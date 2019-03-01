Aron Baynes could return to action Sunday
Baynes will be evaluated Saturday and could be cleared then.
Celtics center Aron Baynes on Friday missed his 11th consecutive game due to a foot contusion, but he could return as early as Sunday afternoon’s home game against the Rockets.
Coach Brad Stevens said Baynes completed a “good’’ workout on Friday afternoon, although Baynes was somewhat frustrated that the team’s medical staff did not let him do more.
“They gave me a bit of a green light, but they cut it a bit short in my opinion,’’ Baynes said. “It’s the best thing for me in the long run. But at the time I don’t want to hear that.’’
