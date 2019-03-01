Celtics beat Wizards 107-96 to end 4-game slide

Jayson Tatum looks to pass against Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky and forward Trevor Ariza in the first quarter.
Jayson Tatum looks to pass against Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky and forward Trevor Ariza in the first quarter. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
By
DOUG ALDEN
AP,
March 1, 2019

BOSTON (AP) — Kyrie Irving had 13 points and 12 assists, Al Horford scored 18 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Washington Wizards 107-96 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Marcus Morris added 17 points and nine rebounds, Marcus Smart scored 16 points, and Jaylen Brown added 13. The Celtics won for the first time since the All-Star break to avoid their first five-game skid in more than four years.

Boston held Washington scoreless for more than four minutes in the fourth quarter.

Bradley Beal had 29 points and 11 rebounds for the Wizards, and Tomas Satoransky and Jeff Green each had 15 points.

Washington had a 53-46 rebounding advantage, but had 18 turnovers and couldn’t overcome a cold stretch in the fourth quarter. The Wizards losing for the fifth time in six games.

Jabari Parker hit a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer to pull the Wizards to 82-81, then opened the fourth with a 16-foot jumper.

The lead didn’t last long. After shooting 62.5 percent (15 for 24) in the third quarter, Washington opened the fourth 3 for 11 and went 4:21 without scoring.

Brown scored five points during a 9-3 run that put Boston up 91-86.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Entered the game three games back of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. … Beal had 10 points in the first quarter to account for half of Washington’s scoring. … Beal averaged 30.9 points in February while shooting 52.2 percent from the field. … The Wizards didn’t get a field goal until Beal’s dunk with 6:16 left in the first quarter.

Celtics: Haven’t lost five straight since Nov. 21-Dec. 2, 2014. … C Aron Baynes (foot contusion) missed his 11th straight game.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host Minnesota on Sunday night.

Celtics: Host the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

