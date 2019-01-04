Kyrie Irving will miss second straight game with eye irritation

Irving will be sidelined for Friday's Celtics-Mavericks game.

Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving covers his eyes after an injury during the second half Monday. –AP Photo / Darren Abate
By
11:05 AM

Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving will miss Friday’s game against the Mavericks due to an eye injury he suffered against the Spurs on Monday. Irving also sat out Boston’s win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Irving was swiped across both eyes by Spurs guard Marco Belinelli in the fourth quarter of the San Antonio game as the two players chased a loose ball. But the injury is not considered serious and Irving will likely return against the Nets on Monday.

Forward Marcus Morris, who injured his neck in a fall in the second half on Wednesday, is listed as questionable for Friday’s game. Rookie Robert Williams, who has missed the last four games with a groin injury, has been upgraded to questionable.

TOPICS: Celtics Kyrie Irving
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Stephon Gilmore
NFL
Just 1 Patriots player was named to the AP's NFL All-Pro team January 4, 2019 | 11:40 AM
Patrick Mahomes
NFL
Strengths and weaknesses of the 6 AFC playoff teams January 4, 2019 | 11:03 AM
Josh McDaniels
Patriots
The latest on which NFL teams are interviewing Patriots assistant coaches January 4, 2019 | 10:29 AM
Plenty believe Drew Brees will add a second Super Bowl title this season to a resume already including NFL records for yards and completions.
NFL
What experts are predicting for the NFL playoffs January 4, 2019 | 10:14 AM
College Sports
No. 1 UConn's 126-game win streak ends with 68-57 loss at No. 8 Baylor January 4, 2019 | 9:47 AM
Olympics
Former NFL Pro Bowl players try curling with Olympic goal January 4, 2019 | 3:28 AM
Brad Marchand (center) is congratulated by David Pastrnak, Brandon Carlo and Torey Krug after Marchand's 2nd period goal on Thursday night against Calgary.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 6-4 win over the Flames January 4, 2019 | 1:34 AM
In this Dec. 9, 2018, file photo, Tyreek Hill runs past a tackle attempt by Baltimore's Chris Moore.
NFL
Chiefs know their playoff history. They're looking ahead. January 4, 2019 | 12:44 AM
Adam Vinatieri, shown prior to his Colts' playoff-clinching game against Tennessee on Dec. 30 and in 2000, prior to his fifth year in the league.
NFL
Thirteen years after the Pats, Adam Vinatieri wants to keep going January 4, 2019 | 12:04 AM
David Pastrnak celebrates his goal in the third period of Thursday night's Bruins win against Calgary at TD Garden.
Bruins
Six goals makes it three straight wins for Bruins January 3, 2019 | 10:01 PM
Ty Law and Richard Seymour are together among the 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists for the first time.
Patriots
Ty Law, Richard Seymour get one step closer to Canton January 3, 2019 | 8:49 PM
J.J. Watt and the Texans, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, and Philip Rivers and the Chargers all offer potential issues for the Patriots.
Patriots
Sports Q: Who should the Patriots want in the playoffs? January 3, 2019 | 7:29 PM
The big men likes of Deandre Ayton have given the Celtics fits since Aron Baynes' injury, but Marcus Morris and Terry Rozier are helping keeping the ship afloat.
Celtics
Celtics power rankings: Consistency still lacking, but several step forward January 3, 2019 | 6:51 PM
David Robertson is headed to the National League for the first time in his career, and away from a Red Sox team he routinely pitched well against.
MLB
Craig Kimbrel likely loses suitor as Philly chooses David Robertson January 3, 2019 | 4:38 PM
Antonio Brown
NFL
A former Patriots player responded to Antonio Brown calling an ESPN analyst 'Uncle Tom' January 3, 2019 | 12:48 PM
Joakim Nordstrom
Bruins
Bruins forward Joakim Nordstrom out with fractured fibula January 3, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Ja'Whaun Bentley
Patriots
Patriots rookie Ja’Whaun Bentley pays tribute to Purdue super fan Tyler Trent January 3, 2019 | 9:41 AM
Kevin McHale
Sports News
What Kevin McHale had to say about LeBron James calling himself the 'GOAT' January 3, 2019 | 9:30 AM
Tuukka Rask remains a lightning rod like no other on the Bruins.
Bruins
Some theories on all the noise surrounding Tuukka Rask January 3, 2019 | 9:06 AM
Carson Smith
Red Sox
Red Sox give Carson Smith minor league deal and spring invite January 3, 2019 | 9:00 AM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Gordon Hayward's monster night — and other takeaways from the Celtics' first win of 2019 January 3, 2019 | 6:48 AM
Gordon Hayward drives by Minnesota's James Nunnally on his way to the basket in the second quarter on Wednesday night.
Celtics
Hayward hits for C's-best 35 in beating Timberwolves January 2, 2019 | 10:49 PM
Ben Roethlisberger, Mike Tomlin and Antonio Brown were all pointed in the same direction here in 2015, but they're far from it these days.
NFL
The Steelers seem to be coming unglued January 2, 2019 | 10:35 PM
Marcus Smart
Celtics
Marcus Smart leaves game with right shoulder strain but returns January 2, 2019 | 10:30 PM
Bruins right wing David Pastrnak celebrates after scoring his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in the first period of the Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium on Tuesday.
Bruins
David Pastrnak is the Bruins' only All-Star this season January 2, 2019 | 8:47 PM
Lamar Jackson took over the Ravens from Joe Flacco due to injury and hasn't looked back.
NFL
Lamar Jackson, run-happy Ravens potential Patriots road block January 2, 2019 | 8:39 PM
Entertainment
Pro wrestling interviewer 'Mean Gene' Okerlund dies January 2, 2019 | 5:18 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Brad Stevens on Kyrie Irving: 'He’s not doing so hot once he takes those sunglasses off' January 2, 2019 | 2:56 PM
Tom Brady throws a pass against the Jets at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 30, 2018.
Patriots
Why Tom Brady won't get $5 million in contract incentives January 2, 2019 | 2:47 PM
Urban Meyer Ohio State
Patriots
Bill Belichick: 'I go back a long way with Urban' January 2, 2019 | 2:38 PM