, 2018 | 10:48 PM
New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) celebrates a Devils goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak as Bruins defenseman Torey Krug (47) watches during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Boston. The Devils won 5-2. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Bruins
Bruins drop second straight to also-ran, thumped by East-worst Devils December 27, 2018 | 10:06 PM
Ben Watson, shown in 2006, spent the first six seasons of his 15-season career with the Patriots.
Patriots
Longtime Patriots tight end Ben Watson announces retirement December 27, 2018 | 9:55 PM
Rob Gronkowski has just three touchdowns this season, but one came in the November road victory against the Jets.
Patriots
Gronkowski: 'I’m going to be all in for the rest of the year' December 27, 2018 | 8:21 PM
Toucher and Rich
Media
Chad Finn: The Sports Hub wins all-important fall Nielsen Audio ratings in most coveted demographic December 27, 2018 | 7:00 PM
Could you come up with two dozen Hall of Famers who should have gone in without a single 'no' vote? Chad Finn can.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who should have been unanimous Baseball Hall of Famers? December 27, 2018 | 5:54 PM
Tom Brady Steelers
Patriots
The Patriots are unbeaten at home but 3-5 on the road. What gives? December 27, 2018 | 5:44 PM
AJ Dillon
College Sports
Boston College’s A.J. Dillon writes heartfelt post after canceled bowl game December 27, 2018 | 4:44 PM
Sam Darnold
Patriots
5 things to know before Sunday's Patriots-Jets game December 27, 2018 | 4:40 PM
Christian Wilkins
College Sports
This Framingham native has made a name for himself at Clemson December 27, 2018 | 2:36 PM
Sam Darnold Tom Brady decline
NFL
New York sportswriter forecasts Jets could take over Patriots as the force in the AFC East December 27, 2018 | 2:01 PM
Matt Patricia
Sports News
A former Lions player had a specific criticism of Matt Patricia December 27, 2018 | 10:30 AM
Travis Kelce
Patriots
Travis Kelce, George Kittle chase Rob Gronkowski's 2011 record for best TE season December 27, 2018 | 9:59 AM
Boston College
College Sports
Boston College will refund First Responder Bowl tickets December 26, 2018 | 8:00 PM