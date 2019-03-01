FROM

Aron Baynes could return to action Sunday

Baynes will be evaluated Saturday and could be cleared then.

Aron Baynes
Aron Baynes watches from the bench during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets. –Michael Dwyer/AP Photo
By
March 1, 2019

Celtics center Aron Baynes on Friday missed his 11th consecutive game due to a foot contusion, but he could return as early as Sunday afternoon’s home game against the Rockets.

Coach Brad Stevens said Baynes completed a “good’’ workout on Friday afternoon, although Baynes was somewhat frustrated that the team’s medical staff did not let him do more.

“They gave me a bit of a green light, but they cut it a bit short in my opinion,’’ Baynes said. “It’s the best thing for me in the long run. But at the time I don’t want to hear that.’’

TOPICS: Celtics
