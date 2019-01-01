Kyrie Irving questionable for Celtics-Timberwolves with eye irritation

Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving is questionable for Wednesday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with right eye irritation, the team announced Tuesday.

Against the San Antonio Spurs Monday, Irving visited the locker room for about four minutes in the fourth quarter after Spurs shooting guard Marco Belinelli swiped at his eye while battling for a rebound. A loose ball foul was called on Belinelli.

Coach Brad Stevens told reporters after Boston’s 120-111 loss that Irving had “a scratched eye” and will take antibiotics.

“I don’t know what that means beyond tonight,” Stevens said.

Asked which eye was scratched, Irving — who donned a pair of sunglasses while speaking to the media Monday — said “both.”

“He smacked the s*** out of me,” Irving said. “Excuse my language. He caught me pretty good.”

In addition to Irving, rookie center Robert Williams is on the injury report with a left groin strain and will be inactive for his fourth straight game. Center Aron Baynes also remains out with a broken hand.