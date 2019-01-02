Marcus Smart leaves game with right shoulder strain but returns

Celtics guard Marcus Smart left the court at TD Garden in the third quarter of Wednesday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, doubled over in pain and dragging his right arm.

Smart was forced to the leave the game and head to the Celtics’ locker room for treatment after he collided with Minnesota’s 7-foot center Karl-Anthony Towns, who had set a hard offensive screen at the top of the key on the Celtics guard.

Smart returned to the bench with 4:21 remaining in the third with a right shoulder strain and returned to the game at 1:35 of the third quarter.