3 predictions for each Boston sports team in 2019

Do you agree with Chad Finn?

Gordon Hayward
Gordon Hayward walks off the court. –Rick Bowmer / AP
By
5:00 AM

Three predictions for 2019 for each of the Big Four, some more facetious than others . . .

Celtics

■  Gordon Hayward, whose perimeter shooting was inconsistent during his return season from a horrible ankle/leg injury, finds his stroke in the playoffs and punctuates the Celtics’ seven-game victory over the Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals with an 11-for-11 performance from the field. Celtics fans are perfectly fine with Hayward emerging as the second coming of Scott Wedman.

■  Despite president of basketball operations Danny Ainge’s more talent-laden offer, the New Orleans Pelicans trade Anthony Davis to the Lakers in July for a package including Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Chuck Nevitt, and Mike Smrek. Suspicions of tampering by the Lakers are furthered when Davis shows up on LeBron James’s barbershop show for a hair and eyebrow trim two weeks before the deal is consummated.

Advertisement

■  Al Horford averages 15.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists, shoots 56.3 percent from the field, 44.2 percent from 3-point range, and 80.8 percent from the free throw line, never makes the wrong pass, and plays superb all-around defense as the Celtics advance to face the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Sports radio hosts proud of their mastery of simple alliteration still refer to him as “Average Al.’’

Bruins

■  Brad Marchand, vowing to be on his finest behavior now that he’s a mature adult at 30 years old, goes the entire 2018-19 season without drawing a suspension. But when he is not chosen as a Lady Byng finalist, Marchand falls off the best-behavior wagon and goes on a six-state face-licking spree.

■  David Pastrnak scores a pair of goals in the regular-season finale against the Lightning, giving him 51 for the season. He is the first Bruin since Cam Neely in 1993-94 to score 50. Somewhere in Alberta, Peter Chiarelli tells himself Boston really ought to give him some credit for not trading Pastrnak, too.

■  For the second straight season, the Bruins are eliminated in five games by the Lightning in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Jaroslav Halak struggles in net, allowing 14 goals in the four losses. Bruins fans blame Tuukka Rask anyway.

Patriots

Advertisement

■  The day after the Super Bowl, the Packers announce that they have hired Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their new head coach. McDaniels confirms this by actually moving to Wisconsin and not returning to the Patriots after three days. Upon meeting quarterback Aaron Rodgers, McDaniels asks the question everyone has been wondering: “Is your agent really as much of a moron as he’s portrayed in those State Farm commercials?’’

■  Rob Gronkowski catches eight passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots’ 34-31 win over the Texans in the divisional round. Gronkowski will sign with the Texans in the offseason after the Patriots release him for salary-cap reasons, ending the tenure of perhaps the most likable Patriots superstar they’ve ever had. Wish I had a punch line to this one, because if anyone deserves a happy ending in New England, Gronk is at the top the list.

See Your Boston Teams Up Close

■  The Patriots’ season ends with a 43-40 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Tom Brady immediately announces his plans to return for his 20th NFL season. He will go on to break Warren Moon’s single-season record for touchdown passes by a 42-year-old quarterback (11) before the September schedule is complete.

Red Sox

■  At age 35, Dustin Pedroia hits .293 with 11 homers and 29 doubles in 126 games to win the American League Comeback Player of the Year Award. He also triggers a bench-clearing brawl in April when he spikes Yankees shortstop Manny Machado during a close play at second base, a play Pedroia calls accidental but everyone else calls justice.

■  The Red Sox suffer some understandable decline from their record-setting 2018 season. J.D. Martinez’s homer total dips to 36, Chris Sale makes just 25 starts because of extra caution in his handling, the post-Craig Kimbrel bullpen takes time to get sorted out, and Alex Cora’s team slips all the way from 108 wins to 101. Despite that regular-season disaster, the Red Sox do become the first team since the 1999-2000 Yankees to win back-to-back World Series, beating Theo Epstein’s Cubs in the World Series.

Advertisement

■  Mookie Betts turns down the Red Sox’ nine-year, $300 million offer of a contract extension in March, and his bet on himself continues to pay off when goes on to win his second straight batting title while becoming baseball’s first 40-40 player since Alfonso Soriano in 2006. Perhaps I should save this one for the 2020 predictions, but we might as well reveal it now: Betts will accept the Red Sox’ eight-year, $400 million offer in spring 2020, and we’ll all feel good about it.

TOPICS: Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Stephon Gilmore turned in a stellar year for the Patriots.
Patriots
11 superlatives from the Patriots’ regular season January 1, 2019 | 1:39 PM
“Gladiator,
NFL
FX secures rights to Globe’s Aaron Hernandez podcast, ‘Gladiator’ January 1, 2019 | 12:07 PM
Serena Williams of the United States and Roger Federer of Switzerland take a selfie on court following their mixed doubles match during day four of the 2019 Hopman Cup.
Tennis
Roger Federer and Serena Williams compete in mixed doubles January 1, 2019 | 11:57 AM
Crews work to set up a hockey rink and staging for the NHL Winter Classic game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Boston Bruins Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.
Bruins
Bruins and Blackhawks soak in the Notre Dame allure December 31, 2018 | 10:20 PM
Marcus Morris drives against San Antonio's Jakob Poeltl during the first half.
Celtics
Spurs scored 46 in third to race past Celtics, 120-111 December 31, 2018 | 9:30 PM
Bruins
This Winter Classic has special degrees of meaning for Mike Emrick December 31, 2018 | 3:50 PM
Brian Flores
Patriots
A running list of the teams that have reportedly asked to interview Patriots coaches December 31, 2018 | 3:11 PM
Boston10/31/18 The Boston Red Sox World Series victory parade headed down Boylston Street as players and staff filled duckboats to cheering fans lining the streeet. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Sports Q
Which Boston sports team do you most want to see win a championship in 2019? December 31, 2018 | 2:14 PM
Josh McDaniels in 2017.
Patriots
If Josh McDaniels wants the perfect situation, it might not be in Green Bay December 31, 2018 | 1:46 PM
Tom Brady
NFL
12 teams, 1 goal: Here's an early look at the NFL playoffs December 31, 2018 | 12:30 PM
Tom Brady WEEI
Patriots
Tom Brady talked about the recipe for Patriots playoff success in WEEI interview December 31, 2018 | 12:08 PM
Adam Gase
NFL
Dolphins fire Adam Gase after 7-9 season December 31, 2018 | 11:41 AM
Steve Wilks
NFL
Cardinals fire Steve Wilks after 1 season as head coach December 31, 2018 | 11:35 AM
Marvin Lewis
NFL
Bengals fire coach Marvin Lewis after 16th season December 31, 2018 | 11:29 AM
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) greets Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Patriots
Four more NFL coaches are out, including Adam Gase and Marvin Lewis December 31, 2018 | 11:18 AM
Tom Brady Walt Coleman Tuck Rule
Patriots
Why Tom Brady and Robert Kraft thanked the 'Tuck Rule' referee after Patriots-Jets December 31, 2018 | 10:21 AM
Vance Joseph
NFL
Broncos fire Vance Joseph after 11-21 mark over 2 years December 31, 2018 | 10:20 AM
Red Sox home opener
Sports News
Here are the sports dates Boston fans should know in 2019 December 31, 2018 | 9:41 AM
Crews work to set up a hockey rink and staging for the NHL Winter Classic game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Boston Bruins Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.
Bruins
5 things to watch for in the 2019 Winter Classic December 31, 2018 | 8:37 AM
Josh McDaniels
Patriots
Patriots receive first interview requests for Josh McDaniels and Brian Flores December 31, 2018 | 7:58 AM
NFL
Only 5 playoff teams from 2017 are returning to the postseason December 31, 2018 | 2:32 AM
Andrew Luck
NFL
Colts earn AFC's final playoff spot with 33-17 win over Titans December 31, 2018 | 12:34 AM
Todd Bowles
NFL
Jets fire coach Todd Bowles after 4 seasons with no playoffs December 30, 2018 | 9:48 PM
Mike Tomlin
NFL
Steelers edge Bengals 16-13 but miss out on AFC North title December 30, 2018 | 9:27 PM
Browns Ravens
NFL
Ravens win AFC North, Eagles get NFC wild card December 30, 2018 | 9:23 PM
Gillette Stadium
Patriots
The Patriots' first playoff game is Sunday, Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. December 30, 2018 | 9:00 PM
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter talks to reporters after an NFL football game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. Dirk Koetter has been fired as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team made the announcement Sunday night, Dec. 30, 2018 a little more than three hours after the Bucs concluded a disappointing season with a 34-32 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
NFL
Buccaneers fire coach Dirk Koetter after 3 seasons December 30, 2018 | 8:47 PM
Patriots Jets
Patriots
5 takeaways from a 38-3 throttling of the Jets that secured a first-round playoff bye for the Patriots December 30, 2018 | 7:29 PM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
What Julian Edelman said about missing out on his $500,000 bonus December 30, 2018 | 6:56 PM
Todd Bowles, Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Todd Bowles said after his last game as HC of the NYJ December 30, 2018 | 6:50 PM