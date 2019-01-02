Brad Stevens says Kyrie Irving’s absence could extend beyond Wednesday

Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving could miss more than just Wednesday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, coach Brad Stevens said on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak and Bertrand” Wednesday afternoon.

Irving, who was initially listed as questionable against the Timberwolves, was downgraded to out due to lingering effects from an eye injury suffered in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. The 26-year-old visited the locker room for about four minutes after Spurs shooting guard Marco Belinelli scraped his eye while fighting for a rebound.

“He got swiped across the face,” Stevens said Wednesday. “It was a unique deal because it got both eyes. The right eye was the initial concern with the corneal abrasion. The left eye had some inflammation [Wednesday], so he was feeling good. We watched film for an hour and a half in my office [Tuesday], and he was wearing sunglasses. He’s not doing so hot once he takes those sunglasses off.”

Advertisement

Stevens noted Irving will be re-evaluated Thursday for the team’s game against the Dallas Mavericks Friday.