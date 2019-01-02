Kyrie Irving will miss Wednesday’s Celtics game vs. the Timberwolves

Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving will miss Wednesday’s game against the Timberwolves due to right eye irritation.

Irving’s eye was scraped by Spurs guard Marco Belinelli in the fourth quarter of Boston’s loss to San Antonio on Monday night. On Tuesday night, Irving was listed as questionable.

The Celtics will also be without Aron Baynes (hand) and Robert Williams (groin), but they will hardly be facing a full-strength Minnesota team. The Timberwolves are expected to be without three of their top six rotation players, with point guard Jeff Teague, forward Robert Covington, and guard Derrick Rose all dealing with ankle injuries.

Boston enters Wednesday night in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings, 5½ games behind the first-place Raptors. The Celtics will have a chance to make up some ground by playing 10 home games in January.

Minnesota at a glance

■ When, where: Wednesday, 8 p.m., at TD Garden.

■ TV, radio: NBCSN, ESPN, WBZ-FM (98.5).

■ Scoring: Karl-Anthony Towns 21.7, Derrick Rose 18.9, Andrew Wiggins 16.6.

■ Rebounding: Towns 12.1, Taj Gibson 6.7, Dario Saric 5.9.

■ Assists: Jeff Teague 8.3, Rose 4.8, Tyus Jones 3.6.

■ Head to head: This is the second of two meetings. Boston went 2-0 vs. Minnesota last season.

■ Miscellany: Minnesota is 5-14 on the road, allowing 114.6 points per game . . . Rose and Teague missed Monday’s game with ankle injuries and are questionable . . . The Wolves have allowed the most 3-pointers at the highest percentage in the NBA this season . . . Towns is averaging 22.6 points and 13.6 rebounds per game since Jimmy Butler was traded Nov 10.