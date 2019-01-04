Kyrie Irving will miss second straight game with eye irritation

Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving will miss Friday’s game against the Mavericks due to an eye injury he suffered against the Spurs on Monday. Irving also sat out Boston’s win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Irving was swiped across both eyes by Spurs guard Marco Belinelli in the fourth quarter of the San Antonio game as the two players chased a loose ball. But the injury is not considered serious and Irving will likely return against the Nets on Monday.

Forward Marcus Morris, who injured his neck in a fall in the second half on Wednesday, is listed as questionable for Friday’s game. Rookie Robert Williams, who has missed the last four games with a groin injury, has been upgraded to questionable.